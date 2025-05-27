House Democrats label Anna Paulina Luna as ‘Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican’

House Democrats are making no secret which Florida district they most hope to flip next year.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) just identified U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna as “Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican.” In an email blast, the political arm for House Democrats criticized the St. Petersburg Republican for focusing more on conspiracy theories and rap artists than governing.

“Anna Paulina Luna wants to be everywhere except Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” said DCCC Spokesperson Madison Andrus. “Come next November, Florida voters will elect someone who’s focused on the issues that matter most to them and free Luna to pursue the media influencer career she clearly would rather have.”

Luna’s CD 13 was already one of three Florida GOP-held seats listed by the DCCC as “Districts in Play.” But the latest update shows that Luna, who flipped a seat in 2022 with some help from redistricting, sits in a different class of vulnerability.

The DCCC notes that while President Donald Trump won Luna’s district in 2024 — by 12 percentage points, according to MCI Maps — Luna underperformed the top of the ticket. Luna won re-election in 2024 with under 55% support. Democrat Whitney Fox topped 45%.

Democrats also note Luna, while boasting a following on social media, broke ties with the House Freedom Caucus earlier this year.

“In her quest for attention, Luna has become known for making enemies within her own caucus, doing the dirty work of war criminals, and embracing whatever conspiracy theory makes headlines,” reads a DCCC email blast. “However, caring about her district is not known to be one of Luna’s strong suits.”

The message slams Luna’s criticism of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, going as far as to demand an audit of foreign aid to the nation as it fights an invasion by Russia. Meanwhile, Luna is leading a House select committee looking at the files from the John F. Kennedy assassination in 1963, calling into question government findings that Lee Harvey Oswald was the shooter.

The DCCC also highlighted a lengthy string of 15 social media posts by Luna about the arrest of Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, who was convicted of shooting female rapper Megan Thee Stallion.

“She didn’t mention Florida even once in that same time,” the email notes.

The messaging signals that beyond just numbers, the DCCC sees other reasons the two-term “Clout Chasing Congresswoman” may be in trouble this election cycle.