Citrus County won’t play sandman for Suncoast Parkway

Citrus County Commissioners panned an idea to waive local sand-pit regulations for landowners to provide fill for future legs of the Suncoast Parkway.

Commissioner Jeff Kinnard said the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) faced a significant shortfall of fill dirt for the pair of 5-mile sections of the parkway between County Road 486 and U.S. 19 north of Crystal River.

FDOT requested the county waive setback rules and the county public-hearing process to allow for sand pits within 5 miles of the parkway route.

The move outraged residents of the Pine Ridge community who are fighting a proposed 366-acre sand mine that is currently undergoing public review. A special master hears the case on June 27; County Commissioners have the final say.

The Suncoast Parkway opened at State Road 44 in Citrus County in February 2022. The 3-mile extension to C.R. 486 is expected to open in the Fall.

What follows is a pair of 5-mile extensions, both opening simultaneously when the parkway concludes at U.S. 19 in 2030.

FDOT District 7 Secretary Justin Hall said in an email to Kinnard that the state was shy of the necessary fill.

“Based on the current project requirements FDOT and its contractors would need to source approximately 4.5 million cubic yards of fill material within 5 miles of the project limits,” he wrote. “Currently the land development code and zoning requirements (including 500 feet setback and public hearing/meeting requirements) make this task unattainable within the project schedule and would lead to further project delays.”

Hall, however, told Commissioners on Tuesday that the concern no longer existed.

“They’ve been able to source the material,” he said. “I personally think the issue’s been addressed by the contractors.”

Citrus County Commissioners are under intense public pressure to curtail growth and slow new development. Pine Ridge residents were aghast that Kinnard would propose bypassing the public hearing process for a sand mine.

Kinnard noted that the county has a tremendous relationship with FDOT and should do what it can to ensure continued construction to the U.S. 19 terminus.

“We do not want that road stopping at 486, right at Pine Ridge’s entrance,” he said.

His colleagues weren’t sold.

“I’m really not OK with waiving the process,” Commissioner Holly Davis said. “I’m not in favor of changing anything.”

Commissioners will decide the sand-mine application. Kinnard said that, if approved, the mine will provide the necessary fill for the parkway extension.

Hall said FDOT has a backup plan if Commissioners vote down the sand mine. He said the agency is locating potential land to buy for parkway use that would be outside of local regulations.

Kinnard said he was happy with the conversation.

“It’s incumbent on the board,” he said, “to at least talk about it.”