Personnel note: Mark Mitchell named VP at PAC Financial Management

A high-ranking official at the Florida Department of Law Enforcement is leaving state government to become PAC Financial Management’s next Vice President.

Mark Mitchell Jr. comes to PAC Financial Management — a firm that specializes in what its name implies — with nearly 25 years of investigative and supervisory experience. Notably, Mitchell oversaw the Public Corruption and Election Crimes Units as Assistant Special Agent in Charge for FDLE’s Office of Executive Investigations, giving him in-depth knowledge of elections laws.

“As we celebrate the 10-year anniversary of PAC Financial Management, I am thrilled to expand our operations to now include congressional campaigns and federal Super PAC compliance in addition to our years of impeccable service in the local and state campaign, issue, referendum and constitutional ballot amendment arena,” PAC Financial Management President Noreen Fenner said.

“Mark Mitchell’s respected experience in the elections field will complement our continued commitment to open and transparent compliance with the ever-changing state and federal election laws.”

Mitchell added, “After more than two decades in public service, I am honored to join PAC Financial Management as Vice President. I look forward to applying the leadership, integrity, and strategic insight I developed at FDLE to support our clients and contribute to the firm’s continued growth and success.”

Fenner founded PAC Financial Management in 2015. The firm helps campaigns, political committees and party executive committees file timely and correct campaign finance reports and navigate the often-complex election laws governing their operations.

Before founding PAC Financial Management, Fenner spent 20 years working in elections and ethics law as a legal assistant, which afforded her firsthand experience on hundreds of statewide, county and municipal political committees and electioneering communications organization registrations; candidate campaign account filings; candidate registration and qualifying documents; corporate filings; and charitable organization registrations.