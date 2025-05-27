Last Call for 5.27.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

The Florida Chamber of Commerce is livening up the short week with its 2025 Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit.

Set for Thursday in Daytona Beach, the annual event brings together business leaders, community advocates and policymakers to discuss the root causes of generational poverty and how the business community can lead the way in pulling Floridians out of it.

Confirmed speakers include former Lt. Governor and current FIU interim President Jeanette Nuñez, CareerSource Florida President and CEO Adrienne Johnston and First Lady Casey DeSantis.

Despite two trustees pushing back and raising concerns about a lack of transparency, the University of West Florida trustees have named Manny Diaz Jr. as the school’s interim president.

The UWF Board of Trustees voted to hire Diaz — a Gov. Ron DeSantis ally and Education Commissioner — during a special 90-minute meeting Tuesday morning.

Diaz’s salary has yet to be negotiated, school spokesperson Brittany Sherwood said. His appointment takes effect July 14.

In response to the criticism, Trustee Chair Rebecca Matthews argued that Diaz is the right man for the job, pointing to his career as a social studies teacher and basketball coach in Miami-Dade County, which eventually led to his becoming a nationally respected leader in education.

“Commissioner Diaz is high energy,” Matthews said. “He’s a tireless leader and an advocate with endless ideas to brainstorm. His vision, his foresight, his strong ability to implement has been proven time and again, and uniquely, he does all of this with balance and a steady hand.”

But Trustee Alonzie Scott questioned whether Diaz’s selection had been made in violation of Florida’s Sunshine Laws.

Scott called it a “travesty in terms of how we operate” and said “it’s a slap in the face” to the process, which he said concluded at “a facade of a meeting.”

Diaz spoke briefly at the meeting, pledging to have an open-door policy with trustees.

“I’m not saying we’re always going to agree on everything,” Diaz said. “I would definitely love to have those conversations, because I think with communication, you eliminate some of those fears that naturally come with the unknown.”

The board also accepted the resignation of UWF President Martha Saunders during the meeting. Trustee Ashley Ross praised Diaz as her replacement.

“UWF is lucky to have someone of his caliber be able to lead us at this point in time and during this transition,” she said.

—”UF trustees appoint Santa Ono as next university President” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics

—”In Tampa, Florida Democrats talk candidly about their problems and hopes for future success” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix

“If Commissioner Diaz wants to be president, let him make an application like everyone else.”

— Former state House Majority Leader and ex-Pensacola Mayor Jerry Maygarden, on Manny Diaz Jr. leading the University of West Florida.

Red hot Rays continue home series tonight

The Tampa Bay Rays continue a three-game series against the Minnesota Twins at Steinbrenner Field this evening (7:05 p.m. ET, FanDuel Sports Network Sun).

The Rays surged over the .500 mark yesterday with their sixth straight win, a 7-2 victory over the Twins in the series opener. Tampa Bay took the lead in the sixth inning on Jonathan Aranda’s seventh home run of the season. The Twins answered with two runs in the top of the seventh before the Rays broke the game open with a four-run eighth inning. Danny Jansen’s two-run home run gave the Rays the final margin of victory.

Right-hander Taj Bradley is scheduled to start tonight. Bradley (4-3, 4.61 ERA) won his last start, an 8-4 win over Houston on Wednesday. He allowed four hits in six innings while striking out seven Astros.

Thanks to the longest active winning streak in the Major Leagues, the Rays are in second place in the American League East, six games behind the division-leading New York Yankees. If Tampa Bay wins tonight, they will even their home record at 18-18 after a slow start in their temporary stadium.

___

