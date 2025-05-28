May 28, 2025
Personnel note: Mercury adds Julia Friedland as VP

Drew Wilson

Julia Friedland copy
Friedland has worked at SelectFlorida and held several high-ranking posts in GOP politics.

International public strategy firm Mercury Public Affairs is adding veteran political communications expert Julia Friedland as a Vice President in its Florida office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Julia to the Mercury team,” said Mercury Partner Ashley Walker. “Julia’s experience as a seasoned messaging strategist and her work leading multiple creative communications efforts will prove to be a significant asset for our clients.”

Friedland brings nearly a decade of experience crafting messaging that resonates with voters, leveraging digital media to generate earned media, and navigating crises with strategic communications. Before joining Mercury, she worked for SelectFlorida, the state’s international commerce arm.

“Mercury’s reputation for delivering results is unmatched,” Friedland said. “I look forward to joining the high-caliber Florida team to help clients zero in on their key message, reach the right audiences, and craft compelling narratives that move the needle.”

Friedland’s résumé also includes working as a spokesperson for Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office, Communications Director for the Republican Party of Florida, and as the Florida Communications Director for the Republican National Committee during the 2022 cycle.

Friedland earned her undergraduate degree in communications, legal institutions, economics and government from American University.

Mercury operates in the government relations, international affairs, digital influence, public opinion research, media strategy and bipartisan grassroots mobilization spheres across the world, including all 50 U.S. states. The firm has more than a dozen offices nationwide and is part of the Omnicom Public Relations Group.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

