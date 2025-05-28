May 28, 2025
Mary Clare Hubbard to take over as Governor’s Legislative Affairs Director

Drew Wilson

'I have every confidence she will lead with distinction.'

The DeSantis administration will enter June with a new Legislative Affairs Director.

In a Tuesday email to staff, current Legislative Affairs Director Peter Cuderman said he would be leaving the Executive Office of the Governor on Friday, closing the book on a three-year run in the administration.

“It’s been a privilege to witness firsthand the dedication you bring to your work and to the constituents you represent,” Cuderman wrote.

“This change has been in motion for some time, as part of a long-planned decision to pursue graduate studies beginning this summer. I leave with deep respect for this institution and an even greater appreciation for the impact of public service.”

In the same message, Cuderman announced that Mary Clare Hubbard will take his place. He commented, “I have every confidence she will lead with distinction.”

Hubbard has worked as Deputy Legislative Affairs Director in EOG since May 2024. She previously worked as the Legislative and Cabinet Affairs Director for FloridaCommerce and earlier in her career worked in government affairs at TECO Energy.

Hubbard earned a degree in political science from the University of Florida and a law degree from Florida State University.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

