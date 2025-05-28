Ron DeSantis argues the U.S. wouldn’t exist if Israel hadn’t been the cradle of ‘Western civilization’

Gov. Ron DeSantis considers Israel to be the root of Western civilization, and says that without Judaism and Christianity, our nation wouldn’t exist.

“You could trace back the history of Western civilization all the way back to the ancient state of Israel and the birth of both Judaism and Christianity, and we wouldn’t have the United States of America if it didn’t trace back to that,” the Governor told interviewer Mark Levin on Tuesday.

DeSantis’ theory came after a three-minute rumination on how Israel is “the only country that we have shared values with” in the Middle East, and “the only place in that region that we have common cause with.”

The Governor condemned Iran, but also suggested the other countries in the region (many of them opposed to Tehran) might have leaders who were friendly to Washington, but had people who were just as fanatical as Iran.

“Most of the other places in the Arab world, I think, are maybe moderately leaning west, a lot of them are because they recognize President (Donald) Trump’s strength,” DeSantis said. “But underneath all that, you know, most of the population in those countries, they want Sharia law.”

The Governor was skeptical of negotiations with Iran by Trump, saying that “trying to cut a deal with Iran” is “hazardous.”

“I don’t see them as being good faith actors and in any way, shape or form,” DeSantis said. “And the reality is they cannot be allowed to enrich uranium, period. End of story. They are a militant Islamic government. Their view of mutual destruction with nuclear weapons is actually something they think would be fine because they think they’re all going to go to heaven in paradise if that happens.”

DeSantis added that Iran, unlike the Soviet Union, is “not a traditional country” and could not be “deterred in a traditional way.”

Whereas the atheistic Soviets found dying in a nuclear holocaust “not very appealing,” Iran’s religious “mullahs” believe that a nuclear exchange with Israel is “doing the will of Allah.”