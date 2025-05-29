Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.29.25

Good Thursday morning.

Bipartisan national public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is expanding into Washington with the launch of a Federal Affairs Practice Group.

“Since founding Converge, we’ve focused on smart, sustained growth and never forced a federal presence until the moment was right,” said Jonathan Kilman, Chair of Converge. “That moment has arrived. Our team is already delivering for clients in D.C., and this expansion reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of advocacy across all levels of government.”

Converge said the expansion comes amid growing demand from clients seeking sophisticated representation in Washington at the intersection of executive action, federal funding, legislation and regulation.

Kilman himself has been on the ground in Washington, D.C., actively engaging with federal clients, meeting with members of Congress and administration officials, and helping to shape and build the firm’s federal practice.

The new Federal Affairs Practice will feature strategists and policy experts with deep experience in federal government, regulatory strategy, campaign management and issue advocacy. The lineup includes Converge Partners James Harris, Elnatan Rudolph, Deno Hicks, Fara Sonderling and Daniel Faraci as well as Senior Health Policy Adviser Randy Pate and Senior Policy Advisers Oscar Gonzales and Bob Harms.

Jay Galbraith is launching a new public affairs firm.

The new venture, Tranquility Insight, will specialize in crisis communications, prevention and management, government affairs strategy, organizational planning, and executive coaching.

Galbraith most recently served as the CEO of Bridg, supporting Osceola County’s efforts to expand the semiconductor industry in Central Florida, and has a wealth of experience in government affairs, crisis management, and institutional advancement across the corporate, nonprofit, and public-private sectors.

Galbraith previously led government affairs, marketing, and public relations at Valencia College for more than a decade. In the corporate sector, he managed U.S. domestic public affairs for SeaWorld Entertainment, overseeing strategy for its portfolio of 11 theme parks across five states.

Galbraith began his career in public service, working for two former U.S. Reps. Michael Bilirakis and Bill Grant.

In a press release announcing the launch, Galbraith said Tranquility Insight will help organizations navigate rapidly evolving and complex marketplace and regulatory environments.

The firm will offer services that include government affairs planning and execution at the regional, state, and federal levels; crisis communication preparedness and response; organizational strategy development; and executive advisory and coaching services.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association is hiring Sarah Panko to be its new communications and marketing manager.

Panko, an Emmy-nominated Orlando TV journalist, most recently worked as the Deputy Communications Director for the City of Groveland. She starts her new job on June 4.

“I believe Sarah’s extensive work experience will allow for a smooth transition into this role and contribute greatly to CFHLA’s long-term strategic initiatives, including advancing and elevating the hospitality industry throughout our community,” said Robert Agrusa, president and CEO of CFHLA, which represents about 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms in the Central Florida region.

“Plus, her professional background positions her well to lead all of our communications objectives and strengthen our relationships within the hospitality industry and regional business community.”

Panko’s career also includes working as Public Information Manager for Groveland’s Police and Fire Departments. As a journalist, she served as a weekday anchor and Producer at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Georgia, and later worked at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, where she earned an Emmy nomination for team coverage of the Pulse nightclub tragedy.

“It’s an honor to join an organization as highly respected as CFHLA,” Panko said in a statement. “I’m excited to support the region’s hardworking hospitality professionals by amplifying their incredible stories, building meaningful connections, and advancing CFHLA’s mission through innovative communication strategies.”

—@WeinsteinLaw: More people were shot and killed in America over Memorial Day weekend than are killed by guns in Japan and the UK combined during an average year. It’s not DEI, drag shows, or library books that caused that. It’s guns. It’s always the guns.

—@AdmCrlsn: A lot of people have been positing the best path forward for the Democratic Party to rebuild our reputation and credibility among rank-and-file voters. Move to the left? Moderate on immigration? I have a better idea — take whatever Taylor Lorenz says and do the exact opposite.

—@DonaldJTrumpJr: WTF! Have the decision makers at @UF lost their minds!??? This woke psycho might be a perfect fit for a Communist school in California, but how is he even being considered for this role in Florida? Every single member of the Florida Board of Governors should vote against him!!!

“A Judge blocked Florida’s immigration law. Police arrested 25 anyway” via Hannah Critchfield and Ashley Borja of the Tampa Bay Times — Florida police arrested over two dozen people under a controversial new immigration law after a judge blocked it as likely unconstitutional, a Tampa Bay Times analysis reveals.

At least 25 individuals were apprehended, many following minor traffic stops by Florida Highway Patrol, with nine landing in ICE detention nationwide.

Despite the April 4 enforcement ban, arrests continued, primarily by FHP. Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier argued the judge’s order didn’t apply to arresting officers, a stance legal experts called “ridiculous.” The judge later clarified her ban applies to all police, expressing shock at continued arrests.

Most arrests were for nonviolent offenses; 10 faced only the immigration charge. One man was arrested after being a hit-and-run victim; another was a U.S. citizen.

The Times found at least 79 total arrests since the law’s February effective date, a far higher number than previously known, with at least one person already deported. The law, aimed at aiding President Donald Trump’s deportation agenda by empowering state police as immigration agents, faces an ongoing legal battle. The judge is now considering holding Uthmeier in contempt.

“‘WTF!’: Donald Trump Jr. slams ‘woke psycho’ Santa Ono, says UF ‘decision makers … lost their minds’” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Trump Jr. blasted Ono, likely the next University of Florida president, calling him a “woke psycho” unfit for Florida. “WTF! Have the decision makers at UF lost their minds!???” Trump Jr. posted on X, reacting to an old video of Ono discussing gender identity. This criticism, amplified by Christopher Rufo, contrasts sharply with DeSantis’ uncharacteristic silence. However, UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini staunchly defended the choice: “Santa Ono is precisely the right person … his values align perfectly with ours.” Hosseini added that Ono will ensure “merit and scholarship, not ideology” guide UF. The UF Board unanimously selected Ono; final approval rests with the State University System’s Board of Governors.

“James Uthmeier calls out conservatives for ‘idolizing’ Andrew and Tristan Tate” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier still has no use for the controversial Tate brothers. And he wonders why people on the right are “idolizing” them. During an appearance on Standpoint, a podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman, Uthmeier didn’t hold back in discussing Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have just been brought up on 21 charges in the United Kingdom, including rape and human trafficking. The DeSantis appointee said it “concerns” him that the conservative movement idolizes people like this, who stand for these things.” “Whether it’s criminal or not, a lot of this behavior is certainly immoral and not something that should be exemplified. It’s certainly not the strength of masculinity. To me, it is a weakness to behave that way, and I think you’ve got to speak out against it. We should not have young conservatives looking up to and idolizing people like this. We need good family men,” Uthmeier said.

“Uthmeier says he had a ‘duty’ to use Hope Florida Foundation cash to snuff out pot amendment” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — Attorney General Uthmeier defends his role in using $10 million from a Medicaid settlement to defeat a recreational marijuana amendment, stating it was “legal and right.” He claims government officials have a “duty” to protect the state from harmful law changes. Uthmeier, who chaired the “Keep Florida Clean” committee that received $8.5 million of the funds, dismisses allegations of misuse as a “smear campaign.” The money, part of a Centene settlement with the Hope Florida Foundation, was routed through two other PACs before reaching his committee. Uthmeier insists these were legitimate issue campaign expenditures, not candidate promotion, and calls concerns “politicized narratives,” despite the complex, chart-worthy money trail.

“Hope Florida Foundation paid woman who then posted video praising charity” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel — The Hope Florida Foundation paid a Lakeland physical therapy assistant $588 in March. Days later, a social media video surfaced of the woman praising how the organization tied to First Lady Casey DeSantis helped her escape poverty. “I had no high school diploma,” said Ginger Faulk, a 35-year-old mother of two, describing her circumstances when she contacted Hope Florida in 2021. “I couldn’t pay the rent or put food on the table until I met my Hope Navigator.” Hope Florida gave her the resources to get an education, Faulk said in the video, adding that she graduated from college with honors “as a medical practitioner.”

“Florida increases penalties for animal cruelty, creates public online database of abusers” via Anthony Man of the Orlando Sentinel — Florida is establishing an online database of animal abusers, so people will be able to find out who in their communities has committed offenses. Proponents said it would help deter heinous acts of cruelty against defenseless animals. The database is one of two animal-cruelty measures signed into law by DeSantis. Appearing at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, a no-kill dog rescue in Loxahatchee Groves, DeSantis and others described the importance of dogs in their lives — interspersed with horrific stories of cruelty. Inspiration for one of the new laws came from the case of a dog now known as Trooper, who was tied to a fence and abandoned along Interstate 75 as Hurricane Milton approached the state’s Gulf Coast last year. Rescued by a Highway Patrol officer, the bull terrier has since been adopted by Frank and Carla Spina of Parkland. The second law was inspired by a dog named Dexter, who was adopted from a shelter in Pinellas County — and “killed in the most horrific way,” said Debbie Darino, an anti-animal cruelty advocate from Volusia County who pushed for the second new law. Dexter was found decapitated four days after his adoption.

“Federal judge won’t stay his ruling that allows Florida drag show to take place” via News Service of Florida — A federal judge Tuesday stood behind a ruling that blocked restrictions the city of Naples tried to place on a drag show as part of an upcoming LGBTQ “Pridefest.” U.S. District Judge John Steele on May 12 issued a preliminary injunction against the permit restrictions, finding that they likely violated First Amendment rights. The city appealed the preliminary injunction to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and requested that Steele issue a stay of his ruling while the appeal plays out. But Steele on Tuesday rejected the stay request, keeping the injunction in place. In part, he said the drag show is scheduled for June 7 in the city’s Cambier Park. “Since Pridefest 2025 and its drag performance are scheduled for June 7, 2025, and the preliminary injunction by its terms expires on June 8, 2025, granting a stay would essentially vacate the preliminary injunction,” Steele wrote.

“Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson finishes Q1 with a Top 5 haul” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — GrayRobinson collected an estimated $3.5 million in the opening quarter of 2025, earning the No. 5 spot on Florida Politics’ quarterly lobby firm rankings. The firm led by Dean Cannon represented well over 200 clients in Q1. The reports show median earnings of $1.89 million in the Legislature across 238 contracts and $1.61 million in the executive across 242 contracts. The overall tally of $3.5 million represents an increase of $620,000 — more than 20% — from the $2.88 million the firm earned in the closing quarter of 2024.

“Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull collects $3.5M in first quarter” via Drew Wilson of Florida Politics — Rubin, Turnbull & Associates cracked the $3 million mark in the first quarter, earning the No. 4 spot in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings. The firm, led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull, filed reports showing that it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more. The median estimates indicate revenues were significantly higher, with $1.79 million earned lobbying the Legislature last quarter and $1.72 million lobbying the executive branch for an overall total of $3.51 million — the tally represents a greater than 20% increase from Q4 2024, when the firm reported overall revenues of $2.89 million.

New and renewed lobbying registrations:

Teye Carmichael, Steve Crisafulli, David Daniel, Jeff Hartley, Lisa Hurley, Samuel Powell, Jonathan Rees, SBM Partners: NaphCare

Christopher Moya, Jones Walker: National Safety Commission

Breaking overnight — “Court says Donald Trump doesn’t have the authority to set tariffs” via Ben Berkowitz of Axios — A federal court ruled Wednesday that Trump lacks authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose sweeping global tariffs. This decision could halt his trade war. The U.S. Court of International Trade, siding with businesses and states, found Trump’s unprecedented use of the 1977 law for tariffs violated Congress’s constitutional authority over import duties. “The court does not read IEEPA to confer such unbounded authority and sets aside the challenged tariffs,” the three-judge panel wrote, effectively nullifying the levies. The White House has not yet commented on the ruling, which strikes a significant blow to the administration’s trade policies.

“Elon Musk criticizes Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ a fracture in a key relationship” via Chris Megerian and Kevin Freking of The Associated Press — Musk is criticizing the centerpiece of Trump’s legislative agenda, a significant fracture in a partnership that was forged during last year’s campaign and was poised to reshape American politics and the federal government. The billionaire entrepreneur, who supported Trump’s candidacy with at least $250 million and has worked for his administration as a senior adviser, said he was “disappointed” by what the President calls his “big, beautiful bill.”

“Musk tried to block Sam Altman’s big AI deal in the Middle East” via Dana Mattioli, Josh Dawsey and Eliot Brown of The Wall Street Journal — OpenAI led a group of American technology giants that won a deal last week to build one of the world’s largest artificial intelligence data centers in Abu Dhabi. Behind the scenes, Musk worked hard to try to derail the deal if it didn’t include his own AI startup. On a call with officials at G42, an AI firm controlled by the brother of the United Arab Emirates’ President, Musk had a warning for those assembled: Their plan had no chance of Trump signing off on it unless his company xAI was included in the deal. Musk had learned just before Trump’s mid-May tour of three Gulf countries that OpenAI Chief Executive Sam Altman was going to be on the trip and that a deal in the U.A.E. was in the works, and he grew angry about it. Trump and U.S. officials reviewed the deal terms and decided to move forward.

“Marco Rubio’s claim that it’s ‘a lie’ that people have died from foreign-aid cuts” via Glen Kessler of The Washington Post — Rubio faces criticism for falsely claiming no one died when the Trump administration suspended U.S. humanitarian aid, labeling reports of deaths a “lie.” The article strongly refutes this, citing numerous news reports and highlighting the U.S.’s role as the largest aid provider, making sudden suspensions “catastrophic.” The State Department, when questioned, offered a general statement on U.S. generosity without addressing the deaths. The “Pinocchio Test” concludes Rubio’s denial is unequivocally false; people did die due to the aid halt, though the exact number might be debated. For this demonstrable falsehood, Rubio earns Four Pinocchios, underscoring the severe impact of the aid suspension on vulnerable populations.

“The administration takes a hatchet to the NSC” via Thomas Wright of The Atlantic — The Trump administration abruptly dismissed over 100 National Security Council staffers with just 30 minutes’ notice on the Friday before Memorial Day. This move, mainly targeting career civil servants, reflects Trump’s long-standing desire to curtail the NSC, which he views as a “Deep State” impediment. White House officials claim that the NSC is bloated and hinders decision-making, but critics, including former NSC staff, argue that this would dismantle a crucial body for advising the President and coordinating policy execution, especially during crises. The firings leave senior directors with massive portfolios and minimal support, raising concerns about the U.S.’s ability to conduct effective foreign policy and plan for contingencies, such as potential Chinese action against Taiwan. This could lead to chaotic, Department-driven foreign policies rather than a unified presidential strategy.

“Federal judge to hear arguments against Trump administration’s rollback of Haiti TPS” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — A federal judge in New York will hear oral arguments in a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s decision to cut the duration of temporary protections against deportation and work authorizations for more than a half-million Haitians. The case, Haitian Evangelical Clergy Association v. Trump, was filed in March after Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem reversed a decision by the Joe Biden administration to extend Haiti’s Temporary Protected Status designation until February 2026. Noem announced that the designation, which allowed 521,000 Haitians to temporarily live and work in the United States, will expire on Aug. 3, unless an extension is granted.

“Florida SNAP recipients express fears about Trump tax bill’s cuts to food assistance” via Mitch Perry of the Florida Phoenix — Here are some of the consequences that will follow if Congress cuts a key federal nutrition program, as proposed in the U.S. House’s version of Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill.” “I won’t be able to get healthy foods like I am right now, as I have health issues,” said Peggy Shannon, 70, who lives in a senior rental apartment complex, whose only other income comes from her monthly Social Security check. “The SNAP program helps provide all of that for me,” said Shannon, who described becoming “very depressed” upon learning of the potential cuts to the program, which still must go through the U.S. Senate before becoming law.

“Maxwell Frost to headline town hall in Orlando” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — The Orange County Democratic Party will host a town hall this week headlined by U.S. Rep. Frost. The event, also featuring state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and state Rep. Anna Eskamani, will take place at 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Orange County Firefighters Association Hall. The Orlando Democrats will discuss a range of policy matters. But the party focused on a handful of federal matters in announcing the town hall, particular provisions of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” prioritized by Trump but characterized as flawed by Democrats. Frost, an Orlando Democrat, joined all members of his caucus in voting against the legislation.

“GOP steps in to defend ballot amendment reform bill in court challenge” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — The Republican Party of Florida is stepping in to defend HB 1205, a new law aimed at tightening regulations around the state’s citizen initiative constitutional amendment process. The party filed a motion to intervene in several federal lawsuits brought by special interest groups challenging the measure. Earlier in May, DeSantis signed a bill into law aimed at combating ballot initiative fraud. The bill came after DeSantis, Republicans and law enforcement fought against ballot initiative fraud in the 2024 Election. Additionally, in January, Florida’s Voice reported alleged petition fraud for the upcoming election. Now, the GOP seeks to “intervene and defend” the legislation in court.

“‘Ready to serve’: Curtis Calabrese launches campaign for Palm Beach County Commission” via Florida Politics — Navy air combat veteran, aviation safety expert and commercial airline pilot Calabrese wants to bring his dedication to service to Palm Beach County Hall. He’s running for the County Commission’s District 4 seat with the hope of supplanting its current occupant, Marcia Woodward. So far, they’re the only two candidates in the 2026 race, county records show. “I’ve spent my entire adult life serving my country, and now I’m ready to serve my community,” he said in a statement. “I’ll bring the same mission-driven leadership that I’ve shown in the cockpit and on combat deployments to the County Commission.” A Boca Raton native and a graduate of the city’s eponymous high school, Calabrese earned a degree in systems engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy.

“Miami’s $3.8B tourism industry faces major cuts under bill” via Alexander Luzula of the Miami New Times — Miami’s tourism industry is at the center of a growing debate after proposed state legislation threatened to strip millions in local tourism funding. Rep. Monique Miller and Rep. Fabián Basabe, both Republicans, introduced H.B. 1221 in February, which aims to repeal the Tourist Development Tax (TDT), a state and local tax that resorts, hotels, restaurants, and rental properties pay to help fund tourism marketing and development. It would require local governments to divest the funding collected from the TDT into other areas and dissolve all county Tourism Development Councils, nine-member volunteer boards established under Florida law to promote tourism and stimulate local economic growth through cultural and special events.

“Miami-Dade reports decline in unsheltered homelessness — but says it’s not due to arrests” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Fewer and fewer people are experiencing homelessness in Miami-Dade, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava’s administration says, and it’s not because the county and its municipalities are ramping up arrests. Well, one is. A memo Levine Cava’s office sent to the County Commission this month reported a 17% decline in its unhoused population, based on a January point-in-time count. The census, conducted by the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust, identified 858 people living without a home, down 175 people from the prior year’s count. That’s counter to an upward trend nationally. Meanwhile, Miami-Dade saw a 4% increase in sheltered homelessness, with more than 2,800 individuals residing in shelters, transitional housing and other temporary accommodations.

“Judge delays Miami trial of 5 men accused of plotting assassination of Haiti’s President” via Jay Weaver and Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — The Miami trial of five men accused of plotting the assassination of Haiti’s President has again been delayed, this time to March 2026 — almost five years after the fatal shooting of Jovenel Moïse at his suburban home outside Port-au-Prince. U.S. District Judge Jacqueline Becerra said at a recent hearing that she was not happy about delaying the federal trial, which was originally set for March and then postponed until September of this year. Becerra said she had no choice but to push it back again because of the massive volume of evidence, including more than 2.5 million text messages, emails and other records, that federal prosecutors are still turning over to the defense lawyers.

“Three residents sue Miami over anti-panhandling law, argue it’s unconstitutional” via Vivienne Serret of the Miami Herald — In 2023 and 2024, Miami police officers made nearly 400 arrests of people “aggressively” panhandling in city limits. The suit, which hopes to overturn the law, argues that the city’s ordinance violates the First Amendment and does not apply to other forms of speech, like a political candidate asking for support or a church member proselytizing. The city of Miami enacted the ordinance prohibiting “aggressive” or “obstructive” panhandling in 2000. Violators can be fined $100 or jailed for up to 30 days for a first offense or fined $200 and jailed up to 60 days for subsequent offenses. The Florida Justice Institute, a coalition of civil-rights attorneys, filed its lawsuit against the city last week, arguing that the ordinance infringes on residents’ constitutional rights, including the First Amendment right to free speech, and targets marginalized groups such as the homeless.

“Broward may close some schools — and open new ones” via Scott Travis of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — The Broward School District plans to reopen a long-standing debate about closing schools, but with a possible new twist — opening new schools as well. The School District has about 45,000 empty seats, due to years of enrollment declines. Some schools are only a third or half full. That has led to numerous discussions but few decisions in recent years regarding the closure of schools. Recently, Superintendent Howard Hepburn told the School Board he plans to identify clusters of schools with low enrollment and poor facilities that could be targeted for closure. But instead of sending the kids to another dated school, as has been suggested in the past, Hepburn said the idea now is to build a new school.

“Hialeah Council fails to fill vacant seat after deadlock on 21-year-old candidate” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — Hialeah’s leadership crisis has reached a startling low. It has been a month since Jacqueline Garcia-Roves assumed the role of interim Mayor following the resignation of former Mayor Esteban Bovo Jr., yet the City Council has failed to agree on who will fill the vacant Council seat she left behind. Now, the city faces the challenge of operating for up to six months with just six Council members, increasing the risk of deadlocks on important decisions, after the Council failed to appoint an interim Council member on Tuesday. The Council was deadlocked on appointing William Marrero, 21, former aide to Council member Luis Rodriguez, to fill the seat. Marrero received three votes in favor — from Rodriguez, Carl Zogby, and Juan Junco, and three votes against, from Melinda De La Vega, Monica Perez and Jesus Tundidor.

“Palm Beach County’s Wendy Sartory Link is new president of Florida Elections Supervisors” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Link arrived as an outsider with a deceptively simple mandate: Keep Palm Beach County elections out of the news. That instruction from DeSantis, who appointed Link county Supervisor of Elections, meant avoiding the periodic election disasters that sometimes attracted major national attention, helped fuel partisan rancor, contributed to some people’s distrust in voting, and at times made Palm Beach County the butt of jabs from late-night comedy hosts. Link expected she’d spend two years in office, finishing the remainder of her predecessor’s term. Now, she’s beginning a one-year term as president of Florida Supervisors of Elections, the statewide association of Election Supervisors from across the state.

“Polk County Circuit Judge Torea Spohr submits resignation after weeks of absence from bench” via Gary White of The Lakeland Ledger — Circuit Judge Spohr has submitted a letter of resignation, weeks after the Chief Judge for the 10th Judicial Circuit described her as on “an indeterminate leave of absence.” In the brief letter, dated April 29 and addressed to DeSantis, Spohr offered no reason for her resignation. She listed the effective date as July 15. Spohr’s absence began on April 29, Chief Judge James Yancey told The Ledger in early May. Yancey issued a special order on May 1 amending his assignment of judges from Jan. 6 through July 6.

“550 OCPS students are homeless in Winter Garden, Ocoee, Oakland, Windermere” via Norine Dworkin of VoxPopuli — Last month, at a news conference on homelessness, a representative from Orange County Public Schools shared a staggering statistic: 8,167 students across the county are homeless. They could be couch surfing with friends. They could be sleeping in their cars. They could be in a shelter. They could be — even though the state has made sleeping on public property illegal — somewhere on the streets. Orange County currently leads the state in student homelessness, according to Christine Cleveland, senior administrator for homeless and migrant education. In the month since she made that announcement at the news conference, the number of students has increased to 8,500. That’s higher than pre-pandemic levels. More than double the pandemic years.

“4.5% of Osceola students face housing insecurity, School District says” via Debbie Daniel of the Osceola News-Gazette — Among the 73,558 students in Osceola County schools, there is a segment of students — 3,314, at last count — who struggle with more than projects, peer pressure, testing, and tardiness. These students face all those things in addition to some form of homelessness. According to the School District, 756 students currently live in hotels or motels; 86 live in emergency or transitional shelters; 129 live in parks, temporary trailer parks or campgrounds, train stations, etc.; and 2,343 share the housing of other persons. That amounts to 4.5% of the student population, giving Osceola County one of the highest percentages in Central Florida.

“Could Epic Universe spur a revitalized I-Drive north in Orlando?” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — A few miles west from Universal’s glitzy new Epic Universe lies another world, where a tattoo parlor, an adult boutique and graffiti-covered vacant buildings vie with the Fun Spot theme park and resort hotels for prominence. The city of Orlando would like to bring I-Drive north of Sand Lake Road closer to the standards of the tourist strip to the south, which sits in unincorporated Orange County. Last week, it approved a package of property tax incentives that it hopes will start the process. “There’s long been this desire to beautify and have north I-Drive look similar to south I-Drive,” said City Commissioner Bakari Burns, whose district includes the area. “We’re hoping that as Epic increases the visitors to I-Drive, a rising tide lifts all boats.”

“If Bob Buckhorn wants to run for Mayor again, the numbers are so far on his side” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — Former Tampa Mayor Buckhorn holds a commanding lead for a potential 2027 mayoral comeback, new polling reveals. A Mercury Public Affairs survey shows Buckhorn with 49% in a hypothetical five-way race, 27 points ahead of City Council member Bill Carlson (22%). House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell polled at 12%. In a potential runoff against Carlson, Buckhorn leads 39% to 17% and boasts 58% favorability. Though undeclared, Buckhorn and Carlson are widely expected to run, setting up a potential clash. Buckhorn recently headlined a high-profile fundraiser through his “Friends of Bob Buckhorn” committee, signaling serious intent to reclaim his old office after term limits reset his eligibility.

“Tampa Bay Rays stadium repair costs likely to rise” via Emma Behrmann of the Tampa Bay Business Journal — Tropicana Field’s innards have been exposed to the elements for over six months, prompting St. Petersburg officials to reconsider some of the city’s initial cost projections. St. Pete City Council will consider three items at its June 5 meeting regarding the storm damage repairs to the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, including increasing a contract price, accepting the proposed price for the metal panel repair and expanding the scope of the architect and engineering agreements. Repairs were said to begin in June with preparation for roof installation, eyeing completion for the 2026 baseball season.

“Escambia School Board wants to speed up the process of reviewing challenged library books” via Mary Lett of the Pensacola News Journal — Expediting the book challenge review process may be on the agenda for the Escambia County Schools Board’s June workshop. After hearing from community members about the current review process at the May 20 meeting, Board member Kevin Adams said Escambia County Public Schools need to improve the lengthy process. “We know what this improper content is doing to kids … higher suicide rates, higher self-harm, more mental health issues. We should not be in the sex business. I’m going to add the letter h to it. We shouldn’t be in anybody’s sex business,” Adams said. Florida had more books challenged for removal than any other state.

“City of Bradenton nominates new Police Chief as current Chief plans to retire” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — As Bradenton’s Police Chief prepares to retire, the Mayor has nominated a City Council member and former assistant Chief to lead the Department. Council member Josh Cramer, who spent 30 years with the Bradenton Police Department before joining the City Council, is in line to succeed Chief Melanie Bevan. The longtime Chief plans to step down after nine years leading the agency, according to city officials. Cramer must resign from his seat on the City Council, city spokesperson Tiffany Shadik told the Bradenton Herald. He will take over the Department from Bevan, who has led the agency since 2016.

“Collier County could raise its tourist tax for build-out of Paradise Coast Sports Complex” via Laura Layden of the Naples Daily News — Collier County could raise its tourist tax by a penny to build out the Paradise Coast Sports Complex. At a Board meeting, County Commissioners generally supported the idea, but they wanted more information before making a final decision. Commissioners will send their questions to County Manager Amy Patterson individually, so she can get them all answered and provide the Board with a better understanding of the impacts and benefits of the tax increase at a future meeting. Board Chair Burt Saunders pitched the idea, saying he saw it as the only way to raise the $40 million to $50 million needed to finish the county-owned sports and entertainment complex.

“Confronting the isolation epidemic: Local Mayors join forces to build a stronger Tampa Bay” via Jane Castor, Ken Welch and Bruce Rector for Florida Politics — As Mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, we recognize loneliness as a profound public health crisis impacting our vibrant region.

It erodes well-being, productivity, and community safety. That’s why we’re championing Tampa Bay Connections, a groundbreaking initiative by Tampa Bay Thrives to combat social isolation.

Inspired by global successes, this project will unite stakeholders, identify resources, and foster meaningful connections. Connected communities are more resilient, safer, and economically stronger – crucial as Hurricane Season approaches. We’re investing in public spaces and events, but we need you. Check on neighbors, invite friends, volunteer.

Small acts build a stronger social fabric.

Let’s make Tampa Bay a place where no one feels alone. The health of our region depends on it.

“Will Florida’s new U.S. attorney target corruption?” via Scott Maxwell of the Orlando Sentinel — After covering politics in Florida for more than a quarter century, I’ve concluded that one of the biggest problems is corruption. Very few Florida prosecutors have made targeting corruption a top priority. If you want proof, I have two words for you: Joel Greenberg. The guy was a one-man wrecking ball to the public trust and coffers. Yet it wasn’t Florida investigators who were hot on Greenberg’s trail. It was the Orlando Sentinel. And do you know what state prosecutors did about all this? Nothing. Greg Kehoe’s top priority, as listed in the piece from the Tampa Bay Times, was immigration crimes. He also cited fraud. Nowhere was the word “corruption” even mentioned. Kehoe may face some serious pressure on the Amesty case, since the former GOP legislator hired Brad Bondi — the brother of U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi — as her attorney. And Pam Bondi is the one who gave Kehoe his new job.

“The flood rule that’s pricing Floridians out of their homes” via Jeff Brandes for Florida Politics — Florida’s coastlines are at a breaking point, not just from storms, but from FEMA’s flawed 50% Rule. When repairs exceed half a home’s assessed value, homeowners face ruinous elevation or demolition costs. This displaces longtime residents, replacing modest homes with luxury builds. It’s a one-way ratchet toward unaffordability. The flood insurance system itself is broken, with separate policies for wind and flood, leading to insurer disputes and leaving families in limbo. We need a single, all-risk policy. Florida should opt out of the NFIP, receive block grants, and create its own federally reinsured flood program. We must also reform the 50% Rule: base it on replacement cost, exempt emergency repairs, reward mitigation, and offer hardship exemptions. This isn’t radical; it’s fairness.

“Florida’s new parks law is just a start. Now Ron DeSantis must enforce it.” via The Palm Beach Post — It didn’t have the pomp and circumstance that it deserved, but DeSantis did the right thing — albeit grudgingly — by signing legislation into law to protect Florida’s 175 state parks from encroaching development. The challenge he and future Governors now face is to make sure that the State Parks Preservation Act is both respected and enforced. Floridians have made their feelings known ever since last Summer’s disclosures that developers wanted to build golf courses, pickleball courts and swank hotels in nine parks, including the Jonathan Dickinson State Park. The outrage started with irate park visitors protesting in front of the targeted state parks. It only grew from there as more individuals and environmental groups across the state joined the fray.

“Still on mission — the next chapter on ending homelessness in Miami” via Eddie Gloria for Florida Politics — At Camillus House, we’ve worked for 65 years to end homelessness in Miami, evolving from a refugee response to a comprehensive care system serving thousands. We know housing is crucial, but it’s not enough. The missing link is mental health support. Nearly 90% of those we help face mental illness or substance use disorders. Even with housing, they struggle without treatment. Florida’s dismal ranking in mental health care access exacerbates this. While Camillus House provides significant treatment, the need vastly outstrips resources. We urge Miami-Dade leaders to boldly invest in housing and mental health and substance use recovery, using tools like the Food and Beverage Tax. We have the infrastructure and expertise. Let’s stop managing homelessness and start ending it by providing both housing and healing.

“‘Eyewitness to history’: Boynton engineer was part of Apollo space program, moon landings” via Mike Diamond of the Palm Beach Post — Jeff Hessel remembers attending monthly Men’s Club breakfasts and lectures at his 55-plus retirement community near Boynton Beach, where he has lived for the past 10 years. After hearing scores of speakers, he decided he had his own story to tell. “I’d sit there and think to myself that I can do this too. I have an interesting story that people might want to hear,” Hessel said. “After all, I was an eyewitness to history.” Six months after getting approval from the Men’s Club Board, Hessel gave a PowerPoint presentation called “Eyewitness to History: My Time at Cape Canaveral during the Space Race.”

“Disney World’s new nighttime parade starts July 20 at the Magic Kingdom” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — The Magic Kingdom’s new nighttime parade, Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away, will debut July 20, Disney announced. The event will feature lit-up floats, updated Mickey Mouse fashions and other popular characters heading down Main Street, U.S.A. “Brought to life by the creative hands and hearts at Disney Live Entertainment, ‘Disney Starlight’ is the perfect continuation of our legacy of nighttime parades, with bits of nostalgia sprinkled throughout a dazzling procession that raises the bar for the future,” Disney said on the parks blog. Disney World retired the Main Street Electrical Parade in 2016, so this will be the first time since then that the Magic Kingdom has offered a year-round parade under the stars. The Main Street Electrical Parade originally opened at Disneyland in 1972.

“Disney World shows star villains, Little Mermaid, tech” via Dewayne Bevil of the Orlando Sentinel — Two new Walt Disney World stage shows are now presenting storytelling enhanced with technology. “Disney Villains: Unfairly Ever After” and “The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure” have arrived on the daily schedule at Disney’s Hollywood Studios theme park, and they both feature fresh special effects surrounding familiar characters. The villains show starts with a splashy set that’s framed by, well, frames. It’s all playing off Magic Mirror as a central character, and a lot happens on screens within those jauntily placed frames, including appearances by 85 villains and sidekicks, plus shattering effects. The show is staged in a renovated Sunset Showcase, the former home of Lightning McQueen Racing Academy.

Celebrating today are our good friends Arron Gober and Corcoran Partners’ Helen Levine, as well as Reps. Kim Berfield and Daryl Campbell.

Sunburn is authored and assembled by Peter Schorsch, Phil Ammann, Daniel Dean, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, and Drew Wilson.