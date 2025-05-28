Confronting the isolation epidemic: Local Mayors join forces to build a stronger Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Region prides itself on its vibrancy, diversity, and community spirit. However, despite our shared values, our communities are still facing one of the greatest public health threats of our time: the epidemic of loneliness and social isolation.

The average American spends more than five days alone – up 24 hours a month since 2003. And in the last two decades, time spent with friends has dropped dramatically, especially among young people, with in-person interactions falling by nearly 70%. But why does this matter now? Loneliness and social isolation doesn’t just impact our day-to-day lives, it also can negatively impact the overall health of our community. Loneliness and social isolation increase the risk of premature death, erode workplace productivity, hinder educational outcomes, and contribute to community violence.

As mayors, we (Jane Castor, Ken Welch and Bruce Rector, Mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg and Clearwater, respectively) see this loneliness play out in ways big and small: the isolated senior who rarely sees family; the teenager navigating mental health struggles without a trusted adult; the single parent juggling responsibilities with no one to lean on.

This is why we’re proud to support Tampa Bay Thrives’ newest regional initiative — Tampa Bay Connections. Tampa Bay Connections is a groundbreaking project focused on combating social isolation and strengthening community bonds across the Tampa Bay area. Inspired by successful global models, Tampa Bay Connections takes an innovative approach to building meaningful human connections.

As your local officials, we are looking forward to being a part of Tampa Bay Connections, which will work to convene stakeholders across sectors, identify existing resources, provide educational opportunities, and advocate for high-impact programs focused on promoting societal well-being.

Living in connected communities benefits us all. Connected communities respond better to national disasters, tend to rebuild faster, generally experience less violence and more public safety, and grow stronger economies. Especially as we head into Hurricane Season, we need this initiative now more than ever.

As the Mayors of Tampa, St. Petersburg, and Clearwater, we stand in full support of Tampa Bay Connections and its mission, because we’ve seen the impacts of isolation in our cities. We can no longer treat loneliness as a private matter or individual failing. It is a public health crisis that requires a public response. As your elected officials, we will do our part to create more connected cities by investing in public spaces, community centers, and local events.

However, we can’t fight this epidemic alone; this effort will only be as strong as the community behind it. We’re calling on you, our neighbors in Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, and beyond, to join us in making this region not just a beautiful place to live, but a place where no one has to feel alone.

To support this initiative, think about what you can do as an individual to promote social connection. Whether it’s checking in on a neighbor after a disaster, inviting a friend to lunch, or just volunteering your time, each small step toward being more connected helps us build community resilience, safety, and prosperity. It’s the small acts of kindness that are the building blocks of a resilient and cohesive community.

Ultimately, by acting together, the Tampa Bay region will lead the way in community health and success. Together, we will build not just stronger cities, but a stronger social fabric. The time to act is now; the health of our region depends on it.

_________

Jane Castor is the Mayor of Tampa, first elected in 2019. Ken Welch is the Mayor of St. Petersburg, elected in 2021. Bruce Rector is the Mayor of Clearwater, elected in 2024.