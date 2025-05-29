‘Cringe’ Santa Ono comments concern Gov. DeSantis, but he’s staying out of UF President decision

Florida’s Governor acknowledges that some of prospective University of Florida President Santa Ono’s past comments have made him “cringe.”

But while he’s staying out of the hiring process despite concerns from the cultural right, Gov. Ron DeSantis says the potential new hire could get canned if he threatens Florida’s status as the place where “woke goes to die.”

“I don’t know the candidate,” DeSantis said of Ono, noting that people have pointed out a “lot of statements” Ono has made.

“But basically, I think the folks that were involved in the search after having interviewed him, spent time with them, it’s their judgment that he’s really kind of reached the limit on the campus leftism, and he would want to leave Michigan, where that is prevalent, to Florida, where it’s frowned upon, because he wants to be more in line with what Florida is doing and our policies. And they really believe that.”

This week, the UF Board of Trustees unanimously selected Ono to serve as the university’s next President. Among the “folks” involved in the search: one of DeSantis’ biggest supporters.

“Santa Ono is precisely the right person to be president of the University of Florida at this moment in its history,” said UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini.

“He is a remarkably accomplished scholar and a solidly proven academic leader, and his values align perfectly with ours here in the great state of Florida,” Hosseini added. “Dr. Ono will ensure that merit and scholarship, not ideology, are the gold standards for success, and he will see to it that the University of Florida continues its ascent toward becoming America’s premier public university, bar none.”

The State University System’s Board of Governors must still give final approval, and DeSantis noted that he “appointed all those folks” and they will “make their judgment.”

“We have expectations about what we want in higher education. We don’t want it to be a fountain of activism or leftists indoctrination. And if you go in that direction, then you will not have support to continue.”

Miami Herald reporter Garrett Huntley reported that Ono would, if hired, be offered a five-year, $15 million contract. Whether that has a “woke” clause added or not is unknown at this time.

Critics of Ono’s hire include Christopher Rufo, the education reformer DeSantis appointed to the New College Board earlier this decade. Others on the right opposed to the pick include various frenemies of the Governor, such as U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr.

Rufo released a video this week where Ono talked about “two-spirit” people and “respecting people’s gender identities and affirming their gender expression” in a “respectful environment,” comments which may not jibe with DeSantis-era education. But the hope from DeSantis is that Ono didn’t believe in what he was saying, and will fulfill his expectations in this role, should the BOG approve him.