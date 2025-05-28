May 28, 2025
Lobbying compensation: Rubin Turnbull collects $3.5M in first quarter
Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull.

Drew Wilson

rubin turnbull 2
Rubin Turnbull ranks No. 4 on Florida Politics' lobby firm rankings.

Rubin, Turnbull & Associates approached cracked the $3 million mark in the first quarter, earning the No. 4 spot in Florida Politics’ lobby firm rankings.

The firm led by Bill Rubin and Heather Turnbull filed reports showing it earned at least $1 million lobbying the Legislature and another $1 million lobbying the executive branch. That is the top bracket for firm-level ranges, meaning Rubin Turnbull & Associates likely earned more.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments. Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings.

Rubin Turnbull’s median estimate in the Legislature was $1.79 million last quarter while the firm’s executive branch report showed an estimated $1.72 million in pay, for an overall total of $3.51 million — the tally represents a greater than 20% revenue increase from Q4 2024, when the firm reported overall revenues of $2.89 million.

In addition to the named partners, the firm’s first-quarter team included Melissa AkesonJacqueline CarmonaErica ChantiKevin ComererJodi Bock DavidsonChristopher FinkbeinerZachary HubbardBo Rivard, Matthew Sacco, Katelyn Schultz and Sharonda Wright-Placide. They represented 128 legislative clients and 118 executive branch clients in Q1.

BusPatrol was the most lucrative contract, paying $176,000 overall — $88,000 for legislative lobbying and the same amount for executive lobbying. HCA Healthcare was in the mix as well, accounting for $86,000 on each report.

Though it didn’t hire the firm for legislative work, Binance.US, a major cryptocurrency trading platform, held the top on Rubin Turnbull’s executive branch report with a $90,000 contract.

Based on per-client ranges, Rubin Turnbull & Associates could have earned as much as $4.54 million in Q1. With a No. 4 finish in the opening quarter, Rubin Turnbull is in position to rise from the No. 6 ranking it held in Florida Politics’ 2024 year-end leaderboard.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-May deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Compensation reports for the second quarter are due Aug. 14.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

