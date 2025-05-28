Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson finishes Q1 with a Top 5 haul

GrayRobinson collected an estimated $3.5 million in the opening quarter of 2025, earning the No. 5 spot on Florida Politics’ quarterly lobby firm rankings.

The firm led by Dean Cannon represented well over 200 clients in Q1. The reports show median earnings of $1.89 million in the Legislature across 238 contracts and $1.61 million in the executive across 242 contracts.

Florida Politics ranks lobbying firm earnings based on the middle number of the per-client ranges listed on compensation reports. Contracts are reported in $10,000 increments.

Compensation reports also include firm-level ranges, which can give outsiders a rough idea of a firm’s minimum and maximum earnings. The ranges top out at $1 million, however, and GrayRobinson reported crossing that threshold on each report, meaning the firm topped $2 million at minimum.

Meanwhile, the overall tally of $3.5 million represents an increase of $620,000 — more than 20% — from the $2.88 million the firm earned in the closing quarter of 2024.

The lead clients on GrayRobinson’s legislative report were the Florida Municipal Electric Association at $45,000 followed by AvMed and Carlo Vaccarezza at $35,000 apiece. The executive branch report lists American Business Immigration Coalition Action, Carlo Vaccarezza and Coreview tied at No. 1 with $35,000 in payments apiece.

In addition to Cannon, the GrayRobinson team includes David Allen, Kylee Anzueto, Christopher Carmody, Carlecia Collins, Leonard Collins, Larry Cretul, Christopher Dawson, Angela Drzewiecki, George Levesque, Jessica Love, Blake Mathesie, Ryan Matthews, Kim McDougal, Kirk Pepper, Thomas Philpot, Richard Plotkin, Joseph Salzverg, Robert Stuart, John Truitt and Jason Unger.

Using the top end of per-client ranges, the 21-member squad at the law and lobbying firm could have earned as much as $2.88 million in the Legislature and $2.63 million in the executive branch for an overall total of $5.51 million in Q1 2025. Based on Q1’s median estimate, the firm’s revenues are on pace to exceed the $12.8 million it reported for all of 2024.

Florida lobbyists and lobbying firms faced a mid-May deadline to file compensation reports for the period covering Jan. 1 through March 31. Compensation reports for the second quarter are due Aug. 14.