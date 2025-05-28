Maxwell Frost to headline town hall in Orlando

The Orange County Democratic Party will host a town hall this week headlined by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost.

The event, also featuring state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and state Rep. Anna Eskamani, will take place 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Orange County Firefighters Association Hall.

The Orlando Democrats will discuss a range of policy matters. But the party focused on a handful of federal matters in announcing the town hall, particular provisions of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” prioritized by President Donald Trump but characterized as flawed by Democrats.

Frost, an Orlando Democrat, joined all members of his caucus in voting against the legislation.

“At the federal level, House Republicans have passed a budget that would slash funding for Medicaid, food stamps (SNAP), and other vital safety net programs, putting millions of Americans at risk, all while pushing for tax breaks for the wealthy and major corporations,” the party release states.

On state issues, the release hammers the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature for the budget battle which has led to a still-unresolved extended Session.

“Meanwhile, in Florida, the state legislature has failed to agree on a budget they can pass,” the release continues. “This failure reveals a broken system dominated by partisan games and extremist priorities, where culture wars take precedence over real solutions to the challenges Floridians face.”

The town hall comes as many Republican lawmakers refuse to hold such events, as many have been flooded with attendees outraged after Trump’s return to the White House. Democrats have held their own town halls in several districts represented by Republicans, and Frost has headlined many of those events, including one in Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s district in Sarasota.

But now, Frost will face many of his own constituents. The union hall where the town hall will be held is located in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which Frost represents.

The event will also include a Q-and-A portion.