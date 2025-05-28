May 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Maxwell Frost to headline town hall in Orlando

Jacob OglesMay 28, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Confronting the isolation epidemic: Local Mayors join forces to build a stronger Tampa Bay

HeadlinesInfluence

Lobbying compensation: GrayRobinson finishes Q1 with a Top 5 haul

HeadlinesJax

Donna Deegan calls for stronger security checks after activist brings knife to Jax City Council meeting

maxwell frost
Democrats plan to hammer federal Republicans for their actions and the state GOP for its inaction.

The Orange County Democratic Party will host a town hall this week headlined by U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost.

The event, also featuring state Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith and state Rep. Anna Eskamani, will take place 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Orange County Firefighters Association Hall.

The Orlando Democrats will discuss a range of policy matters. But the party focused on a handful of federal matters in announcing the town hall, particular provisions of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” prioritized by President Donald Trump but characterized as flawed by Democrats.

Frost, an Orlando Democrat, joined all members of his caucus in voting against the legislation.

“At the federal level, House Republicans have passed a budget that would slash funding for Medicaid, food stamps (SNAP), and other vital safety net programs, putting millions of Americans at risk, all while pushing for tax breaks for the wealthy and major corporations,” the party release states.

On state issues, the release hammers the Republican-controlled Florida Legislature for the budget battle which has led to a still-unresolved extended Session.

“Meanwhile, in Florida, the state legislature has failed to agree on a budget they can pass,” the release continues. “This failure reveals a broken system dominated by partisan games and extremist priorities, where culture wars take precedence over real solutions to the challenges Floridians face.”

The town hall comes as many Republican lawmakers refuse to hold such events, as many have been flooded with attendees outraged after Trump’s return to the White House. Democrats have held their own town halls in several districts represented by Republicans, and Frost has headlined many of those events, including one in Republican U.S. Rep. Greg Steube’s district in Sarasota.

But now, Frost will face many of his own constituents. The union hall where the town hall will be held is located in Florida’s 10th Congressional District, which Frost represents.

The event will also include a Q-and-A portion.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousElon Musk criticizes Donald Trump’s ‘big beautiful bill,’ a fracture in a key relationship

nextDonna Deegan calls for stronger security checks after activist brings knife to Jax City Council meeting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories