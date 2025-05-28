May 28, 2025
Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association hires Sarah Panko as Communications Manager
Sarah Panko

Gabrielle RussonMay 28, 2025

Sarah Panko
'I’m excited to support the region’s hardworking hospitality professionals by amplifying their incredible stories,' Panko said.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association (CFHLA) is hiring Sarah Panko to be its new Communications and Marketing Manager.

Panko, an Emmy-nominated Orlando TV journalist, most recently worked as the Deputy Communications Director for the City of Groveland.

She starts her new job June 4.

“I believe Sarah’s extensive work experience will allow for a smooth transition into this role and contribute greatly to CFHLA’s long-term strategic initiatives, including advancing and elevating the hospitality industry throughout our community,” said Robert Agrusa, President and CEO of CFHLA.

“Plus, her professional background positions her well to lead all of our communications objectives and strengthen our relationships within the hospitality industry and regional business community.”

Panko’s career also includes working as Public Information Manager for Groveland’s Police and Fire Departments.

As a journalist, she was a weekday Anchor and Producer at WRBL News 3 in Columbus, Georgia, and then later worked at Spectrum News 13 in Orlando, “where she earned an Emmy nomination for team coverage of the Pulse nightclub tragedy,” CFHLA said in a press release.

Panko graduated from Marquette University with a double major in Broadcast Communications and Advertising. She is pursuing her MBA.

Other accolades include being recognized in Lake & Sumter Style Magazine’s40 Under 40” list.

“It’s an honor to join an organization as highly respected as CFHLA,” Panko said in a statement. “I’m excited to support the region’s hardworking hospitality professionals by amplifying their incredible stories, building meaningful connections, and advancing CFHLA’s mission through innovative communication strategies.”

CFHLA represents about 80% of the more than 129,500 hotel rooms in Central Florida’s Lake, Orange, Osceola, Polk and Seminole counties, as well as more than 500 suppliers in the hospitality and tourism industry.

The Central Florida Hotel and Lodging Association’s mission is to represent the Central Florida Hospitality Industry, by setting the standard of excellence through advocacy, collaboration, education, recognition, and service,” CFHLA said in the press release.

Gabrielle Russon

Gabrielle Russon is an award-winning journalist based in Orlando. She covered the business of theme parks for the Orlando Sentinel. Her previous newspaper stops include the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Toledo Blade, Kalamazoo Gazette and Elkhart Truth as well as an internship covering the nation’s capital for the Chicago Tribune. For fun, she runs marathons. She gets her training from chasing a toddler around. Contact her at [email protected] or on Twitter @GabrielleRusson .

