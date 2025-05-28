James Uthmeier calls out conservatives for ‘idolizing’ Andrew and Tristan Tate

Florida’s Attorney General still has no use for the controversial Tate brothers. And he wonders why people on the Right are “idolizing” them.

During an appearance on Standpoint, a podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman, Attorney General James Uthmeier didn’t hold back in discussing Andrew and Tristan Tate, who have just been brought up on 21 charges in the United Kingdom, including rape and human trafficking.

The Gov. Ron DeSantis appointee said it “concerns” him “that the conservative movement idolizes people like this, that stand for these things.”

“Whether it’s criminal or not, a lot of this behavior is certainly immoral and not something that should be exemplified. It’s certainly not strength of masculinity. To me, it is weakness to behave that way, and I think you’ve got to speak out against it. We should not have young conservatives looking up to and idolizing people like this. We need good family men,” Uthmeier said.

The comments continue Uthmeier’s visceral disgust directed to the globetrotting duo.

Back in March, he told another interviewer of the brothers’ “weakness and sickness,” and suggested that a state-level case against them continues to build.

The Tates had been accused of human trafficking in Romania and face civil action for sexual abuse from four women in Britain. They have not been convicted there or anywhere else, despite a wide array of sordid soundbites and lurid anecdotes about them.

Andrew Tate, who spent weeks baiting Florida into arresting him, recently trolled First Lady Casey DeSantis by suggesting that she won’t be elected Governor if the state lets him run free.

He also claimed that Ron DeSantis, who said he wasn’t welcome in Florida, “understands he made a mistake and there’s been some conversations and everything’s been settled and fixed.” However, DeSantis’ camp says such a conversation never happened.