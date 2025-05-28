May 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

James Uthmeier says he had a ‘duty’ to use Hope Florida Foundation cash to snuff out pot amendment

A.G. GancarskiMay 28, 20254min1

Related Articles

FederalHeadlines

Donald Trump nominates former personal lawyer, Emil Bove, for appellate court judgeship

EducationHeadlines

‘WTF!’: Donald Trump Jr. slams ‘woke psycho’ Santa Ono, says UF ‘decision makers … lost their minds’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 5.28.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

James Uthmeier image via Gabe Groisman
'Committees on the outside' were used to play the inside game. But the state's top cop says what he did was legal.

It was legal and it was right.

That’s the defense Florida’s Attorney General is making after he worked last year to kill an amendment that would have legalized recreational pot with the help of $10 million donated to the Hope Florida Foundation from a Medicaid settlement.

“I worked in committees on the outside, which the Supreme Court has said government officials can do. Government officials certainly have a right, maybe even a duty, to protect the state against things like this that will change our laws and potentially harm us,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said on Standpoint, a podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman.

Uthmeier, who previously described the eight-figure sum as a “sweetener” in a larger settlement, dismissed as a “smear campaign” allegations that he worked to “misuse funds and things” by steering Medicaid settlement money to the Hope Florida Foundation through two pass-through committees. The majority of the money ended up in the Keep Florida Clean committee he chaired while he was still Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff.

“There’s nothing that stops outside entities from working with other (c)(4)s and nonprofits to fight in an issue campaign,” Uthmeier said. “You can’t use some of those funds for a candidate campaign, but we weren’t out there promoting a candidate. We were fighting against a harmful ideology.”

The money moved in a way that requires a flow chart to follow it.

The $10 million came from Centene to Hope Florida as part of a $67 million settlement for overbilling Medicaid.

From there, two political action committees (Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs) requested $5 million each from the Hope Florida Foundation.

Money to Secure Florida’s Future was earmarked explicitly for a “long-term, targeted business partner recruitment strategy and public awareness campaign.”

The funds to Save Our Society from Drugs were intended for “developing and implementing strategies that directly address the substance use crisis facing our communities.”

After securing that money, the Uthmeier-chaired “Keep Florida Clean” political action committee got donations from the groups totaling $8.5 million.

Uthmeier has called concerns about the unorthodox spend, which resembles the transfers of money to support candidates in primaries, “politicized narratives.”

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous‘Ready to serve’: Curtis Calabrese launches campaign for Palm Beach County Commission

nextJimmy Patronis wants Congress to investigate 'cover-up' of Joe Biden's mental state

One comment

  • Paul

    May 28, 2025 at 5:38 pm

    Don’t you have a duty to protect Florida from corrupt politicians who launder money?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories