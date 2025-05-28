James Uthmeier says he had a ‘duty’ to use Hope Florida Foundation cash to snuff out pot amendment

It was legal and it was right.

That’s the defense Florida’s Attorney General is making after he worked last year to kill an amendment that would have legalized recreational pot with the help of $10 million donated to the Hope Florida Foundation from a Medicaid settlement.

“I worked in committees on the outside, which the Supreme Court has said government officials can do. Government officials certainly have a right, maybe even a duty, to protect the state against things like this that will change our laws and potentially harm us,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said on Standpoint, a podcast hosted by Gabe Groisman.

Uthmeier, who previously described the eight-figure sum as a “sweetener” in a larger settlement, dismissed as a “smear campaign” allegations that he worked to “misuse funds and things” by steering Medicaid settlement money to the Hope Florida Foundation through two pass-through committees. The majority of the money ended up in the Keep Florida Clean committee he chaired while he was still Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Chief of Staff.

“There’s nothing that stops outside entities from working with other (c)(4)s and nonprofits to fight in an issue campaign,” Uthmeier said. “You can’t use some of those funds for a candidate campaign, but we weren’t out there promoting a candidate. We were fighting against a harmful ideology.”

The money moved in a way that requires a flow chart to follow it.

The $10 million came from Centene to Hope Florida as part of a $67 million settlement for overbilling Medicaid.

From there, two political action committees (Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs) requested $5 million each from the Hope Florida Foundation.

Money to Secure Florida’s Future was earmarked explicitly for a “long-term, targeted business partner recruitment strategy and public awareness campaign.”

The funds to Save Our Society from Drugs were intended for “developing and implementing strategies that directly address the substance use crisis facing our communities.”

After securing that money, the Uthmeier-chaired “Keep Florida Clean” political action committee got donations from the groups totaling $8.5 million.

Uthmeier has called concerns about the unorthodox spend, which resembles the transfers of money to support candidates in primaries, “politicized narratives.”