May 28, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Education Department offers workforce development funds to 8 state education programs
Across U.S., 206,000 jobs created in June. Stock image via Adobe.

Drew DixonMay 28, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘Ready to serve’: Curtis Calabrese launches campaign for Palm Beach County Commission

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Jeff Brandes: The flood rule that’s pricing Floridians out of their homes

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Eddie Gloria: Still on mission — the next chapter on ending homelessness in Miami

Workforce future of work trade jobs
The program, started 2 years ago, has now amounted to $200M total in grants to school systems in Florida.

The Florida Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Grant (CAP Grant) Program is infusing $12 million in additional funding to educational institutions.

The money is designed to equip student skills so they can excel in industries such as agriculture, health care and technology.

Most of the latest grants were in increments of $1.7 million to seven different School Districts in the state. Those districts include Baker, Clay, Dixie, Hendry, Hernando, Levy and Sumter counties.

Those School Districts will use most of that money for a combination of agritechnology, technical agriculture operations, agriculture biotechnology, animal science and services, horticulture science and services, landscape operations, and food science programs.

Another $455,792 was designated to Florida State University’s lab school for enhancing programs for nursing assistants in acute and long-term care, commercial art technology and game simulation, and animation visual design.

The latest round of Workforce Development Capitalization Incentive Program funding brings the total of grants to $200 million since the program was founded in 2023. That funding has helped support creation and expansion of workforce education curriculum for high school and post-secondary education in high-demand vocational areas.

“Under Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ steadfast leadership, Florida has prioritized investments in career and technical education which lead to economic success for our students and our economy,” said Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. in a news release.

“With this $12 million investment, we are strengthening workforce education programs while creating new opportunities for students to gain the skills needed for high-demand careers.”

The program was designed “to provide grants to school districts and Florida College System institutions to fund some or all of the costs associated with the creation or expansion of career and technical education workforce development programs that lead to industry certifications,” the state’s description said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousEddie Gloria: Still on mission — the next chapter on ending homelessness in Miami

nextJeff Brandes: The flood rule that’s pricing Floridians out of their homes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories