‘WTF!’: Donald Trump Jr. slams ‘woke psycho’ Santa Ono, says UF ‘decision makers … lost their minds’

Donald Trump Jr. is joining a chorus of critics of Santa Ono, the man who likely will be the next President of the University of Florida.

“WTF! Have the decision makers at UF lost their minds!??? This woke psycho might be a perfect fit for a Communist school in California, but how is he even being considered for this role in Florida? Every single member of the Florida Board of Governors should vote against him!!!” Trump Jr. posted on X.

Trump quote-tweeted a Christopher Rufo video where Ono talked about “two-spirit” people and “respecting people’s gender identities and affirming their gender expression” in a “respectful environment.” Rufo, a New College of Florida Trustee, posited that ideology was a threat to Florida remaining the place “where woke goes to die.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has used variants of “where woke goes to die” as a catchphrase for years, has been uncharacteristically mute amid the Ono opposition from the cultural right.

Part of the reason could be that a key political supporter backs the hire.

“Santa Ono is precisely the right person to be president of the University of Florida at this moment in its history,” said UF Board of Trustees Chair Mori Hosseini.

“He is a remarkably accomplished scholar and a solidly proven academic leader, and his values align perfectly with ours here in the great state of Florida. Dr. Ono will ensure that merit and scholarship, not ideology, are the gold standards for success, and he will see to it that the University of Florida continues its ascent toward becoming America’s premier public university, bar none.”

We have sought comment from the Governor’s Office, and if provided, this piece will be updated.

This week, the UF Board of Trustees unanimously selected Ono to serve as the university’s next President. The State University System’s Board of Governors must still give final approval.