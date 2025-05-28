Last Call for 5.28.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

Last Call – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed new legislation setting up harsher penalties for those who leave animals to die in a natural disaster.

“This story is the type of cruelty we can’t tolerate in the Free State of Florida,” DeSantis said.

Floridians were shocked last year by the story of a dog that would come to be known as Trooper, who was tied to a pole at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Interstate 4 as Hurricane Milton approached. A member of the state Highway Patrol eventually rescued the dog.

The new law could result in a five-year prison sentence or a $10,000 fine for perpetrators.

“If you evacuate, make sure you’re taking care of your pets. You cannot leave your dog behind if you’re in an evacuation zone,” DeSantis said at a press conference Wednesday.

The dog’s previous owner, a Ruskin man named Giovanny Aldama Garcia, was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals last year after he left the dog to drown in floodwaters, shocking the conscience of Floridians and people around the nation.

DeSantis said Wednesday the scene was “sad to see,” noting the trooper came across an “abandoned dog tied to a fence” and left to drown.

SB 150, filed by Sen. Don Gaetz, holds that a “person who during a state of emergency … in an area included in the state of emergency” commits “animal cruelty … commits a felony of the third degree.”

The legislation has received support from outside groups, including the Florida Smart Justice Alliance, the Humane Society of the United States and the Florida Animal Control Association.

The dog, who was renamed Trooper after the person who saved him, has since been adopted and found a new home in Broward County. The dog has been battling health issues in recent months, according to media reports.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“We should not have young conservatives looking up to and idolizing people like this. We need good family men.”

— Attorney General James Uthmeier, on accused sex traffickers Andrew and Tristan Tate.

Put it on the Tab

Look to your left, then look to your right. If you see one of these people at your happy hour haunt, flag down the bartender and put one of these on your tab. Recipes included, just in case the Cocktail Codex fell into the well.

The Governor gets a Good Dog for signing both the Trooper Act and a measure creating a state animal abuse database.

Attorney General Uthmeier would love to serve a certain someone a Guilty On All Charges, but the U.K. justice system might beat him to the punch.

Next time you see your favorite Rubin Turnbull or GrayRobinson lobbyist at the bar, help them celebrate their Top 5 Q1s with a Composition No. 5.

Breakthrough Insights

Tune In

Panthers one win away from third straight finals

The Florida Panthers are one win away from a return to the Stanley Cup Finals as they prepare to face the Carolina Hurricanes in Raleigh, North Carolina, tonight (8 p.m. ET, TBT).

After winning the first three games of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Panthers lost 3-0 on home ice on Monday night in Game 4 of the best-of-seven series.

Monday’s loss was the first in Panthers’ history when leading 3-0 in a playoff series. Part of the reason for Florida’s success in potential series-clinching games is the play of center Brad Marchand. In his career, he has scored seven goals and added 17 assists in such opportunities. Only Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Patrick Kane have more points in series clinchers.

The Panthers seek to become the first team to play in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals since the Tampa Bay Lightning accomplished the feat in 2020-2022. In 2023, the Panthers lost in the finals to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

If Carolina staves off elimination, Game 6 is scheduled to be played on Friday at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

If Florida advances to the Stanley Cup Finals, it will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars. Edmonton leads the Western Conference finals three games to one. Last year, the Panthers beat the Oilers to win the championship.

___

