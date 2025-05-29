Converge Public Strategies expands to D.C. with new Federal Affairs Practice

Bipartisan national public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is expanding into Washington with the launch of a Federal Affairs Practice Group.

“Since founding Converge, we’ve focused on smart, sustained growth and never forced a federal presence until the moment was right,” said Converge Chair Jonathan Kilman. “That moment has arrived. Our team is already delivering for clients in D.C., and this expansion reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of advocacy across all levels of government.”

Converge said the expansion comes amid growing demand from clients seeking sophisticated representation in Washington at the intersection of executive action, federal funding, legislation and regulation.

Kilman himself has been on the ground in Washington, actively engaging with federal clients, meeting with members of Congress and administration officials, and helping to shape and build the firm’s federal practice.

The new Federal Affairs Practice will feature strategists and policy experts with deep experience in federal government, regulatory strategy, campaign management and issue advocacy. The lineup includes Converge Partners James Harris, Elnatan Rudolph, Deno Hicks, Fara Sonderling and Daniel Faraci, as well as Senior Health Policy Advisor Randy Pate and Senior Policy Advisors Oscar Gonzales and Bob Harms.

The D.C. team will serve clients across various industries and on a diverse range of issues, including health care, labor and employment, agriculture, manufacturing, trade and tariffs, energy, transportation and infrastructure, environment, financial services and fintech, and education.

Converge Public Strategies, previously known as Converge Government Affairs, is a national firm that provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

In addition to its Miami headquarters, Converge’s Florida wing has offices in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It also has offices in major metros outside of the Sunshine State, including New York.