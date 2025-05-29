May 29, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Converge Public Strategies expands to D.C. with new Federal Affairs Practice

Drew WilsonMay 29, 20253min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Jay Galbraith launches Tranquility Insight

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.29.25

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Tampa Electric readies for hurricane season, advises residents to do so too

converge federal
'Our team is already delivering for clients in D.C.'

Bipartisan national public affairs firm Converge Public Strategies is expanding into Washington with the launch of a Federal Affairs Practice Group.

“Since founding Converge, we’ve focused on smart, sustained growth and never forced a federal presence until the moment was right,” said Converge Chair Jonathan Kilman. “That moment has arrived. Our team is already delivering for clients in D.C., and this expansion reinforces our commitment to providing the highest level of advocacy across all levels of government.”

Converge said the expansion comes amid growing demand from clients seeking sophisticated representation in Washington at the intersection of executive action, federal funding, legislation and regulation.

Kilman himself has been on the ground in Washington, actively engaging with federal clients, meeting with members of Congress and administration officials, and helping to shape and build the firm’s federal practice.

The new Federal Affairs Practice will feature strategists and policy experts with deep experience in federal government, regulatory strategy, campaign management and issue advocacy. The lineup includes Converge Partners James Harris, Elnatan Rudolph, Deno Hicks, Fara Sonderling and Daniel Faraci, as well as Senior Health Policy Advisor Randy Pate and Senior Policy Advisors Oscar Gonzales and Bob Harms.

The D.C. team will serve clients across various industries and on a diverse range of issues, including health care, labor and employment, agriculture, manufacturing, trade and tariffs, energy, transportation and infrastructure, environment, financial services and fintech, and education.

Converge Public Strategies, previously known as Converge Government Affairs, is a national firm that provides state, local and multistate government affairs services, communications services and digital services to private and public sector clients.

In addition to its Miami headquarters, Converge’s Florida wing has offices in Orlando, Jacksonville and Tallahassee. It also has offices in major metros outside of the Sunshine State, including New York.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 5.29.25

nextPersonnel note: Jay Galbraith launches Tranquility Insight

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories