Personnel note: Jay Galbraith launches Tranquility Insight

Jay Galbraith is launching a new public affairs firm.

The new operation, Tranquility Insight, will specialize in crisis communications prevention and management, government affairs strategy, organizational planning and executive coaching.

Galbraith most recently served as the CEO of Bridg, supporting Osceola County’s efforts to expand the semiconductor industry in Central Florida, and has a wealth of experience in government affairs, crisis management and institutional advancement across the corporate, nonprofit and public-private sectors.

Galbraith previously led government affairs, marketing and public relations at Valencia College for more than a decade. In the corporate sector, he managed U.S. domestic public affairs for SeaWorld Entertainment, overseeing strategy for its portfolio of 11 theme parks across five states.

Galbraith began his career in public service, working for two former U.S. Reps. Michael Bilirakis and Bill Grant.

In a news release announcing the launch, Galbraith said Tranquility Insight will help organizations navigate rapidly evolving and complex marketplace and regulatory environments.

Services offered by the firm will include government affairs planning and execution at the regional, state and federal levels; crisis communication preparedness and response; organizational strategy development; and executive advisory and coaching services.