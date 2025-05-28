May 28, 2025
Governor’s Office confirms Peter Cuderman departure, Mary Clare Hubbard promotion

Jacob OglesMay 28, 20253min0

Cuderman-Hubbard
The outgoing Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs will pursue a graduate degree at Harvard.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Office has confirmed that Peter Cuderman will leave as Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs to pursue a Harvard education.

Mary Clare Hubbard, has worked as Deputy Legislative Affairs Director since May, will take over Cuderman’s position, a shift already announced to staff in an email on Tuesday.

“A fond farewell to my friend Peter Cuderman, and welcome to Mary Clare Hubbard as the new Director of Legislative Affairs,” said Jason Weida, DeSantis’ Chief of Staff, in a statement to Florida Politics.

“We appreciate Peter’s dedication and time on the Governor’s team and wish him the best in his next endeavor. Mary Clare has big shoes to fill, but we have no doubt she will be successful.”

The transition happens as Cuderman, DeSantis’ Director of Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs since July 2023, pursues a post-graduate degree.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to serve Governor DeSantis and the people of Florida over the past three years. I am deeply grateful to the Governor for his trust and leadership, and to the entire team in the Executive Office for their dedication and friendship,” Cuderman said.

“My decision to step away at this time was made in close coordination with our senior team and reflects a long-planned next chapter. This summer, I’ll be pursuing a Master’s Degree in Public Administration at the Harvard Kennedy School, where I look forward to bringing a results-driven, conservative perspective shaped by Florida’s success. Florida will always be home, and I look forward to continuing to serve our state in the years ahead.”

Hubbard in her Deputy position served as a key point of contact for legislative staff and members and with agency liaisons. Before taking on that role in the Governor’s Office, she worked in the Florida Department of Commerce as Legislative & Cabinet Affairs Director from August 2022 until last year.

Before that, she worked for TECO Energy as a State Affairs Analyst and before that as a Legislative Aide.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

