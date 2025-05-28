May 28, 2025
Ron DeSantis touts Arch Manning as Heisman fave

A.G. GancarskiMay 28, 20252min0

Desantis grady judd interview via x
Oddsmakers agree with the state's leader.

Florida’s Governor believes that a legacy athlete is best suited to be the most prominent college football player this year.

“I think Arch Manning will probably be the favorite for the Heisman,” said Ron DeSantis during a podcast interview with Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

Manning is a rising redshirt sophomore who is poised to start for the Texas Longhorns, and he’s thrown nine touchdowns against two interceptions thus far in his career. According to Bet MGM, he has a 14.3% chance (roughly one in seven) of winning the prize.

The Governor cited a conversation with Peyton Manning, in which the legendary quarterback said Arch, who is his nephew, “probably could be” better than Peyton.

The Mannings are among the most legendary football families in history, with Eli winning two Super Bowls and father Archie playing for many years for the New Orleans Saints.

However, while all were in the running various years, none ever won the Heisman.

The Governor anticipates watching Arch Manning and Texas when they play the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Incidentally, the Gators’ own quarterback DJ Lagway has +1800 odds of winning, or roughly one in 21.

This year’s Heisman ceremony is on December 13.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

