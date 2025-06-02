Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.2.25

Good Monday morning.

Welcome to the world — We are delighted to share that Samantha and Taylor Greer welcomed a new addition, Emilia Mae, to their family on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Both mom and baby girl are doing well, and big brother Wellsley is figuring out his new role.

Congratulations to Noreen Fenner, celebrating 10 years of operating her top-notch political accounting firm, PAC Financial Management.

The state budget for fiscal year 2025-26 will include an across-the-board 2% pay raise for state employees, according to sources familiar with budget negotiations.

That is good news to state employees who otherwise thought they’d be left out of the upcoming budget after Gov. Ron DeSantis issued his recommended state budget in February that, for the first time in four years, didn’t include an across-the-board pay raise. DeSantis did not include a pay raise in his draft budget in 2019, but included them in subsequent years, until this year.

While plans for 2% raises are underway, the budget has not yet been finalized. Leaders in the House and Senate on Friday reached a budget deal, paving the way to begin budget conferencing this week. Budget details will be negotiated through that process, which begins on Tuesday.

The framework so far includes $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions, including $900 million through the elimination of the business rent tax, a priority of House Speaker Daniel Perez; $350 million through permanent sales tax reductions; and $250 million in debt reduction. The budget also calls for $750 million in annual payments to a rainy-day fund, until a new cap of 25% is reached, a level up from the current 10%.

It’s worth noting that even if the finalized budget, expected by June 16, includes the 2% state employee raises, Gov. DeSantis still has line-item veto authority and, in an extreme case, could also veto the entire budget. The latter scenario seems exceedingly unlikely, considering the late hour at which the budget is being finalized — the current fiscal year budget ends June 30, with the new budget taking effect July 1. A budget veto would leave lawmakers with an incredibly limited time to reach a new deal to send back to the Governor.

And vetoing state employee raises, which impacts nearly 100,000 workers, would likely be a bad look for the Governor, who is already facing blowback over the Hope Florida scandal involving funds critics claim were misappropriated to help DeSantis defeat the 2024 recreational cannabis amendment.

Budget conferences will run Tuesday through Thursday of this week, with unresolved issues after Thursday bumped to the House and Senate budget chiefs, Rep. Lawrence McClure and Sen. Ed Hooper.

The Legislature is tentatively scheduled to hold a sitting on June 16. Still, the exact date and time will be determined by the required 72-hour cooling-off period between when lawmakers finish work on the budget and when they officially pass it.

The process comes weeks after the Legislative Session was supposed to end on May 2. Budget negotiators failed to reach a budget deal before the end of the 60-Day Session, sending it into overtime. The current extended Session had been scheduled to end on June 6; that deadline also appears headed for an extension, given the latest updates from Perez and Senate President Ben Albritton in memos sent on Friday.

—@BorisJohnson: Congratulations to Ukraine on the superb strike against Russia’s air power. The Ukrainians are indomitable and technologically brilliant. They do their best to hit military targets while Putin indiscriminately slaughters civilians. Time for the UK and EU to back Lindsey Graham’s bill for secondary sanctions on Russia. Time to put the squeeze on Putin and get this war over.

—@MDixon55: No human lives in the head of a group of people more than Susie and the Governor’s online crew

—@AGlorios: Former House Speaker and FSU President John Thrasher and I were both being treated for cancer at Moffitt on the same day last month. My heart goes out to his family. <3 Life is so frustratingly short.

“‘Loyalty pledges’: New UF president’s $15M contract ties pay to Ron DeSantis agenda” via Garrett Shanley of the Miami Herald — The University of Florida’s potential $3 million-a-year offer for President-elect Santa Ono, making him possibly the highest-paid public university president, includes unusual performance metrics directly tied to Gov. DeSantis’ educational reforms. This five-year deal, worth nearly $15.4 million, tasks Ono with upholding these reforms, including combating Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) spending and aligning faculty appointments with Florida’s higher education principles.

Experts James Finkelstein and Judith Wilde call these metrics “unusual — if not unprecedented,” likening them to “loyalty pledges” and noting their lack of clear quantitative measures and strategic placement within the contract. This suggests an attempt to anchor political oversight, particularly given Ono’s previous outspoken support for DEI at the University of Michigan, where he later shuttered the diversity office amid scrutiny. Conservative critics view Ono as a left-wing opportunist feigning opposition to DEI. UF declined to comment on why these politically tied metrics were added.

Ono’s contract guarantees a tenured faculty position post-presidency. Still, it is stricter than his predecessor, Ben Sasse’s, requiring on-campus residency and removing some fringe benefits, such as family tuition and cello transportation. Despite fewer perks, the UF presidency remains a highly lucrative position.

The shift from Sasse, a political figure, to Ono, a career academic, indicates UF may seek stronger academic leadership but under tighter political control. Wilde notes the primary similarities between Sasse and Ono are high salaries and now, a public test of political loyalty. Ono’s performance and pay will be directly linked to his adherence to DeSantis’ agenda, marking a significant politicization of the university’s leadership role.

“DeSantis just pocketed nearly $1 million from an industry he helped” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents — DeSantis publicly opposed “decoupling” legislation at an Ocala horse auction, assuring the industry he wouldn’t let it be “decimated.” This stance, interpreted as a veto pledge, preceded his political committee receiving nearly $877,500 from prominent racing figures, including Mike Repole, and industry groups, some of whom helped organize his visit. DeSantis’ intervention effectively killed the bill, which would have allowed tracks to cease live racing while retaining lucrative gambling operations. This incident, concerning “this issue with the horses,” highlights a pattern where DeSantis’ policy decisions appear to align closely with substantial donations from affected special interests, raising questions about influence in Florida politics regarding the horse racing industry.

“Governor approves measure to ease charter school conversions, ban student cellphone use” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Parents in Florida will soon have an outsize say in whether a private company should operate their kids’ public school. DeSantis has signed HB 1105, a patchwork of multiple education-focused measures lawmakers carried this year that failed to pass individually. It contains provisions to facilitate the conversion of public schools into charter schools and a total ban on student use of mobile devices in schools from kindergarten to eighth grade. The new law, effective July 1, modifies state statutes to remove district School Boards, principals, teachers and school Advisory Councils from being able to apply for a conversion charter school. It would also eliminate the requirement that at least half the teachers employed at a given school approve the conversion.

“‘Cringe’ Santa Ono comments concern DeSantis, but he’s staying out of UF president decision” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis acknowledged “cringe” past comments from prospective University of Florida President Ono but is ostensibly staying out of the hiring. However, DeSantis issued a stern warning: Ono could be fired if he doesn’t adhere to Florida’s anti-woke stance, stating higher education shouldn’t be a “fountain of activism.” UF Trustees, who unanimously selected Ono, believe he seeks to leave “campus leftism” behind. The DeSantis-appointed Board of Governors must give final approval for the potential five-year, $15 million contract. Prominent conservatives, including Christopher Rufo, have criticized Ono’s past pro-DEI remarks. DeSantis hopes Ono will now align with Florida’s policies, despite his previous statements.

“DeSantis to Floridians: It’s time to prepare for hurricanes” via Eric Daugherty of Florida’s Voice — DeSantis highlighted Florida’s past success in hurricane response during a news conference Friday, and called on residents to get ready for the season that begins on Sunday, June 1. Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. “I really hope this is the only time you see me and Kevin Guthrie this Summer,” he said. The Florida Division of Emergency Management recently released a call to prepare, listing essential items for Floridians to consider, such as knowing their evacuation zone and building a hurricane preparedness kit. The state urges residents to keep their gas tanks at least half full throughout hurricane season and advises them to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts. “You just have to prepare and plan that we are gonna have impacts,” DeSantis said. “If you don’t plan and it happens, you’re gonna immediately be saying, ‘Why didn’t I do this, why didn’t I do that?’”

“Insurance costs edge higher for Florida homeowners and condo owners” via Ron Hurtibise of the Orlando Sentinel — The upward rise in costs for homeowner insurance in Florida resumed during the first quarter of 2025, with average premium costs edging higher after dipping slightly in late 2024. The average premium paid by owners of single-family homes in Florida increased by 0.3% — climbing from $3,646 to $3,658 — between the fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025. Condo unit owners saw their costs increase by 0.8%, from $1,714 to $1,729 during the period. Since the enactment of reforms in 2022 aimed at sharply reducing litigation costs for insurers, average premiums have increased 30.7% for homeowners and 28.8% for condo unit owners. The first quarter hikes followed cost decreases of less than 1% for homeowner policies and 1.7% for condo unit policies during the fourth quarter of 2024. That was the only quarter with cost decreases since the release of the reports began in 2022.

“AG James Uthmeier issues subpoenas to multiple Florida hospitals over price transparency compliance” via Amber Jo Cooper of Florida’s Voice — Uthmeier announced the state has issued subpoenas to multiple Florida-based hospitals to “ensure they comply with Florida law and provide patients with open, transparent pricing for medical services.” In a video posted on X, he reaffirmed his commitment to Donald Trump’s agenda, particularly on immigration and health care. He mentioned Trump’s Executive Order, Make America Healthy Again, aimed to “empower patients with clear, accurate and actionable health care pricing information.” He stressed the importance of protecting patients and explained why he issued the subpoenas. “The big health care industrial complex continues to rake in billions off Americans in their most vulnerable moments. We must protect patients, just like any market, services have a price, and patients deserve transparency to make fully informed decisions,” Uthmeier said.

“Florida high court cracks down on misconduct for slew of lawyers” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — The Florida Supreme Court recently disciplined a dozen lawyers for misconduct. Notable cases include Barry Gainsburg of Coral Springs, who faced disciplinary revocation (akin to disbarment) with leave to seek readmission after five years, following a no-contest plea to making felony threats. David Stoller of Orlando received a public reprimand and ethics schooling for neglecting immigration cases. Mendel Zilberberg from New York was suspended after convictions for bank fraud and embezzlement. Other disciplinary actions ranged from suspensions for Alexis Benjamin, Danielle Butler, Taylor Casey, Jerry Haynes, and T. Lorraine Johns, to permanent disbarment for Bruce Jacobs and Natalie Jones, and reprimands or revocations for several others, highlighting the court’s enforcement of professional standards.

“Wayne Blanton, a force for Florida’s public schools, dies at 78” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Blanton, a public education icon and influential Tallahassee lobbyist for 40 years, has died at 78. As Executive Director of the Florida School Boards Association (1985-2015), he was a stable, charismatic force, known for his budget expertise and storytelling. Blanton spearheaded initiatives such as the Florida School Board Insurance Trust and Florida Palm, which significantly aided school districts. A U.S. Army veteran, his war experiences shaped his legislative perspective. Remembered for his dedication, FSU love, and passion for helping those with disabilities, Blanton’s legacy includes the Association’s building named in his honor. Even in retirement, marked by travel and family, he continued to assist schools before succumbing to an aggressive leukemia.

Edward Briggs, B&B Capitol Strategies: Domain Homes, E Solutions Consulting

French Brown, Marc Dunbar, Peter Dunbar, Jones Walker: National Safety Commission

David Browning, Edgar Castro, Mercer Fearington, Nicole Kelly, John Moore, Jon Stewart, The Southern Group: Onda Housing Group, NASCAR, ACE Septic Tank Service of Tampa

“Inside Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s complicated relationship” via Josh Dawsey, Annie Linskey and Dana Mattioli of The Wall Street Journal — Musk’s tumultuous four-month tenure heading Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has ended, marked by internal clashes and Trump’s own skepticism (“Was it all bullshit?”) about Musk’s promised $1 trillion in spending cuts. Despite a “friendly farewell,” the period saw Musk’s aggressive cost-cutting, including the slashing of foreign aid and often bypassing White House staff, which led to frustration. Musk, who reportedly spent $300 million on Trump’s election, cited “heat” on his companies (Tesla, SpaceX) as a reason for leaving. He frequently clashed with senior officials and criticized Trump’s policies like tariffs. Trump, who described Musk as part genius, part “boy,” learned of the departure via social media, highlighting the often-chaotic relationship.

“Can Trump fix the national debt? Republican Senators, many investors and even Musk have doubts” via Josh Boak of The Associated Press — Trump faces the challenge of convincing Republican Senators, global investors, voters and even Musk that he won’t bury the federal government in debt with his multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package. The response from financial markets so far has been skeptical, as Trump appears unable to trim deficits as promised. “All of this rhetoric about cutting trillions of dollars of spending has come to nothing — and the tax bill codifies that,” said Michael Strain, director of economic policy studies at the American Enterprise Institute, a right-leaning think tank. “There is a level of concern about the competence of Congress and this administration and that makes adding a whole bunch of money to the deficit riskier.”

“Trump plans to yank Musk ally Jared Isaacman as nominee for job as NASA administrator” via Jonathan Swan, Maggie Haberman and Kenneth Chang of the Orlando Sentinel — Trump plans to withdraw his nomination of Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur and close associate of Musk’s, who was on track to be the next NASA administrator. Trump told associates he intended to yank Isaacman’s nomination after learning that he had donated to prominent Democrats, according to three people with knowledge of the deliberations who were not authorized to discuss them publicly. It was the latest example of loyalty as a key criterion for administration roles. In a statement on Saturday, a White House spokesperson confirmed the nomination shake-up, saying a replacement would be announced by Trump soon. The U-turn comes at a fraught moment for the space agency. NASA has so far been spared the deep cuts that have hit the National Science Foundation, the National Institutes of Health and other federal research agencies.

“Trump administration targets tech firms as it cuts more contracts” via Chip Cutter of The Wall Street Journal — The government’s monthslong quest to wring savings from federal contractors is widening beyond consulting firms and entering a new phase focused on tech companies. The Trump administration is expanding its spending review beyond consulting firms, such as Accenture and Deloitte, to scrutinize contracts with a collection of companies that provide sometimes obscure technology services to federal agencies. The General Services Administration sent a letter to 10 technology providers, including Dell and the IT firm CDW, on Wednesday, requesting that executives justify their work and identify areas for cost reduction. The letter is aimed at companies known as value-added resellers, who often piece together different technology products and services for the government. The U.S. spends $82 billion annually on IT products and services, and complex procurement processes have led to “excessive markups and increased costs to the taxpayer,” the letter notes. “This must change.”

“The rare minerals battle behind Marco Rubio’s ban on Chinese students” via Marc Caputo of Axios — When Secretary of State Rubio abruptly announced plans to cancel the visas of all Chinese students in the U.S., the Trump administration was quick to cast it as a way to root out spies from the communist nation. But behind the scenes, what set off Rubio was the administration’s realization that China was withholding precious rare-earth minerals and magnets as a negotiating tool in tariff talks. The decision to target as many as 280,000 Chinese students highlights the crucial role rare minerals play in the U.S. tech industry.

“$1,000 to leave U.S.? These immigrants in Florida find Trump’s offer ‘an insult’” via Juan-Carlos Chavez of the Tampa Bay Times — The Trump administration is offering $1,000 to people who choose to leave the country. As part of Project Homecoming, federal officials took U.S. Customs and Border Protection One, an app used during Joe Biden’s administration to manage the arrival of more than a million immigrants, and turned it into a tool called U.S. Customs and Border Protection Home. Now, it helps people start the voluntary self-deportation process. Any non-U.S. citizen who uses U.S. Customs and Border Protection Home will receive travel assistance and $1,000. The agency said that immigrants who use U.S. Customs and Border Protection Home will also be “deprioritized” for detention and removal by immigration enforcement. On May 19, the Trump administration sent dozens of immigrants from Honduras and Colombia back to their countries. It was the program’s first voluntary deportation.

“Trump says he’s fired National Portrait Gallery director amid Washington arts scene takeover” via Giselle Ruhiyyih Ewing of POLITICO — Trump said he was sacking the longtime director of the Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery, Kim Sajet, on Friday, ending the 12-year tenure of the first woman to serve as the gallery’s director. “Upon the request and recommendation of many people, I am herby (sic) terminating the employment of Kim Sajet as Director of the National Portrait Gallery. She is a highly partisan person and a strong supporter of DEI, which is totally inappropriate for her position. Her replacement will be named shortly. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday afternoon.

“David Jolly’s purple campaign for Florida Governor” via Jill Lawrence of The Bulwark — Former Republican Congressman Jolly is likely running for Florida Governor in 2026 as a newly registered Democrat, marking a significant political evolution. He champions Democratic values — economic fairness, diversity, science — contrasting them with Republican failings and DeSantis’ controversial tenure, who now faces a potential Medicaid scandal. Despite Florida Democrats’ internal struggles, Jolly offers a hopeful platform focusing on affordability, education, abortion rights and climate. He aims to reframe the crime/immigration debate, exposing GOP xenophobia while promoting a “Florida for all.” While a steep climb in a Republican-leaning state, his moral, reality-based approach seeks to resonate with voters potentially ready for change, offering a test for a new Democratic path in Florida.

“Maxwell Frost backs LaVon Bracy Davis in the race to succeed Geraldine Thompson” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Frost has made clear who he wants to succeed the late state Sen. Thompson. The Orlando Democrat is endorsing state Rep. Bracy Davis in the Special Election in Senate District 15. “LaVon Bracy Davis is a bold, principled leader who delivers for her community,” Frost said. “She’s been a powerful voice in Tallahassee — standing up to special interests, building coalitions, and expanding opportunities for Central Florida families. Now she’s ready to carry forward the torch lit by Sen. Geraldine Thompson and continue a legacy of leadership that puts people first. I’m proud to stand with her.” Bracy Davis welcomed the endorsement. “I’m deeply honored to have the support of Congressman Frost,” the Ocoee Democrat said.

“August Mangeney launches bid to flip HD 93 back to blue, promises ‘people first’ agenda” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Lawyer and lifelong South Floridian Mangeney is running to return control of the seat representing House District 93 back to Democrats. Mangeney just launched a challenge against the seat’s current occupant, Republican Anne Gerwig, who won in November by less than half a percentage point — 356 votes — after a recount. Mangeney said it’s not just about scoring a win for the blue team. “This race isn’t just about flipping a seat — it’s about restoring the kind of leadership that puts people first,” he said in a statement. Mangeney, a 43-year-old first-generation college graduate, earned his law degree from the University of Miami after attaining a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Union College in Kentucky, where he served as student government president.

“Trump names five Florida judges to U.S. District posts across the state” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Trump has tapped five Florida Judges for spots on the federal bench. Ed Artau, Kyle Dudek, Anne-Leigh Gaylord Moe, John Guard and Jordan Pratt will become U.S. District Court Judges, presuming the Senate confirms their nominations. Artau, a Judge for Florida’s 4th District Court of Appeal, was nominated for U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida. DeSantis appointed Artau to his current spot on the bench. Former Gov. Rick Scott previously appointed Artau as a Circuit Judge. Artau’s bio shows he was a founding member of the Federalist Society Miami Lawyers Chapter.

“Trump cuts hit flood control and food aid in Miami-Dade. Will Medicaid be next?” via Douglas Hanks and Alex Harris of the Miami Herald — Cuts to federal spending yanked $10 million for flood-prevention projects in Miami, slashed USDA produce deliveries to a leading food bank and killed $17 million in grant money that Miami-Dade County hoped to secure for expanding internet access to low-income households. But those cutbacks aren’t what has county administrators worried. It’s the even deeper cuts proposed by the Trump administration that they say would bring severe consequences to health care, housing and social services throughout Miami-Dade. The county’s Democratic Mayor, Daniella Levine Cava, laid out potential impacts in a recent memo to County Commissioners.

“Trump commutes sentence of Miami health care exec convicted of Medicare fraud” via David Goodhue of the Miami Herald — A South Florida man sentenced to 50 years in prison for ripping off tens of millions of dollars from Medicare was among the more than two dozen people whom Trump granted clemency to this week. Lawrence Duran — the former co-owner of American Therapeutic Corp., a Miami-based company that ran seven health care clinics between South Florida and Orlando — pleaded guilty in May 2011 to multiple felonies, including defrauding Medicare, health care fraud and money laundering. A judge sentenced Duran, now 63, to the longest prison term in history for Medicare fraud in September 2016. Trump issued Duran’s commutation on Wednesday.

“After Judge halts immigration law, Miami groups rally to demand DeSantis comply” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Progressive groups are holding a noon rally Thursday outside a Miami courthouse to demand that DeSantis and Attorney General Uthmeier comply with a court order blocking enforcement of Florida’s controversial new immigration law. Federal Judge Kathleen Williams last month issued a temporary injunction against the law (SB 4C), which mandates imprisonment for being in Florida illegally and capital punishment for undocumented immigrants who commit capital crimes. That order has since been extended, and Uthmeier has filed an appeal. DeSantis has vowed to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court if need be.

“New order by California judge protects some Venezuelan TPS holders from deportation” via Verónica Egui Brito of the Miami Herald — A federal judge has granted emergency deportation protection and work permits for up to 5,000 Venezuelans with Temporary Protected Status (TPS). U.S. District Judge Edward Chen’s San Francisco ruling on Friday follows a Supreme Court decision allowing some deportations while a larger case proceeds. Chen’s order safeguards those who received TPS documentation under former DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas’ extension (issued between Jan. 17, 2025, and Feb. 5) before new Secretary Kristi Noem revoked it. Noem’s broader revocation affects ~350,000 Venezuelans, many of whom reside in South Florida. This offers partial relief as the main lawsuit continues, challenging Noem’s cancellation of protections that were previously set to expire in October 2026.

“Debbie Wasserman Schultz made a surprise visit to Krome. What she saw left her concerned” via Jacqueline Charles of the Miami Herald — A member of Congress who made an unannounced visit to the Krome North Service Processing Center in southwest Miami-Dade County said migrants in deportation proceedings are being subjected to overcrowded and inhumane conditions where they are forced to carry out bodily functions without privacy. “It’s wall to wall people here and it’s very troubling,” U.S. Rep. Wasserman Schultz, a Democrat who represents parts of Broward County, said after emerging from a three-hour visit inside the detention facility. Wasserman Schultz said the detention center, which made headlines recently after two men in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody died inside, was built to hold 882 people. On Thursday, there were 1,111 detainees.

“Miami Commission could add a year to officials’ terms” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — An upcoming vote by the Miami Commission could result in the city’s five current elected officials getting one more year in office. That would be more than inconvenient — and arguably unfair — to the 17 candidates already running for elected posts this year, critics of the yet-to-be filed proposal say. An argument for the change, meanwhile, is that it would line up the city’s elections with state and federal races, cutting costs and boosting turnout. Miami’s elections today run on odd years, with the city’s next General Election set for Nov. 4.

“American Dream mega-mall sued by Miami-Dade over years of construction delays” via Douglas Hanks of the Miami Herald — Stalled and years behind schedule, the planned American Dream Miami mega-mall faces a new problem: a demand for $5 million from Miami-Dade County over missed development deadlines. Once billed by county leaders as a historic economic opportunity, the 175-acre project by the owner of Minnesota’s Mall of America is now the subject of litigation by Miami-Dade over a broken agreement in which the mall’s developer promised to have development permits in hand by 2020 and a grand opening this year. Neither happened, with the development site still vacant where Interstate 75 meets Florida’s Turnpike north of Hialeah. There’s also no hint of progress toward the slew of county permits and approvals needed to even start planning construction for the 6-million-square-foot retail theme park complex.

“Judge orders Juan-Carlos “J.C.” Planas to pay first-ever fine for filing ‘frivolous’ Miami-Dade ethics complaint” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A Miami-Dade County court has ordered lawyer and former Rep. Planas to pay the legal expenses former Miami Beach Commissioner Michael Góngora incurred while defending a “frivolous” ethics complaint in 2023. Góngora’s lawyer, Adam Cervera, called the ruling a just outcome that he hopes will “send a chilling effect on those who want to use the (Miami-Dade) Ethics Commission for improper means.” Planas, who specializes in ethics and elections law and last year ran unsuccessfully for Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections, contends that the ruling is out of order, literally and figuratively. On Wednesday afternoon, county civil Judge Michael Barket concurred with a July 2024 decision by the Miami-Dade Commission on Ethics and Public Trust (COE) that Planas had wrongly petitioned it for action against Góngora even though he “knew or should have known, at the time of filing, that his complaint was not supported” by law.

“‘Scary times’: Ben Crump and Jasmine Crockett speak to Miami Gardens residents” via Raisa Habersham of the Miami Herald — Lawyer Crump and Democratic U.S. Rep. Crockett of Texas had a message for South Floridians. Before a crowd of about 500 people at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Miami Gardens, both leaders urged the crowd to stay focused on local politics, build community, and stay engaged. Crockett and Crump spoke as part of the People’s Meetup Townhall, hosted by state Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, a gathering that brought together Black leaders from across the country and Florida with the hope that this meetup leads to more. Crockett, a rising star in the Democratic Party, is known for being an outspoken critic of Trump.

“Three Broward detention deputies face aggravated battery charge in 2022 inmate booking” via Angie DiMichele and Rafael Olmeda of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Three Broward Sheriff’s deputies are facing charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm stemming from an alleged rough encounter with a woman they were booking into the jail in 2022, court records show. Deputy Denia Walker, 37; Deputy Cleopatra Johnnie, 47; and Sgt. Zakiyyah Polk, 44, were booked into the Broward Main Jail, jail and court records show. The charges they each face are second-degree felonies. On Oct. 4, 2022, Walker, Johnnie and Polk were processing a 38-year-old woman at the Main Jail and took her to a search cell to change into the jail uniform, according to arrest warrants obtained by the South Florida Sun-Sentinel through a public records request.

“Longtime manager of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach to retire” via Kristina Webb of the Palm Beach Daily News — The man who has led Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club for three decades is retiring. Bernd Lembcke, Mar-a-Lago’s executive vice president and managing director, announced his retirement in a letter to members dated May 30 and provided to Palm Beach Daily News by a club member. Lembcke will be succeeded in the position of general manager of the club by Andrew Kiser, who has worked at Trump properties since 2007, according to Lembcke’s letter. “As I reflect on the past 30 years, I am filled with deep gratitude for each of you and the incredible memories we’ve created together,” Lembcke said in the letter.

“Immigration arrests surge in Central Florida. Could they max out Orange’s jail?” via Ryan Gillespie of the Orlando Sentinel — Pressure from the Trump administration to escalate immigration arrests has led to a huge spike in the number of people detained by ICE in Central Florida and raised fears that the Orange County jail could eventually hit its capacity. The number of detainees held in the local jail for immigration violations so far this year is nearly 400% higher than last year, officials said. Before a panel of sheriffs and police chiefs last month, Orange Public Safety Director Danny Banks warned of the possible consequences of the surge of detainees, including some who had never before set foot in the county. “I’m fearful that it’s going to lead us to maxing out our jail space,” he said of an influx of ICE inmates coming from Orange and neighboring counties. The Pinellas County sheriff is already staring down Banks’ fears, with 200 inmates in his county jail sleeping on the floor because of the flood of new detainees held for immigration violations.

“Is Orlando chasing Major League Baseball or just chasing the Rays?” via John Romano of the Tampa Bay Times — For more than 30 years, Orlando has been chasing the idea of being a baseball town. It’s easy to forget, but Orlando was one of four finalists — along with northern Virginia and winning bids from Tampa Bay and Arizona — the last time baseball voted on expansion in 1995. The world has changed, the group has rebranded itself as the Orlando Dreamers, once-available public funding for a stadium has vanished and the architect of this audacious idea has passed, but Central Florida’s baseball fortunes may be more viable today than ever before. If only because God and man have torn the roof off and pulled the rug out from under Tampa Bay. The pitch is simple. Orlando is one of the fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. and, depending on the metrics, the largest market without Major League Baseball in the nation. But that’s not even the coup de grace for the Dreamers. Orlando also attracts more tourists than any city in America, and the folks behind Orlando’s push are convinced they can tap into that reservoir of spenders like no professional sports franchise ever has.

“Pinellas County revamps hurricane permit process to speed recovery” via Mark Schantz for the Tampa Bay Times — With hurricane season approaching, Pinellas County plans to help residents in unincorporated areas return home faster by overhauling its permitting policy. County officials will utilize upgraded software, streamlined procedures, and their own damage estimator tool to issue permits more quickly. The revised plan adopts a FEMA option allowing residents to use contractor damage assessments to qualify for building permits, rather than waiting for substantial damage reports. The county’s approach addresses concerns raised by barrier island residents, particularly in Treasure Island, who criticized local officials for strictly adhering to FEMA requirements that delayed permits, thereby protecting flood insurance ratings.

“Seniors on food stamps are ‘counting pennies.’ Now, Congress is, too.” via Max Klaver of the Miami Herald — Nearly 3 million Floridians receive benefits from SNAP, a government program launched in 1939 that has since become the principal source of food assistance for lower-income Americans. That may soon change. As part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, House Republicans voted last week to slash nearly $300 billion in federal SNAP funds over the next 10 years by having states pay some of the program’s costs and by expanding work requirements to older recipients, as well as some parents. Proponents — including Republicans like South Florida Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, in whose District 27 an estimated 17% of households receive SNAP money — have celebrated the raft of tax cuts, as well as an end to the “abuse of federal programs.” Salazar did not respond to a request for comment.

“St. Pete Beach rejects 104-room hotel on McPherson Bayou” via Mark Schantz of Beacon Media — City Commissioners unanimously rejected plans for a 104-room boutique hotel on the east side of Gulf Boulevard, denying developers both a conditional use permit and room credits from the district’s lodging pool. The proposed Windward Pass Resort would have featured six stories with boat access to McPherson Bayou at 44th Avenue and Belle Vista Drive. Planned amenities included an outdoor miniature golf course, two swimming pools, a 12-slip dock with water sports rentals, ground-floor and sixth-floor outdoor bars, an indoor ballroom, fitness center, restaurant and three-story parking garage. The developers requested 104 temporary lodging unit credits from a 325-unit pool. The Hotel Zamora has already claimed 64 units from the same pool, leaving 261 rooms available for future development.

“Kevin Carrico says Jacksonville is ‘ready to boom’ as Florida’s next economic powerhouse” via Christina Schuler of Florida’s Voice — Jacksonville City Council President-elect Carrico says the city is on the verge of an economic and cultural explosion, positioning itself as Florida’s next premier destination for residents, visitors, and businesses alike. Carrico outlined a bold vision for Jacksonville, citing downtown revitalization, public safety, and economic development as top priorities for his upcoming term. “If you’ve never been to Jacksonville, we’ve got a downtown that is ready to explode,” Carrico said. “So, the Water Street, Tampa — Brickell, Miami — we’re coming for you.” Carrico promised to lead a City Council focused on building opportunities for working families, emphasizing values such as law and order, economic mobility, and youth development.

“After Jacksonville City Council arrests, the hypocrisy and selective outrage” via Mark Woods of The Florida Times-Union — A Jacksonville City Council meeting, expected to focus on a Library Board vote, escalated with the arrest of three audience members after “disrupting proceedings.” One man, Conor Cauley, faces a felony charge of resisting an officer with violence; police found a small “folding credit card knife” in his wallet post-arrest. Video shows an officer grabbing Cauley, who then fell over the seats. Council member Rory Diamond quickly called for maximum jail time, contrasting with his silence on Jan. 6 events. This incident highlights hypocrisy among pro-Second Amendment lawmakers who advocate for permitless carry but maintain “gun-free zones” for their own meetings, sparking debate over the legality of carrying such a knife.

“Protesters rallying against budget airline’s ICE deportation flights picket outside SRQ” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Local protesters against national immigration policy turned their attention to a budget airline carrying out deportation flights. Approximately 30 people gathered at the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport to protest Avelo Airlines’ contract with the Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement to carry out deportation flights. The demonstration was part of a nationwide effort opposing Avelo, which saw groups in around 30 cities where Avelo operates picket near their airports to protest the contract. The demonstration was organized by a number of local and state activist groups like the Democratic Women’s Club of Sarasota County, Indivisible Manatee and the Florida Valkyries, a statewide social justice organization.

“Sarasota County taking homeowner applications for $88M in hurricane recovery money” via Heather Bushman of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Another round of hurricane recovery funding is on the table for local homeowners. Sarasota County announced its Resilient SRQ Housing Recovery Program — open to homeowners impacted by Hurricanes Ian, Debby, Helene and/or Milton — is now accepting applications. The program will distribute a total of $88.3 million in federal grant money to reimburse homeowners for eligible out-of-pocket expenses. The funds will help cover repairs to structural home elements like roofing, windows, air conditioning and more. Resilient SRQ was initially established as a program to distribute a $201.5 million U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant that the county received following Hurricane Ian. HUD funneled an additional $210 million to Sarasota County after Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton.

“Bradenton Council member named next Police Chief. Who picks his replacement?” via Michael Moore Jr. of the Bradenton Herald — Bradenton’s incoming Police Chief will soon leave an open seat on the City Council, raising questions about how the vacancy will be filled. Council member Josh Cramer, who represents Ward 3, is set to take over as Police Chief in July after the Bradenton City Council approved his nomination. Cramer must resign from the Council before he is sworn in, the Bradenton Herald previously reported. Once that happens, the remaining Council members will appoint someone to fill the vacancy and serve through the end of Cramer’s term in November 2026, according to city officials and the Manatee County Supervisor of Elections.

“Cape Coral group launches recall effort against Mayor John Gunter” via Mickenzie Hannon of the Naples Daily News — Cape Coral residents have launched an official recall campaign against Mayor Gunter, citing what they call a pattern of misrepresentation, lack of transparency and failed leadership. The “Take Out the Trash Committee of Cape Coral” launched the effort during a City Council meeting on May 21, accusing the Mayor of misrepresenting the public and pushing through controversial decisions without listening to constituents. Leading the recall efforts is Cape Coral resident Kyle L’Hommedieu. “It’s time the people of this declining city know the truth about the people who pretend to represent them,” said L’Hommedieu, Chair of the committee, as he announced the petition drive to remove Gunter from office.

“After decisive Special Election loss, North Port Commission axes impact fee discount plan” via Earle Kimel of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Reacting to the failed May 13 funding referendum, the North Port City Commission scuttled a proposed impact fee incentive plan to attract businesses. Instead, it will explore other alternatives for funding for a new police station, a waste transfer station, wastewater system improvements and covering funding shortfalls after a hurricane. As a precursor to the larger debate, the Commission pulled an item from the routine approval agenda — termination of an agreement to reimburse the developer of Central Parc for construction of the Tuscola Boulevard Bridge over the Cocoplum Waterway — and denied the request 5-0. The item will likely be brought back again.

“Is the Manatee, Sarasota housing market stabilizing?” via Jason Dill of the Bradenton Herald — There could be early signs of a stabilized housing market in Manatee and Sarasota counties. Inventory growth is slowing, “indicating a potential shift toward market stabilization as new listings and pending inventory increases begin to level off.” There were 672 single-family home sales in April, marking a 1.9% decrease year-over-year. The median sale price also dropped to $464,000. That’s a 12.5% decrease compared to April 2024. The county ended April with a 5.2-month supply of inventory. While that is still higher than the 3.9-month supply from April 2024, the month-over-month growth in inventory is slowing.

“Florida was a shining example of open government. Not any more” via Graham Brink of the Tampa Bay Times — A veil of secrecy shrouds Tallahassee’s Governor’s Inn, a hotel reportedly operating exclusively for influential Republicans, raising serious concerns about transparency in Florida politics. Located near the Capitol and owned by a top DeSantis supporter, the Inn and its bar have become a regular haunt for lobbyists, political operatives, and elected officials, leading to accusations of it being a “black box” where public business may be conducted improperly.

This situation directly challenges Florida’s Sunshine Laws, designed to ensure open government. State ethics rules, including the Governor’s own policy against accepting gifts not available to the public, are potentially being flouted. Governor’s staff have been seen at the Inn, and attempts by journalists to inquire, such as with Uthmeier, have been met with dismissive and insulting responses, further eroding public trust.

This isn’t new for Florida; past scandals involved lobbyists providing lavish perks to lawmakers at private venues, influencing legislation. The current situation at the Governor’s Inn echoes these historical concerns, suggesting that while outright bribery might not be the issue, the “rental” of influence through exclusive access and amenities persists. As then-House Speaker Rubio noted in 2006, perception matters, and the secrecy surrounding the Governor’s Inn creates a damaging perception of impropriety, undermining faith in state governance. Closed doors and open bars are overshadowing the public’s right to know and to transparent dealings.

“Is the age of Ben Shapiro coming to an end?” via Kyle Tharp of Chaotic Era — Once a dominant force in online conservative media, Shapiro’s influence appears to be waning. His Facebook audience is shrinking, and follower growth on platforms like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok significantly lags behind peers such as Candace Owens and Tucker Carlson in 2025. Shapiro’s content no longer commands top engagement on X or Facebook, and newer right-wing shows have surpassed his podcast. This decline may be due to hitting a content ceiling, audience fatigue with his long-standing presence, and recent feuds with other conservative figures over issues like U.S. aid to Israel. These challenges coincide with internal struggles at his media company, The Daily Wire, including staff layoffs and a potential sale.

“Let us keep what we earn — why the Senate must pass the Big Beautiful Bill” via Natalia Denegri for Florida Politics — As an entrepreneur who’s lived the grind, I know the American Dream demands a fair shot. That’s why I’m urging the Senate to pass Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill.” For business owners like me, and especially for the millions in hospitality, it’s vital recognition. Ending federal income tax on tips is monumental – it’s rent, groceries, and dignity for those hustling daily. I’ve seen firsthand how unfair taxes are to my own employees. This bill also permanently secures the 20% small-business deduction and expands expensing, fueling reinvestment. It’s about fairness, not handouts, rewarding those who serve and create. The Senate must pass this for working Americans; it’s a tangible win, correcting long-standing imbalances and boosting our paychecks and futures.

“The Big Beautiful Bill is missing a key component: Access to health care coverage for 20 million hardworking Americans” via Peter Schorsch of Florida Politics — Congressional Republicans are working hard to deliver on Trump’s vision of “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a comprehensive legislative package that provides tax relief, promotes economic prosperity and reduces government oversight. But as the budget reconciliation package takes shape, Florida voters are sounding the alarm on one potential consequence that could affect millions of working families in the Sunshine State: the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits. This tax credit has helped millions of Americans, including 600,000 small-business owners, purchase affordable coverage on the individual marketplace since 2022. Florida ranks No. 1 among states that participate in the marketplace, with more than 4.6 million people dependent on the tax credits to help pay for health care coverage.

“Reconsider, Sen. Jason Pizzo — independent candidates can’t win” via the Orlando Sentinel and South Florida Sun-Sentinel editorial boards — Pizzo’s notion of running for Florida Governor as an independent is a misguided venture. An independent win is virtually unprecedented here, and such a run would inevitably split the anti-Republican vote, guaranteeing a GOP successor to Gov. DeSantis. History, like Charlie Crist’s 2010 Senate attempt, teaches that third-party bids often merely pave the way for Republican victories. Pizzo’s considerable personal wealth, or even a potential run by John Morgan, likely won’t overcome GOP fundraising and will only fragment opposition. With former Congressman David Jolly now a Democrat targeting similar voters, a splintered field critically undermines any chance of electing the moderate leadership Florida desperately needs, ultimately dooming Democratic prospects in 2026.

“Time for new leadership that delivers for Miami families” via Richard Lamondin for Florida Politics — Watching my son, I wondered about the country we’re leaving him and the Miami he’ll inherit. The answer had to be yes – he deserves opportunity. That’s why, as a father and business owner, I am running for Congress. Washington is out of touch while our families struggle with soaring costs for rent, groceries, and insurance. I’m not a politician; I solve problems, as I did when building my business. My family’s values of grit and service guide me, and I’ve known financial pressures firsthand. I’ll fight to lower living costs, expand health care, protect our freedoms, and ensure working families aren’t left behind — unlike the incumbent who votes against us. Miami needs a practical leader who delivers real solutions for a better future.

“Gen Z doesn’t want to start a bar tab” via Paula Mejía of The New York Times — Gen Z bar patrons are increasingly shunning traditional bar tabs, opting to pay for each drink individually. This trend, frustrating bartenders, stems from several factors: Gen Z consumes less alcohol, making tabs seem excessive, and they prefer quick, tap-and-go transactions. They also feel anxious about losing track of spending or their cards. This pay-per-drink habit, influenced by pandemic-era card usage and the ubiquity of digital payments, slows service and increases transaction fees for bars. While some bartenders try to gently encourage tabs, others openly “chirp back,” highlighting a generational shift in bar etiquette and financial consciousness, as younger patrons prioritize budget control and convenience over traditional bar customs.

