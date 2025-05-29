Maxwell Frost backs LaVon Bracy Davis in the race to succeed Geraldine Thompson

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost has made clear who he wants to succeed the late state Sen. Geraldine Thompson. The Orlando Democrat is endorsing state Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis in the Special Election in Senate District 15.

“LaVon Bracy Davis is a bold, principled leader who delivers for her community,” Frost said. “She’s been a powerful voice in Tallahassee — standing up to special interests, building coalitions, and expanding opportunities for Central Florida families. Now she’s ready to carry forward the torch lit by Senator Geraldine Thompson and continue a legacy of leadership that puts people first. I’m proud to stand with her.”

Bracy Davis welcomed the endorsement.

“I’m deeply honored to have the support of Congressman Frost,” the Ocoee Democrat said.

“We are united by a shared vision — a Florida where every voice is heard, every person is valued, and every community is protected. This is a moment that demands steady hands and compassionate hearts. I’m ready to keep fighting for what matters most: affordable housing, strong public schools, accessible healthcare and real solutions that uplift working families across our state.”

Bracy Davis is one of four Democrats running in a June 24 Democratic Primary. One of her opponents is former state Sen. Randolph Bracy, her brother. Frost notably ran against, and beat, Bracy in a Democratic Primary for Congress in 2022 before going on to win an open seat in Congress previously held by Democrat Val Demings.

That year, Thompson ran in Bracy’s Florida Senate district and succeeded him in the legislative post. Bracy unsuccessfully challenged Thompson in 2024. Now, former staffers and family members of Thompson have backed Bracy Davis as the late lawmaker’s successor.

Additionally, lawyer Coretta Anthony-Smith and former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson are running for the Democratic nomination in SD 15. The winner will face Republican Willie Montague in a Sept. 2 Special General Election.