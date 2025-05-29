The Big Beautiful Bill is missing a key component: Access to health care coverage for 20 million hardworking Americans

Congressional Republicans are working hard to deliver on President Donald Trump’s vision of “One Big Beautiful Bill,” a comprehensive legislative package that provides tax relief, promotes economic prosperity and reduces government oversight.

But as the budget reconciliation package takes shape, Florida voters are sounding the alarm on one potential consequence that could affect millions of working families in the Sunshine State: the expiration of the enhanced premium tax credits.

This tax credit has helped millions of Americans, including 600,000 small-business owners, purchase affordable coverage on the individual marketplace since 2022. Florida ranks No. 1 among states that participate in the marketplace with more than 4.6 million people dependent on the tax credits to help pay for health care coverage.

Unless Congress acts to extend the tax credits, premiums for small-business owners, young families and retirees will increase significantly, forcing some working families to take on additional credit card debt, dip into savings or lose their health coverage entirely. In one example, a 60-year-old couple earning $82,800 a year would see an increase in premiums over $19,000.

If the tax credits expire, the estimated economic impact is severe. Florida is expected to lose $5.5 billion in state GDP and 49,000 jobs.

Business advocates like the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce argue that extending the credit aligns with core Republican values: empowering growing families, reducing government bloat and supporting small-business owners in their pursuit of the American Dream.

“Inaction would devastate Hispanic small-business owners, their employees, and millions of other Floridians who depend on these tax credits. Florida’s congressional delegation must work together to extend these tax credits and keep health coverage within reach for working families,” said Julio Fuentes, president and CEO of the Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

Extending the tax credits is critical to the Republican voting bloc in swing states, according to a recent survey by Trump pollster Tony Fabrizio, which found that 78% of Trump supporters nationally want to see the health care premium tax credits for working families extended.

Given that Republicans have a razor thin majority in Congress, extending the tax credits is especially important to maintain their majority during the upcoming Midterm Elections.

New polling from Impact Research only compounds this theory. Republican voters are focused on their congressional Representative’s extension of the tax credits.

— 72% of voters nationally, including 63% of Republicans, support extending the tax credit.

— In battleground House districts, 71% of voters want to see the credit protected.

— A clear majority say they’ll support candidates who fight to extend the credit — and oppose those who don’t.

Trump’s economic agenda has always centered on empowering working Americans to pursue the American Dream. An extension of the tax credits ensures families can continue to thrive with affordable access to private health insurance.

As budget negotiations continue, Florida voters urge Congress to make sure this “Big Beautiful Bill” delivers on all fronts by keeping millions of Floridians covered under an extension of the enhanced premium tax credits.