May 29, 2025
Marco Rubio, Ron DeSantis tied at 5% in 2028 GOP Primary poll, with Rick Scott trailing them
A.G. Gancarski May 29, 2025

desantis scott rubio
It's JD Vance's world, and Florida pols are just living in it.

More polling suggests that Florida politicians with potential presidential aspirations in three years have an uphill climb.

The May survey from McLaughlin finds Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Gov. Ron DeSantis tied at 5%, in a very distant third place behind Vice President JD Vance (34%) and Donald Trump Jr. (15%).

DeSantis continues to fall off in McLaughlin surveys. In December 2024, he was at 9%, meaning he’s lost almost half of his support, suggesting his run against the Donald Trump machine in 2023 and early 2024 didn’t lead to enduring political capital.

Meanwhile, Rubio is making some gains, and 5% is the best performance he’s had in McLaughlin’s monthly poll.

It could be worse for Rubio and DeSantis though.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is at 1% in the same poll. The Naples Republican has been at that level or lower every month since Trump’s election.

None of these potential candidates have caught fire in any poll.

A recent JL Partners survey found DeSantis at 8% and Rubio at 6%. Scott is rarely considered as an option, meanwhile.

While it’s still early, these numbers aren’t necessarily encouraging for the political operatives who hope to ensure that after Trump’s term, another well-known Florida Republican gets to move into the White House.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

