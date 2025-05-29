‘Rooted in integrity’: Ruth’s List Florida backs 4 candidates in state, local races

Ruth’s List Florida is adding four more names to its list of preferred candidates in upcoming elections across Florida.

In a new press note, the Tampa-based nonprofit dedicated to electing progressive, abortion rights-supporting women announced it is backing Rep. LaVon Bracy Davis in her bid to succeed the late Geraldine Thompson in Senate District 15.

Another currently elected official, Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez, also got a nod from the group toward her re-election effort.

Ruth’s List also confirmed its support of two hopefuls: nonprofit leader Kyandra Darling, who is running for the open House District 62 seat Rep. Michele Rayner must vacate due to term limits; and Mira Tanna, currently Orlando’s Grants Manager, who is seeking an open City Council seat.

“These four women are exactly the kind of bold, values-driven leaders Florida needs right now,” Ruth’s List CEO Christina Diamond said in a statement Thursday.

“They reflect the best of their communities — grounded in service, rooted in integrity, and ready to fight for reproductive freedom, safe communities, and economic justice.”

Bracy Davis, a civil rights lawyer and longtime arts and education advocate, today represents House District 40. She announced her resignation, effective Sept. 1, from HD 40 to run for SD 15 on April 10.

Ruth’s List said Bracy Davis “has championed policies to strengthen public education, expand economic opportunity, and protect reproductive rights in the Legislature.”

Dominguez, who launched her re-election campaign in late February and has since added endorsements from local first responder groups, has served as an elected official at City Hall since 2022.

“A thoughtful and steady voice on the commission, Laura has prioritized public safety, environmental resiliency, and historic preservation while leading with compassion and accountability,” Ruth’s List said.

Darling, whose work included serving as an Innovation Officer at the Foundation for a Healthy St. Petersburg, raised more than $32,000 in the first quarter of 2025 toward her HD 62 campaign.

Tanna entered the Orlando Council contest late last month, becoming the third person to file for the seat now held by incumbent Robert Stuart.

“These candidates embody the Ruth’s List vision: a Florida where Democratic pro-choice women serve at every level of government, from city hall to the state Capitol,” Diamond said. “Together, they represent the future of Florida — and we’re going to do everything we can to help them win.”