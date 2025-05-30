Tributes pour in honoring legacy of legendary politician John Thrasher

The Florida political world is mourning the death of longtime legislative leader John Thrasher. The passing of House Speaker-turned-Florida State University President elicited respect from all sectors of state government and politics.

Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican, posted: “Casey and I are sad to learn that John Thrasher has passed away. John was a decorated combat veteran, served the state well as both Speaker of the House and as a Florida senator, and provided great leadership as the president of his alma mater, Florida State University. John lived a remarkable life — and he made a big difference in the lives of so many in our state. We send our condolences to Jean and the entire Thrasher family. RIP.”

First Lady Casey DeSantis, a Tallahassee Republican, posted: “Deeply saddened by the passing of John Thrasher — a dedicated public servant, passionate leader, and proud Seminole. His legacy at Florida State University and across the state of Florida will not be forgotten. Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.”

Senate President Ben Albritton, a Wauchula Republican, issued a formal memo to Senators: “John was a tremendous person, and he lived a big life with many accomplishments and successes. Chief among these was his marriage to Jean. Their lifelong love and devotion to one another was evident to anyone who saw them together. As I reflect on the impact John had on so many, my thoughts and prayers are with Jean, who supported John in every endeavor over a marriage that spanned six decades. John was so proud of his family and always excited to share updates and stories about their children and grandchildren. I know they are devastated and heartbroken by this loss. My prayer is that the Lord will provide peace and comfort in the difficult days ahead. Integrity, perseverance, and strength propelled John to success at every level of public service and private industry. His life was rooted in devotion to public service, patriotism, a love of the law, and a passion for education. From the battlefields of Vietnam where he returned as a highly decorated officer, to years of honorable service as Speaker of the House, Rules Chair of the Senate, and President of Florida State University, John was regarded by all as a strong, fair leader with unquestionable judgment, timeless principles of honor, and a gentleman all the way through. I know John’s passing will be difficult for our Senate family. He was a friend and mentor to so many of us. 2 Timothy 4:7-8 states, ‘I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will award to me on that day.’ I hope we can all take comfort in the truth that John loved the Lord and is at this moment rejoicing with him in paradise. John’s family will lay him to rest in a private ceremony. A public celebration of his life will be held later this summer. We will share those details as plans are finalized.”

U.S. Sen Ashley Moody, a Plant City Republican, posted: “I’m heartbroken to learn of the passing of former Florida Speaker of the House and FSU President, John Thrasher. John’s incredible leadership touched many throughout our state. Floridians will feel the impact of his service for many years to come. Join me in praying for his family during this time and remembering his commitment to pushing Florida forward. It was truly a life well lived.”

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, a Naples Repiblican, posted: “John Thrasher was a giant who dedicated his life to serving Floridians as a member of the Florida Senate, Speaker of the House, and as President of Florida State University. Ann and I are sad to hear of his passing and are keeping Jean and the entire Thrasher family in our prayers.”

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Republican, posted: “Katie and I are heartbroken by the passing of former FSU President John Thrasher — a statesman, veteran, and true leader. John was a champion for FSU and served Florida and his country with honor. His legacy of service and commitment to education will live on for generations. Our prayers are with his wife, Jean, and their family. RIP.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Haridopolos, an Indian Harbour Beach Republican and former Florida Senate President, posted: “Rest in Peace my friend.”

U.S. Rep. John Rutherford, a Jacksonville Republican, posted: “I am saddened by the passing of John Thrasher. I had the distinct honor of working with him during his time in Florida’s State Legislature and his presidency at FSU. He was a really great man who was admired by so many. He will be greatly missed.”

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, a Weston Democrat, posted: “Speaker John Thrasher was a committed public servant and a man of his word. We worked together in a time when Democrats and Republicans looked for ways to get past differences and found common ground. He was a statesman, a devoted father, grandfather who gave me sage advice as Steve and I began to start our family. I will miss my friend and am thankful for our lasting friendship and mutual respect. May his memory be for a blessing.”

U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster, a Clermont Republican and former Florida House Speaker, posted: “Few have given more to the state of Florida than John Thrasher. He was a statesman, a soldier, and a friend. Throughout his career, John served Florida with dedication. From serving on the Clay County School Board to his tenure as Speaker of the Florida House and later as President of Florida State University, John’s leadership left a lasting legacy on the state of Florida. When my Republican colleagues and I gained control of the Florida House for the first time in 122 years, John was the first to extend his congratulations. Together, we helped usher in a new era of commonsense conservative leadership. Sandy and I are keeping Jean and the entire Thrasher family in our prayers. May they find comfort in the legacy of service and integrity that John leaves behind.”

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, a Trilby Republican and former Senate President, posted: “The Lion of the Senate has passed. John Thrasher was a great mentor and friend. He fought the good fight. His legacy will continue on for generations.”

State Sen. Don Gaetz, a former Senate President, released a statement: John Thrasher was a giant. Young husband and father who went to war and came home a reluctant hero. Storied Speaker of the House. His integrity as State Chairman saved his party from disgrace. Lion of the Senate. Amazing, record-shattering President of his beloved university. Because he is gone there is a lonely place against the Florida sky. John Thrasher was my friend. I loved him.”

State Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, a former Senate President, posted: “John Thrasher built a legacy that was all about others — defending freedoms, strengthening families & elevating student achievement. In doing so, he made an impact that will be felt for generations. Mr. President, Mr. Speaker, a job well done.”

State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, a Spring Hill Republican, posted: “Speaker of the House. Republican Party of Florida Chairman. President of Florida State University. I doubt we will ever see a career like John Trasher’s again. Rest in peace, my friend. Job well done.”

State Sen. Shevrin Jones, a Miami Gardens Democrat, posted: “Florida lost a good one today. When I was first elected, former Sen. and FSU President John Thrasher gave me a tour of campus and shared advice I’ll never forget: ‘The Senate is where the grownups sit and negotiate — so be one of the grownups in the room and go do good.’ A true statesman and a good man. Rest well, sir.”

State Sen. Corey Simon, a Tallahassee Republican, posted: “Deeply saddened by the passing of my friend, former Senator and FSU President John Thrasher. A true statesman, devoted public servant, and passionate Seminole, his leadership left a lasting mark on Florida and all of us who knew him. My prayers are with the Thrasher family.”

State Sen. Jay Trumbull, a Panama City Republican, posted: “We remember and honor the life of John Thrasher — former President of Florida State University, dedicated public servant, and proud Floridian. His legacy of leadership, integrity, and unwavering commitment to education and public service leaves a lasting impact on our state and generations of students. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the entire FSU community during this time of loss.”

State Sen. Clay Yarborough, a Jacksonville Republican, posted: “Saddened to learn of the passing of former State Senator, Speaker, and FSU President John Thrasher. He was a friend and always had an encouraging word. Northeast Florida is honored to have had him represent us. My prayers are with his wife Jean, their family, and friends.”

State Rep. Adam Anderson, a Palm Harbor Republican, posted: “Former House Speaker and FSU President John Thrasher was a true statesman and dedicated public servant. We first met on the House Floor the day I was sworn in; he was one of the first to welcome me to the Florida House. He wore his Seminole label pin proudly. I asked him where I can find one. Without hesitation, he took it off and pinned it on my lapel. That’s just the kind of caring leader he was. I’ll always cherish that moment and will continue to wear that pin with the same honor he did. We will all miss John, but his legacy will live on! Please join me in praying for his family during this difficult time.”

State Rep. Chip LaMarca, a Lighthouse Point Republican, posted: “This is a tough one. The State of Florida has lost a giant, a leader in education, public policy, and advocacy. Speaker John Thrasher was a soldier, a Speaker of @myflhouse, a school board member, a state Senator and a tremendously successful President of Florida State University. I just saw him at our local dry cleaners, and he took the time to speak with me for ten minutes. Rest in peace, sir.”

State Rep. John Snyder, a Stuart Republican, posted: “Talk about a life of impact – one that truly made a difference for the people of Florida and everyone he came in contact with…An example for all of us to follow. Rest in Peace, Speaker.”

Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd: “I am saddened to learn of the passing of President Thrasher. He embodied what it means to be a statesman. RIP.”

Richard McCullough, Florida State University President, issued a statement: “Jai and I are deeply saddened by the passing of Florida State University President Emeritus John Thrasher. John and Jean were the first to welcome us into the FSU family, and we will always remember the kindness they extended to us. They made it their mission to help us feel at home in Tallahassee, and we will forever be grateful for their friendship and generosity. John’s love for Florida State University was truly inspiring. As an alumnus, legislator, trustee and President, he devoted his life to elevating FSU’s national reputation and helping the university reach new heights in student success, academic excellence and research. We feel incredibly fortunate and blessed to have known him, and will always cherish the time we spent together at university events, out on the golf course, or sharing a meal. John had a remarkable ability to bring people together with his warmth, humor and unmistakable charm. His legacy will live on in the spirit of Florida State and in the lives of all those he touched. Our hearts and prayers are with Jean, his children, grandchildren and all those who loved him as we remember and honor the life of a truly great Floridian.”