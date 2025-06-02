Ron DeSantis says media ‘lies’ could be to blame for antisemitic Colorado terror attack

Gov. Ron DeSantis is assigning partial blame for a terror attack in Colorado on the media.

“I do think that there’s a lot that goes on, quite frankly, in some of the lies that get spread in the media that probably get some of these guys wound up,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Sarasota.

Law enforcement officials say Mohamed Sabry Soliman yelled “Free Palestine” as he injured eight people with fire in Boulder, Colorado. The attack happened while demonstrators brought attention to the hostages being held by Hamas at an event that coincided with the beginning of Shavuot, the holiday commemorating Moses receiving the Torah at Mt. Sinai.

It is unclear which media DeSantis is blaming for getting Soliman and others “wound up.”

DeSantis also took issue with the Joe Biden administration’s immigration policy for letting the suspect into the U.S.

“Why are we letting people like this guy into the country from Colorado? He should have never been here to begin with, and he sure as hell should have been sent home when this visa expired,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, who has said for years that open borders would lead to domestic terror, saw his position partially vindicated by the violence in Colorado.

The Governor’s pro-Israel position is no secret. During an interview last month with Mark Levin, he argued that western civilization was rooted in the Middle Eastern democracy.

During Monday’s remarks, DeSantis offered a stern warning to any potential copycats in the Sunshine State.

“You will absolutely live to regret that,” he said.