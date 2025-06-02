June 2, 2025
Ron DeSantis says media ‘lies’ could be to blame for antisemitic Colorado terror attack

A.G. GancarskiJune 2, 20253min1

An attack in Colorado led to ad hoc media criticism.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is assigning partial blame for a terror attack in Colorado on the media.

“I do think that there’s a lot that goes on, quite frankly, in some of the lies that get spread in the media that probably get some of these guys wound up,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Sarasota.

Law enforcement officials say Mohamed Sabry Soliman yelled “Free Palestine” as he injured eight people with fire in Boulder, Colorado. The attack happened while demonstrators brought attention to the hostages being held by Hamas at an event that coincided with the beginning of Shavuot, the holiday commemorating Moses receiving the Torah at Mt. Sinai.

It is unclear which media DeSantis is blaming for getting Soliman and others “wound up.”

DeSantis also took issue with the Joe Biden administration’s immigration policy for letting the suspect into the U.S.

“Why are we letting people like this guy into the country from Colorado? He should have never been here to begin with, and he sure as hell should have been sent home when this visa expired,” DeSantis said.

DeSantis, who has said for years that open borders would lead to domestic terror, saw his position partially vindicated by the violence in Colorado.

The Governor’s pro-Israel position is no secret. During an interview last month with Mark Levin, he argued that western civilization was rooted in the Middle Eastern democracy.

During Monday’s remarks, DeSantis offered a stern warning to any potential copycats in the Sunshine State.

“You will absolutely live to regret that,” he said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

One comment

  • Ocean Joe

    June 2, 2025 at 11:30 am

    I’m pro-Israel, but the use of “anti-semitism” as a tool by the right wing to go after universities and various people for voicing their opposition will boomerang and bring trouble. Having grown up here long ago, I can assure you antisemitism is flourishing now as it did in the ’50s and 60’s and the same folks who now support Trump are at the front of the crowd.
    Desantis said next to nothing when nazis were having their stunts in Jacksonville, Tampa, and Orlando, because those folks are part of the base.

    Reply

Categories