August Mangeney launches bid to flip HD 93 back to blue, promises ‘people first’ agenda

Lawyer and lifelong South Floridian August Mangeney is running to return control of the seat representing House District 93 back to Democrats.

Mangeney just launched a challenge against the seat’s current occupant, Republican Anne Gerwig, who won in November by less than half a percentage point — 356 votes — after a recount.

Mangeney said it’s not just about scoring a win for the blue team.

“This race isn’t just about flipping a seat — it’s about restoring the kind of leadership that puts people first,” he said in a statement.

Mangeney, a 43-year-old first-generation college graduate, earned his law degree from the University of Miami after attaining a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Union College in Kentucky, where he served as student government President.

He was admitted to the Florida Bar in 2012 and began his legal career as a legislative aide to then-Sen. Maria Sachs — now a Palm Beach County Commissioner — and drafted bills, analyzed legislation and met with lawmakers, policy advocates and constituents.

His civic involvements include working on the Fair Districts campaign that successfully challenged partisan gerrymandering in the state. He’s also a past President of the Margate Democratic Club.

Today, he is of counsel to the Gobel Flakes LLC law firm and lives in Lake Worth with his wife and their two children.

His campaign said his focuses, if elected, will be on fairness, accountability and opportunity for working families throughout the district.

“My entire life has been shaped by the values of hard work, fairness, and community that I learned from my parents and I’m striving to teach to my children,” Mangeney said. “I’m running for the Florida House to make sure every family in our district has a fair shot — whether that means protecting public education, lowering housing and insurance costs, or defending our fundamental freedoms.”

The race to represent HD 93 spanning Wellington, Greenacres and parts of unincorporated Lake Worth in Palm Beach County is likely to be among the most watched contests in the 2026 election cycle.

So far, Mangeney is the only person running to supplant Gerwig, a former Wellington Mayor who outpaced Democrat Katherine Waldron last year despite carrying a far smaller war chest.

In her first term as a state lawmaker, Gerwig successfully sponsored two bills, one to repeal a law mandating later daily start times for middle and high schoolers, and another designating a yearly “Fentanyl Awareness & Education Day.”