Takeaways from Tallahassee — Be prepared

As Florida braces for another active hurricane season, two nonprofit organizations are stepping up to help residents prepare.

On June 7, Farm Share — Florida’s largest independent food bank — and Global Empowerment Mission will host joint hurricane preparedness distribution events at nine locations across the state. The events begin at 9 a.m.

With warmer-than-normal ocean temperatures fueling concerns, forecasters are predicting an unusually busy Atlantic hurricane season.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) estimates a 60% chance of an above-normal season, projecting 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes and three to five major hurricanes with winds over 110 mph. By comparison, a typical season includes 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

This heightened forecast underscores the urgency behind the June 7 distribution effort, which aims to provide free hurricane supply kits to 6,500 families in Florida. The event is sponsored by the American Red Cross and Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

“We know the fear and uncertainty that hurricane season brings for so many Florida families,” Farm Share CEO Stephen Shelley. “That’s why we’re committed to showing up, before, during and after the storm, to make sure our neighbors have the support and supplies they need to stay safe and recover.”

Distribution sites include:

— Tallahassee Fairgrounds – Tallahassee

— Sumpter Park – Madison

— Fair Ground Youth Fair – Miami

— Pompano North Lauderdale Park – North Lauderdale

— Hand Park – Belle Glade

— IBEW Local #728 Building Corp – West Palm Beach

— Celebration Church – Jacksonville

— Next Level Church – Fort Myers

— Raymond James Stadium, Lot 14 – Tampa

GEM founder Michael Capponi said, “Our collective goal is to work hand in hand with corporate, government, religious, nonprofit, and individual partners to minimize the impact of major disasters. We believe that smart partnerships are the key to building a stronger, more resilient response framework.”

Last year, Farm Share and GEM responded to Hurricanes Debby, Helene and Milton by distributing over 13 million pounds of food, water, and emergency supplies to disaster-declared counties, 7 million pounds of which were delivered within just the first 14 days after landfall.

As the season begins, the June 7 event serves as a timely reminder that preparedness is key to safety and recovery.

Those unable to swing by next week’s distribution events should still plan on building their hurricane kit sooner rather than later.

For all the new (or forgetful) Floridians, a well-prepared hurricane kit should include a two-week supply of nonperishable food and water (1 gallon per person per day), medications and essential medical supplies. Pack a flashlight, batteries, a NOAA weather radio, cash and cellphone chargers. Important documents such as insurance cards, medical records, and identification should be stored in a waterproof container. And don’t forget comfort items like books or games to ease stress during a storm.

Snag the full checklist from the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

___

Coming up, the usual assortment of news, intel, and observations from the week that was in Florida’s capital city by Peter Schorsch, Drew Wilson, Drew Dixon, Liam Fineout, Andrew Powell and the staff of Florida Politics.

But first, the “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

—Take 5 —

Free (Kill) State of Florida — Following through on his mid-May vow to do so, Gov. Ron DeSantis has blocked bipartisan legislation that would have repealed a decades-old Florida law that critics derisively dubbed “free kill.” In a letter to House Speaker Daniel Perez, DeSantis confirmed he vetoed the measure, maintaining the state’s existing prohibition on lawsuits by unmarried adults over 25 and their parents from suing for pain and suffering due to a wrongful death caused by medical malpractice. He framed his decision as one based on financial impact, keeping Florida attractive to doctors and maintaining the state’s level of health care as its insurance market stabilizes. Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo called the Governor’s veto “the right thing to do.” … “The issue of justice, legal justice, economic damages, non-economic damages — there simply isn’t enough justice to go around and have the system be able to stand up on its two feet,” Ladapo said.

Mr. President — Despite two Trustees pushing back and raising concerns about a lack of transparency, the University of West Florida trustees have named Manny Diaz Jr. as the school’s interim president. The UWF Board of Trustees voted to hire Diaz, a DeSantis ally and Education Commissioner, during a special 90-minute meeting Tuesday morning. Diaz’s salary has yet to be negotiated, school spokesperson Brittany Sherwood said. His appointment takes effect July 14. Against the criticism, Trustee Chair Rebecca Matthews argued Diaz is the right man for the job. But Trustee Alonzie Scott questioned whether Diaz’s selection had been made in violation of Florida’s Sunshine Laws.

Hands off — University of Florida trustees unanimously voted to hire Santa Ono, outgoing President of the University of Michigan, as the school’s new president. But as questions during a public interview demonstrated, Ono’s consideration brought with it significant political controversy from the left and right. Ono’s selection was strongly favored by Trustee Chair Mori Hosseini, who said Ono has the experience and temperament to further boost the Gainesville university’s reputation. While several influential Florida Republicans have called for UF to scrap the hire and restart the search, DeSantis says he’s staying out of it — a surprising twist considering the influence he’s exerted over other university president searches. “I don’t know the candidate,” DeSantis said of Ono, noting that people have pointed out a “lot of statements” Ono has made. The State University System’s Board of Governors must still give final approval, and DeSantis noted that he “appointed all those folks” and they will “make their judgment.”

For Trooper — DeSantis signed legislation this week instituting harsher penalties for those who leave animals to die in a natural disaster. The legislation came after a viral 2024 social media post of a dog that would come to be known as Trooper, who was tied to a pole at the intersection of Interstate 75 and Interstate 4 as Hurricane Milton approached. A member of the state Highway Patrol eventually rescued the dog. The legislation zoomed through the Legislature, with the Senate version (SB 150) being sent to the Governor following unanimous votes in both chambers. DeSantis also signed a separate, but related, bill establishing a searchable database in Florida of people convicted of animal cruelty. The measure, per DeSantis, “ensures the offenders are tracked and punished accordingly.”

Rest in Peace — The Florida political world is mourning the death of longtime legislative leader John Thrasher. Thrasher, who served as speaker of the Florida House and as a member of the Florida Senate, died Friday morning in Orlando, his family said in a statement. He had been battling cancer, according to a social media post last month from his former lobbying firm. The passing of House Speaker-turned-Florida State University president elicited respect from all sectors of state government and politics. View Florida Politics’ compilation of well-wishes and shared memories here.

— Governor signs off —

Bills are best signed in batches and Gov. Ron DeSantis served up another on Tuesday. Here’s your rundown of this week’s “best of the rest” bills set to become law:

— SB 786, sponsored by Miami Republican Sen. Alexis Calatayud, bans state public health laboratories from using genetic sequencing software made in or by companies that are based in foreign countries of concern.

This includes China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, and the Venezuelan regime of Nicolas Maduro. The bill takes effect July 1.

— HB 999, sponsored by Apopka Republican Rep. Doug Bankson and Lighthouse Point Republican Rep. Chip LaMarca, makes gold and silver legal tender in Florida. Part of the act takes effect upon becoming law, while the rest will take effect July 1, 2026.

— SB 112, sponsored by Stuart Republican Sen. Gayle Harrell, expands support for children with autism and developmental disabilities. The bill carries a $755,904 appropriation and takes effect upon becoming law.

— SB 1546, sponsored by Fort Pierce Republican Sen. Erin Grall, changes a date in Florida law related to background screenings of athletic coaches and takes effect July 1.

— HB 757, sponsored by Miami Republican Rep. Mike Redondo and Bartow Republican Rep. Jennifer Kincart Jonsson, creates new prohibitions in the possession of “lewd and lascivious” sexual images and takes effect Oct. 1.

— HB 547, sponsored by the Health Care Facilities & Systems Subcommittee and carried by Daytona Beach Republican Rep. Bill Partington, makes changes to some of the laws related to how hospitals and other medical providers collect debt from patients.

These medical providers would be able to sell the debt without first giving notice to a patient under certain circumstances and it takes effect July 1.

— Steve Holt! —

He’s back at it again. And we aren’t sure there isn’t anyone who loves farmers more than Florida’s own Commissioner of Agriculture and thorn in DeSantis’ MAGA side, Wilton Simpson, especially when he continues to announce the preservation of farmlands through the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Rural and Family Lands Protection Program.

The lucky farm this time? Holt Agricultural in Alachua County, just north of San Felasco Hammock Preserve State Park. The 421-acre property (so close) has croplands and pasturelands, with small areas of wetland forests and creeks, with peanuts being planted in the Winter and broccoli and watermelon during the warmer months. And don’t forget about fields full of bahia grass, coffee senna, hairy indigo, and scarlet creeper. The farm is being preserved through a rural land protection easement for $2,975,000.

“Protecting working farms like Holt Agricultural is how we keep Florida free, self-reliant, and economically strong. This easement ensures the land stays in private hands, continues to feed our communities, and supports the values that make rural Florida worth fighting for,” Simpson said.

Since the “Rural and Family Lands Protection Program” was established in 2001, more than 210,000 acres of agricultural land have been preserved. During the 2024 Legislative Session, Simpson secured an additional $100 million in appropriations for the program through SB 1638. All adjacent property to Holt Agricultural is set to be developed by UF’s projections by 2040. For more information about the program, visit FDACS.gov.

—Oh Snap —

The internet and social media can be dangerous for children, especially if they are left to scroll unmonitored.

But those who would harm Florida kids will have a stern justice system to deal with. This week, Attorney General James Uthmeier’s Office of Statewide Prosecution is charging Elmer Sanchez Bautista with multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. The allegations stem from files authorities found on Bautista’s cellphone.

“We will not relent in our efforts to hunt down child predators who possess and share harmful child sexual abuse material and bring accountability to Snapchat for facilitating this reprehensible abuse. I’m grateful to our law enforcement heroes dedicated to finding these reprehensible individuals. Our Statewide Prosecutors will ensure this guy spends serious time behind bars,” said Uthmeier.

The crimes Bautista stands accused of were facilitated via Snapchat, a popular social media app that allows users to send photos that disappear completely anywhere from one second to 24 hours later, unless a user screenshots or saves an image, an action that notifies the sender of the original photo.

The investigation began after a cyber tip was allegedly sent from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding Bautista and accused him of possessing and sharing child pornography through the app. Bautista has been charged with five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material. Assistant Statewide Prosecutor Briana Zupko will prosecute the case.

— Need a lead —

It’s been a year, but Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) officials say they’re still stumped in the murder of a man at Ginnie Springs Park in Gilchrist County.

Marco Mandujano was killed May 25, 2024, at the popular park in the interior of the state during a fight that erupted near the Devil’s Spring and tube launch. Mandujano wasn’t involved in the disturbance and was a bystander when he was shot after gunfire erupted.

In the past year, FDLE officials say they’ve received some leads, but the murder case remains unsolved.

“FDLE is asking for the public’s help in identifying the persons involved. Any information about the murder or potential witnesses who were present inside and around the area of Ginnie Springs Park leading up to, during and after Mandujano’s murder is being sought,” a press release issued this week said.

FDLE urges anyone with any information to please contact FDLE Special Agent Barry Kays at 386-462-9975 or email [email protected].

— Instagram of the week —

— Calm the winds —

Don’t get blown away by Hurricane Season or at least get ready for any potential storm blasts that might be coming this year. And we’re not just talking about hurricane kits.

Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) officials are urging residents to take measures to reduce potential wind damage as the Hurricane Season is getting underway.

Insurance Commissioner Mike Yaworsky is reminding Floridians of a new wind mitigation resource in the state as the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially gets underway Saturday. The effort encourages residents of the Sunshine State to be prepared for those stormy days. A new webpage by the OIR offers details for those who want a wind mitigation inspection.

The advisory also provides details on updating and submitting wind mitigation forms and getting information about wind damage and mitigation programs, along with other resources.

“The 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season is quickly approaching, and we are encouraging Floridians to take important steps to mitigate windstorm effects in case of potential storms this season,” Yaworksy said in a press release. “By taking action now and implementing windstorm damage mitigation, you cannot only better protect your home but also save on insurance premiums. The Office of Insurance Regulation is here to help, and we hope this new consumer-friendly resource inspires Floridians to harden their homes.”

— Leave it be —

DeSantis signed a bill into law last week that would amp up penalties for tampering with ankle monitors or similar devices.

Coral Springs Democratic Rep. Dan Daley sponsored the measure (HB 437), while Miami Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia sponsored its Senate companion bill (SB 1054). It will take effect on Oct. 1, 2025.

“This law sends a clear message: tampering with a monitoring device will not be tolerated,” Daley said in a statement. “Electronic monitoring is a critical tool for public safety and accountability. By closing this loophole, we are protecting communities across Florida and ensuring that our criminal justice system can do its job effectively.”

Under the new law, if an individual tampers with the device while on pretrial release, courts are required to revoke the release and could set a new bond under stricter conditions.

The legislation reclassifies tampering offenses, and institutes graduated penalties, while mandating the termination of pretrial release if it is found the offender interfered with their electronic monitoring device.

Tampering offenses would be classified according to the defendant’s underlying charge. For example, if an offender had been charged with a third-degree felony, tampering with an electronic monitoring device would also be a third-degree felony.

— To the stars —

During a Florida Prosperity & Economic Opportunity Solution Summit panel moderated by Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University President Barry Butler, leaders from across Florida’s space and education sectors discussed how the “space economy” is shaping the state’s workforce and economic future.

Rob Long, President and CEO of Space Florida, emphasized the state’s global leadership in space launches, noting that Florida carried out 93 launches last year and expects up to 120 this year — equivalent to putting nearly “1,000 metric tons into orbit.”

With projections estimating the global space industry could reach $1 trillion to $3 trillion over the next decade, Long said Florida is in a strategic position to capitalize, citing nearly 120,000 aerospace jobs statewide and billions in planned investment.

Brevard County Superintendent Dr. Mark Rendell said education will be key to fueling this growth. His district integrates aerospace learning as early as elementary school, featuring STEM-focused curricula and hands-on projects, such as “Destination Moon,” a Boeing-sponsored competition. These programs not only prepare students for university pathways but also equip them with vocational skills to enter the aerospace workforce directly after high school, he said.

Interim FIU President and former Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez reinforced the need for academic institutions and space industry organizations to reach out to students early and often.

“If you’re trying to recruit them when they get to college, you might be a little too late,” she said. “That linkage with K through 12 is critical.”

— Phew! —

There was a collective sigh of relief from Hospital accountants statewide on Thursday when DeSantis vetoed the ‘free kill’ repeal (HB 6017).

The move was celebrated by the Florida Hospital Association (FHA), which stated in a press release that the legislation would have threatened timely access to care and would have made health care even less affordable due to lawsuits.

Mary C. Mayhew, President and CEO of the FHA, said in a statement that Floridians across the state rely on a stable health care workforce

“Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida has made great strides in bolstering its health care workforce and expanding access to care,” Mayhew said. “With a projected shortage of 18,000 doctors by 2035, it’s more important now than ever to recruit and retain doctors to care for our communities.”

Dr. Larry Antonucci, Chair of FHA’s Board of Trustees and president and CEO of Lee Health, also showed support for the veto, noting in a statement that there is already an existing “access challenge” in Florida and the bill would have “made it worse.”

“We know any barrier that you put between patients and physicians and hospitals is not the right decision to make, and this bill does that,” Antonucci said. “It will clearly increase costs. It will affect emergency services. When you think about high-risk specialties like obstetrics and emergency medicine, this is going to increase the cost – there is no doubt about it, and it will be a deterrent to the one thing that is critical for all of us, and that’s the recruitment of physicians to this state.”

—Phew! Part Deux —

Justice reform advocates and health care providers joined DeSantis on Thursday while he vetoed the ‘free kill’ bill (HB 6017).

“The question is: What would this legislation do for the cost of health care in Florida, access to care in Florida, and our ability to recruit and keep physicians?” DeSantis said. “I don’t think that what they’ve proposed here is going to put us on the strong foot without these additional safeguards. So, for that reason, I am announcing that we will be vetoing that legislation.”

Andy Bolin, owner of Bolin Law Group, stated during a news conference with the Governor that Florida physicians are currently facing the highest medical insurance premiums in the United States.

“We need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to engage physicians, to make sure that we have physicians that are not only going to be able to provide access to care, but that are making decisions based on the quality of care,” Bolin said.

Opponents of the ‘free kill’ repeal assert medical malpractice laws currently incentivize the pursuit of cases to win big claims, which can lead to “nuclear” verdicts that can add up to tens of millions of dollars for health care providers. These costs are ultimately passed on to health care consumers.

William Large, president of the Florida Justice Reform Institute, said in a statement that the legislation would have been “catastrophic” for Florida’s health care system and those who need it — Florida families.

“Having affordable access to health care is of paramount importance to Floridians and must be protected,” Large said. “HB 6017 proposed only to expand liability for our health care community without any safeguards to ensure that Florida’s health care system and residents do not suffer as a result.”

— FHBA in May —

May is Mental Health Awareness Month in Florida, and while every person’s path and journey is different, when it comes to the community of community behavioral providers, mental health awareness and priorities aren’t just for 31 days out of the year, but 365.

To shine a light on those who help Floridians through everything from the stress of the day-to-day to major crises, and to showcase no one is truly alone in their battles, the Florida Behavioral Health Association (FBHA) spent May sharing anecdotes, stories and testimonials from the social workers, clinicians, program supervisors, and others speaking about why mental health is essential to them.

“It is because mental health has an impact on everybody’s life,” FBHA Board Chair Scott Burgess said on why he entered the profession. “It affects not only the individual with a mental health condition but also their family and community. I think it is critically important for us to invest our time in something that we are passionate about, and I am passionate about mental well-being,” said Burgess.

To watch the video, please click the image below:

With the slogan: “Inform. Innovate. Influence,” it is no secret that FBHA wants to help shape and change the way people view mental health, especially those with Tony Soprano attitudes.

“It is time to remind ourselves that mental health is health. Whether you are struggling or know someone who is, you are not alone. Let us continue building a world where mental well-being is a priority for everyone,” said Dr. Theresa Rulien, the CEO of Child Guidance Center in Jacksonville.

FBHA serves over 604,000 individuals every year from the Capitol to the Keys and represents over 70 community mental health and substance use treatment providers throughout the state. To watch any of FHBA’s videos this year, check out their YouTube channel. And remember, it’s OK to ask someone if they are OK.

— Free memories —

As the weather warms up to a point where you begin to question your mental sanity, sometimes we Floridians can take for granted how amazing and incredible many of our state parks are.

Seems we often only remember how much we like them when we face the prospect of them being taken away and replaced by a pickleball court — thankfully, lawmakers did something about that this year. Still, this past Memorial Day weekend, the state decided to give residents something to celebrate while they remembered the U.S. troops killed in battle. On May 26, all Florida State Parks were open and free to the public, allowing residents and visitors to save a couple of bucks on a beautiful summer day.

“Florida State Parks are where unforgettable summer memories are made. Free admission on Memorial Day is a perfect opportunity to discover a new park, revisit a favorite and enjoy everything our award-winning parks have to offer,” said Director of Florida State Parks Chuck Hatcher.

If you miss out on free admission, it won’t break the bank to pay the usual fee. With its diverse range of beaches, springs, lakes, rivers, trails, and historical sites, Florida boasts 175 amazing state parks that were open to the public this past week.

Out of the 175 parks in Florida, only Ellie Schiller Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park, Skyway Fishing Pier State Park, Stephen Foster Folk Culture Center State Park, Weeki Wachee Springs State Park, and Wekiwa Springs State Park were excluded from the free entry list.

Florida State Parks this year are also currently in the running for a gold medal in the “2025 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management.” If they win, it would be their fifth victory — something no other state has achieved.

— Flying high —

Taking to the friendly skies is one thing. Doing it with minimal pollution is another.

Researchers at Florida A&M University (FAMU) and Florida State University (FSU) have come up with a design that could reduce emissions from airplanes. The process is mind-numbing, but scientists at those institutions say they have found the key.

The liquid hydrogen storage and delivery system could make zero-emission aviation a possibility. The work has developed an integrated system that addresses several engineering issues surrounding emissions from aircraft, according to an FSU press release. The design enables hydrogen to be used as a clean fuel aboard electric-powered aircraft, a new study shows.

The research findings were published in Applied Energy and cover a 100-passenger hybrid-electric aircraft that runs on hydrogen fuel cells and hydrogen turbine-driven superconducting generators. The research found that liquid hydrogen can be stored and transferred more efficiently while cooling onboard systems during various phases of flight.

“Our goal was to create a single system that handles multiple critical tasks: fuel storage, cooling and delivery control,” said Wei Guo, a professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering and corresponding author of the study. “This design lays the foundation for real-world hydrogen aviation systems.”

— Limitless —

Anyone who knows anything about Florida Agricultural & Mechanical University (FAMU) knows that they are the Rattlers, a top-flight HBCU with an amazing pharmacy program.

“Match Day” is the annual day when graduating medical school students learn which residency program they will be spending the next chapter of their lives in. It’s kind of like “Bid Day” in Greek life, except it actually matters beyond Instagram likes.

FAMU’s College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Institute of Public Health (CoPPS, IPH) is celebrating the future of 21 pharmacists who have been matched with pharmacy residency programs from all across the nation through the “ASHP Pharmacy Residency Matching Program.”

“The ASHP Match is a powerful benchmark of learner success and an affirmation of the quality of education and training provided at FAMU. Each match reflects not only the hard work and dedication of our students but also the effectiveness of our curriculum, mentorship and experiential programs,” said Seth Y. Ablordeppey, Interim Dean.

These are the 21 Rattlers and where they are doing their residencies: Kezia Agyare – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare; Sebastian Alvarez – Winter Haven Hospital/Winter Haven Family Health Center II; Lana Barfield – VA-Augusta, GA-Charlie Norwood VA Medical Center; Adam Collins – VA — Pensacola — Gulf Coast Veterans HCS; Noyimot Ibrahim – Eskenazi Health; Joy Inwang – Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare; Sydney Lampkin – John D. Archbold Memorial Hospital; Kameryn Lewis – VA — San Antonio, Texas — South Texas Veterans HCS; Jasmyne Noel – Memorial Regional Hospital; Brianna Piquion – CVS Health — North Houston; Sreelaksmi Rajeev – Memorial Regional Hospital; Kaelin Randle – Ascension Rx; Angela Smith – Memorial Regional Hospital; Jada Turner – Ascension St. Vincent’s Southside; Rayna Wallace – Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of Georgia, Inc.; Joshua Ward – HCA Florida West Hospital; Garly Ambroise – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Tyler; Elizabeth Rhodes – Memorial Hospital Pembrok; Lisa Adea – Kadlec Regional Medical Center; and last but not least, Nehemie Firmin – Auburn University Clinical Health Services.

“A PGY1 residency plays a critical role in shaping a learner’s transition from pharmacy school to clinical practice. It fosters the development of clinical judgment, interprofessional collaboration and confidence in delivering patient-centered care,” said Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs and Professor Jocelyn D. Spates.

We wish nothing but the best for these pharmacists, and maybe one day, one of these Rattlers will be helping you with your next Rx.

— Graphic design is my passion —

In the upcoming Fall semester, Florida State University’s College of Fine Arts is launching a brand-new interdisciplinary graduate certificate program in graphic design. Offered by the Department of Interior Architecture and Design, the certificate and program aim to help students at FSU develop a comprehensive understanding of graphic design while also fostering creativity.

“Through a focused curriculum that blends essential design principles with cutting-edge technologies, the certificate empowers students from diverse disciplines to thrive in industries that increasingly value creativity and innovation,” said associate chair of the Department of Interior Architecture & Design and inaugural director of the certificate, Amy Huber. Whether it’s ads, commercials, art, billboards, books, movies, TV — graphic design is everywhere and a field not going away. The end goal of the new program is to create a course and sequence guided to help students’ career paths, all while not extending their time in school.

The 13-hour certificate program aims to broaden students’ skill sets, focusing on traditional, foundational knowledge and advanced design skills, while emphasizing marketing, business communication, and, most importantly, art.

“This program ensures that all FSU graduate students, regardless of discipline, have the opportunity to graduate with the design literacy needed to engage meaningfully in today’s complex visual landscape, and have the ability to communicate effectively and make a strong impact in any field,” said College of Fine Arts Dean James Fraizer.

—Life-saver —

Leon County is inviting Floridians to register for the free “Press the Chest” event, where individuals can learn lifesaving skills.

Attendees will learn how to administer CPR to adults and children, incorporating breaths and techniques for relieving choking in both adults and children. Leon County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) medics will also be on hand to educate attendees about American Heart Association guidelines for using automated external defibrillators, or AEDs.

Those who attend the training will receive an American Heart Association personal “CPR Anytime” kit, which contains a CPR manikin, DVD, and other educational materials that can be used at home for practice.

While the event is not a certification event, all ages are encouraged to participate; CPR training is suitable for children seven and older.

Since 2011, Leon County has provided CPR training to over 16,000 residents, offering hands-on instruction on how to perform CPR correctly, which has contributed to the county’s high cardiac survival rate, exceeding the national average.

In 2023, Leon County EMS was named statewide EMS Provider of the Year by the Florida Department of Health for “delivering unparalleled emergency medical care and serving the community through training and education programs.”

The event will be held May 31, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St. Registration is available online.

— Winner’s bracket —

Florida State opened the Tallahassee regional with a 6-2 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Friday, advancing to the winner’s bracket in the process.

The Seminoles, the top seed in the regional and the No. 9 seed nationally, jumped out to a 2-0 lead on home runs by Max Williams and Chase Williams in the first and second innings before Bethune-Cookman tied the game in the third.

Then, Mother Nature stepped in. Lightning in the area delayed the game for two hours and 20 minutes.

After the delay, the Seminoles took control, scoring a pair on Myles Bailey’s home run, followed by an RBI groundout to give FSU a 5-2 lead after three innings. They added a final run in the eighth to seal the victory.

Florida State will face the winner of the Mississippi State-Northeastern game in the winner’s bracket Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. In contrast, Bethune-Cookman faces the loser of the game at noon on Saturday in an elimination game.

If the Seminoles win on Saturday, they will be a victory away from advancing to the Super Regional, the final step before the College World Series.

— Bring her Karate —

Summer blockbuster season is here, and it isn’t letting up.

Memorial Day weekend was the largest in box office history ever — yes, ever — with “Lilo and Stitch” making a jaw dropping $183 million over the holiday, and “Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning” making $77 million over the long weekend, which was the highest opening for the franchise ever, topping the prior best set by “Fallout” back in 2018. But the hits don’t stop coming this time of year.

This weekend, “Karate Kid: Legends” chops its way into theaters. Starring stunt extraordinaire Jackie Chan and the OG kid himself, Ralph Macchio, this is the sixth film in the franchise, which dates back to the 1984 Oscar-nominated film, and is the first film since 2010.

And don’t worry, TV fans, “Karate Kid: Legends” supposedly has a “through line” to the audience and the critically acclaimed YouTube Red/Netflix Emmy-nominated original show “Cobra Kai.” The family-friendly film has received middling reviews, currently sitting at 55% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.5 on IMDb, and a 3.0 on Letterboxd.

But if you’re a superfan of the franchise, don’t let the critics stop you from getting your “wax on, wax off” on.

Horror fans have had a great start to the season with films such as “Final Destination: Bloodlines,” “Sinners,” and “Companion,” and there’s something new and wicked coming their way.

“Bring Her Back” is sure to unsettle audiences this weekend as the Australian former YouTubers, the Phillippou twins, aim to top their previous horror feat in 2023 with the horrifying “Talk to Me” (and some of us here at Florida Politics have seen their last outing and confirm how disturbing it was, in a good way).

The R-rated A24 film stars Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins, most known for her work in “Shape of Water” and “Happy-Go-Lucky.” It is about siblings who “uncover a terrifying ritual at the secluded home of their new foster mother.”

The film is being praised, currently sitting at 89% on Rotten Tomatoes, a 7.7 on IMDB, and a 3.8 on Letterboxd.

Headlines are already emerging, with critics and audience members claiming to have become nauseous during the film, some having to leave the screening. But anyone who follows A24 movies knows this is a regular claim. Still, if it’s anything like their previous film, it might be accurate.

For those looking for something that’s both light and not a sequel to a 41-year-old movie, the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) official selected film “Jane Austen Wrecked My Life” is for you.

The film stars French actress Camille Rutherford, known for her roles in critically acclaimed films “Anatomy of a Fall,” “Blue is the Warmest Color,” and “Holy Motors,” and is a romantic comedy about a “desperately single bookseller, lost in a fantasy world, finds herself forced to fulfill her dreams of becoming a writer in order to stop messing up her love life.”

The film holds an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.3 on IMDb, and a 3.3 on Letterboxd. Not too shabby for a romantic comedy — just be prepared for some subtitles as the film is en Français.

This week’s release for the stay-at-home crowd is “Bono: Stories of Surrender,” an Apple TV documentary about the titular sunglass-wearing musician that premiered at Cannes just a few weeks ago and is now available to U2 fans with the premium service. The black and white music documentary has a 75% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a 6.8 on IMDb, and a 3.3 on Letterboxd.

— Ho-hum waves —

A very unusual late-spring cold front is skirting through Gulf Coast states this weekend, and while air temperatures are going to dip into the upper 80s during the day, the frontal system won’t have much of an impact on surf conditions for the weekend.

The front will leave a trough over the northern Gulf region from Pensacola to Apalachee Bay. The National Weather Service marine forecast is projecting there will be a trace of a swell left for Saturday that will amount to only about 3 feet in height in the open Gulf sea surface, which by the way is now a comfy 82 degrees. But Saturday won’t see anything to push the size up with the aftermath of the front leaving relatively tranquil conditions.

Saturday, the winds will be variable and blowing only about 5 knots, if that, and seas will be 3 feet or less. That trace swell might — and frankly it’s iffy — continue to provide some rideable surf on Saturday. But you’ll be looking at knee-high, and maybe an occasional thigh-high wave, but it won’t be very consistent.

With the front basically parting ways, Sunday will likely be less inspiring with variable winds continuing at only 5 knots. It may pick up a bit to 10 knots out of the south on Sunday afternoon. That’s likely going to be the best crack at any notable rideable waves.

A good weekend for kayaking, no doubt, and standup paddleboarding, but that’s about the best of it. Surfers, bring some sunblock, catch some rays, and hang with friends and family.

Hey, you could even play some beach volleyball, and, given the more moderate temperatures, it should be fairly comfortable. Even when there aren’t any waves, it’s still good to be in Florida, and you can bank on that.

If you want to scout for any sudden changes in conditions, check the NOAA weather buoy 42036 about 112 miles northwest of Tampa in the Gulf.

— Capitol Directions —

JOHN THRASHER — Halo — Rest in peace to the President, Speaker, Senator and all-around Florida Legend.

JOHN THRASHER, II — Up arrow — FSU didn’t need an Oct. 7 wake-up call; the President Emeritus was rooting out campus antisemitism and bigotry long before.

JOHN THRASHER, III — Up arrow — There was an R next to his name, but never his heart — just look at how he stood up for the Dreamers when it mattered.

JOHN THRASHER, IV — Up arrow — We received so many messages recounting his small acts of kindness that we wouldn’t be surprised if he popped a dime into every parking meter he passed.

JOHN THRASHER, V — Up arrow — And, unlike many legends, he never let his ego overshadow his mission.

RON DESANTIS — Crossways arrow — He was born with Scott Steiner mic skills. Mix in some HGH and he’d make a helluva heel.

JAMES UTHMEIER — Crossways arrow — As Vinny would say, ‘You were serious about dat?’

MANNY DIAZ — Up arrow — Argonauts are used to haphazard battles; he’s just swapping the Doliones for DEI.

UWF — Down arrow — Is New College getting a satellite campus?

STASI KAMOUTSAS — Crossways arrow — One of the most feared staffers on the Plaza Level is likely the next Ed. Commish; what could go wrong?

FSU — Down arrow — DOGE is altering the deal. Pray it doesn’t alter it any further.

PRIVATE COLLEGES — Crossways arrow — Maybe the Senate will EASE their minds?

BEN ALBRITTON, GAYLE HARRELL — Up arrow — Amazing! Just don’t tell RFK.

PETER CUDERMAN — Crossways arrow — How unnecessary were you to your legislative affairs job if you’re leaving before a budget is signed? Enjoy too-woke Harvard!

FJA — Down arrow — Didn’t you guys hear? There’s not enough justice to go around.

FLA. JUSTICE REFORM INSTITUTE — Up arrow — … somehow we missed the No-Name Defense’s lobbying registration.

BRIGHTLINE — Down arrow — Print all the charts and graphs you want; all Wall Street sees are flashing wigwags and red-striped gates.

HURRICANE READINESS — Down arrow — We’re on our own, aren’t we?

WAYNE BLANTON — Halo — He was a fixture at the Capitol for decades; here’s to him becoming a fixture somewhere far better.