Delegation for 5.30.25: Storm prep — spy drones — bad days — office space — runway money

Days away from the June 1 start of hurricane season, Sen. Rick Scott went on a Hurricane Preparedness Tour of Florida.

That kicked off in the Naples Republican’s hometown, where he held a news conference alongside Collier County emergency officials, urging families and homeowners to brace for stormy weather.

“Communities here in Southwest Florida have been devastated by storms in recent years and they know firsthand how being prepared can make all the difference. As we saw with Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Milton, severe weather can be unpredictable, change direction, and approach quickly and bring serious rain, wind, and flooding,” Scott said.

“No one should risk their life or their family by being unprepared. Now is the perfect time to stock up on disaster supplies; things like flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, radios and other essentials. Floridians are resilient – Collier County is a great example of that with its incredible rebuild and recovery over the past couple of years – and we have great first responders and community leaders who stand ready to help families, but preparedness starts with YOU. As I always say, you can rebuild your home, but you can’t rebuild your life. Don’t take chances with your safety. Start preparing today.”

Scott went on to hold events in Miami, Clearwater and Pensacola, as well as other coastal communities at risk of a direct hit from a named storm. Rep. Carlos Giménez, a Miami-Dade Republican, joined him for an event at Port Miami.

“As a former Mayor and firefighter, I know firsthand the devastation hurricanes can cause,” Giménez said. “Preparedness saves lives. I’m proud to join Sen. Rick Scott to ensure that families across South Florida are informed, equipped, and ready for the season ahead.”

At a Pensacola stop, Rep. Jimmy Patronis, a Fort Walton Republican, said the informative tour played a role in reminding Floridians to prepare for hurricanes.

“Storms can develop quickly. Don’t wait until the last minute to make a plan,” he posted. “Learn what essentials you and your family may need and prepare now.”

At all events, Scott encouraged residents to learn their evacuation zones and register for emergency alerts.

“Now is the time to stock up on disaster supplies from flashlights, batteries, first aid kits, radios and other essentials. Floridians are strong and resilient, and we have outstanding first responders ready to help, but true safety begins with YOU taking action now,” the Senator said. “As I always say: you can rebuild your home, but you can’t rebuild your life. Don’t wait. Start preparing today.”

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through Nov. 30.

Flying spies

Forget spy balloons. Drone technology has empowered espionage agents — and anyone else with items from a hobby shop — to buzz surveillance equipment through U.S. military bases.

Sen. Ashley Moody wants that outlawed and just sponsored legislation to make any unauthorized videos taken by drones of American military facilities a federal crime. The Plant City Republican introduced the Drone Espionage Act.

“Florida is home to 21 military installations and three combatant commands — it is imperative we keep our bases protected and secure,” Moody said.

She noted several instances of foreign espionage happening in Florida in recent years. In February, Xiang Guang Pan, a Canadian, was charged with three counts of illegally using an unmanned aircraft to photograph Patrick Space Force Base, as reported by Florida Today. In 2020, three Chinese nationals were charged with similarly taking photos of Naval Air Station Key West, according to the Navy Times.

“I am fighting to modernize our laws to meet this technological advance and protect our nation against bad actors wishing to collect intelligence on American soil,” Moody said. “As I have pointed out before, with the introduction of my Stop CCP Visas Act, adversaries are always looking for new ways to steal information. The Drone Espionage Act is yet another tool we can add to our toolbox to prevent our enemies from spying on us right here at home.”

She introduced the legislation with Republican Sens. Ted Budd and Thom Tillis of North Carolina, Tom Cotton of Arkansas, Mike Lee of Utah and Bernie Moreno of Michigan.

Who’s in charge?

Patronis wants a congressional investigation into whether former President Joe Biden’s administration hid his mental state from the public.

The Fort Walton Republican unveiled draft legislation to form a select committee to investigate any potential cover-up of Biden’s cognitive abilities or lack thereof.

“Biden’s own ex-staffers are coming out and publicly bringing this thing to light,” Patronis said in an interview with Florida Politics. “This is very concerning to me because some of the decisions that were being made were they by the President? Were they by staff? In what capacity were some of these decisions made? What was his ability to make these decisions?”

To Patronis, the question is chiefly about transparency.

“He may have good days and bad days. Unfortunately, the President of the United States is not allowed to have bad days,” Patronis said. “And a President having bad days because he does not have the ability to make decisions, is why you have to have things like the 25th Amendment in place.”

That amendment sets out a process for members of the executive branch to remove the President if he is unable to discharge the powers of the office and sets up a line of succession to take the President’s place.

“We need to revisit all of that and how much of a cover-up potentially existed — hopefully none,” Patronis said. “But you know what? Let’s just get the questions answered and hopefully, if legislation is needed, new legislation will be proposed. If no legislation is needed, then we’ll have full transparency and the facts will lay out.”

Patronis’ bill calls for a final committee report to be issued no later than Sept. 25, 2026, which would be 39 days before the Midterm Elections.

District presence

Meanwhile, Rep. Randy Fine, who was elected through a Special Election the same day as Patronis, has been busy this week opening regional offices. The Republican opened offices in Palatka on Wednesday and Belleview on Thursday.

“The people of Putnam County have welcomed me with open arms and I am thrilled to have an office open to serve them,” Fine said in Palatka. “Putnam County is one of Florida’s proud rural counties, and the small-town values you find there are what built America. Whether in Palatka or Washington, I will work every day to keep these values alive and thriving.”

He plans to have five local offices, servicing Flagler, Lake, Marion, Putnam and Volusia counties.

Local officials welcomed the presence of the offices.

“Putnam County is a special place and our people deserve first-class service from their representatives. Having the Congressman’s office here will ensure that,” said Putnam County Commissioner Larry Harvey.

“Having a congressional office located right here in Belleview is a major win for Marion County,” said Marion County Commissioner Matt McClain. “I see this as an opportunity to strengthen collaboration between local and federal partners. Having direct access to congressional resources will support our ongoing efforts to expand infrastructure, create jobs, and serve our most vulnerable residents.

Landing grants

A virtual cargo plan full of grant funding is landing on Central Florida runways.

Rep. Darren Soto announced some $33.5 million in Airport Infrastructure Grants for the Orlando International Airport and the Kissimmee Gateway Airport. The Kissimmee Democrat announced the funding will be invested in runways, taxiways, transit projects and safety and sustainability efforts.

“Thanks to our Infrastructure Law, we’ve helped secure millions in federal investments to modernize our airports — supporting safer, more efficient travel while meeting the demands of one of the fastest-growing regions in the country,” Soto said.

“From upgraded runways to improved terminal access, these projects aren’t just about infrastructure — they’re about future-proofing Central Florida’s economic engine. With tourism as one of our region’s biggest drivers, investing in airport infrastructure means investing in jobs, local businesses, and the millions of visitors who fuel our economy every year.”

About $15 million will go to Orlando to expand its new Terminal C by more than 200,000 square feet, with another $12 million being spent at the apron for the same terminal to provide another 138,000 square feet of area for aircraft operations. Another $5 million will fund a Multi-Modal Connector Pedestrian Bridge.

“As an essential economic engine for the region, generating more than $41 billion in economic impact, Orlando International Airport appreciates Congressman Soto’s support to fund projects that will meet our near-term passenger demand,” said Greater Orlando Aviation Authority Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Sharman. “This and future funding will help the airport to elevate the passenger experience and enhance operations.”

Kissimmee will direct $1.5 million to reconstruct lighting at Taxiway A.

“The Central Florida Airports are vital to our economy and ensuring infrastructure funding is critical to their efficiency and success,” said Kissimmee Gateway Airport Director of Aviation Shaun Germolus. “Congressman Soto recognizes this and has been a champion supporting very important projects at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport.”

Top targets?

As House Democrats and Republicans plot campaign strategies in Florida, email blasts this week hinted at the singular biggest targets for both parties.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) referenced Rep. Anna Paulina Luna as “Florida’s Most Vulnerable Republican,” citing a phrase used in the Tampa Bay Times. In an email blast, the political arm for House Democrats criticized the St. Petersburg Republican for focusing more on conspiracy theories and rap artists than on governing.

“Anna Paulina Luna wants to be everywhere except Florida’s 13th Congressional District,” said DCCC spokesperson Madison Andrus. “Come next November, Florida voters will elect someone who’s focused on the issues that matter most to them and free Luna to pursue the media influencer career she clearly would rather have.”

Luna’s CD 13 was already one of three Florida GOP-held seats listed by the DCCC as “Districts in Play.”

Likewise, the National Republican Congressional Committee had already listed Rep. Jared Moskowitz as a target. But the NRCC pounced on a similar Times assessment of the Parkland Democrat as Florida’s “Most Vulnerable House Member.”

“In a shock to no one, do-nothing Democrat Jared Moskowitz has been spending too much time trying to get attention, and not enough time delivering for his constituents,” said Maureen O’Toole, NRCC spokesperson. “His failures are catching up to him, and Floridians are ready to show him the door.”

Trump train?

Rep. Greg Steube wants to rename the subway system in the nation’s capital city after the current commander in chief.

The Sarasota Republican filed the Make Autorail Great Again Act, which would completely defund the city transit system until it rebrands as the Washington Metropolitan Authority for Greater Access (WMAGA) and renames its Metrorail as the Trump Train.

“(The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority) has received billions in federal assistance over the years and continues to face operational, safety and fiscal challenges. In the spirit of DOGE, this bill demands accountability by conditioning federal funding on reforms that signal a cultural shift away from bureaucratic stagnation toward public-facing excellence and patriotism,” Steube said.

“Like any struggling institution, WMATA needs a fresh identity that aligns with efficiency, service quality and renewed public trust. These new names serve as a bold rallying point for much-needed reform.”

Of note, the transportation authority, unlike those in most states, was created by an act of Congress. Steube wants to use $150 million in annual federal funding as leverage to force the new name.

“With Washington, D.C. preparing to host major global events such as the FIFA World Cup and the 2027 NFL Draft, our capital’s transit system must meet the highest standards,” Steube said. “The American people expect modern, reliable and well-managed public services in their nation’s capital. This bill leverages federal funding to ensure the transit system earns the right to represent the nation on the world stage.”

Ethics report

More than a year after it opened an investigation into whether Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick broke campaign finance laws and other regulations in 2022, the House Ethics Committee is continuing the inquiry into her potential wrongdoing.

The Office of Congressional Conduct, which falls under the Ethics Committee, voted to adopt a report on the probe and its findings to the House Ethics Committee, along with recommendations for next steps.

The Ethics Committee made clear that the report on its own does not imply any violation has occurred.

Cherfilus-McCormick “may have accepted campaign contributions linked to an official action,” the OCC Board said. And if she did, “she may have violated House rules, standards of conduct and federal law.”

In January 2024, the House Committee on Ethics announced plans to investigate Cherfilus-McCormick, a Tamarac Democrat who won a Special Election for Florida’s 20th Congressional District two years earlier, for alleged violations during that race and a subsequent re-election campaign.

Cherfilus-McCormick has maintained that she did no wrong and downplayed the significance of the probe’s expansion. Her Office said last year that she took the matter “very seriously” and would cooperate with the investigation.

Remembering vets

The biggest personal challenge for many veterans is transitioning back to civilian life. Rep. Brian Mast, a Stuart Republican, filed a series of bills this Congress aimed at easing that process.

“Too many heroes return home to a country unprepared to support the weight of their sacrifices or give them the proper recognition,” Mast said. “These bills not only honor their service but move us toward accountability and efficiency in the systems designed to protect our nation’s heroes.”

The Oath of Exit Act would allow service members to take an “Oath of Exit,” affirming their commitment to serve fellow veterans by seeking help when necessary and upholding the values instilled during military service.

The Wounded Warrior Bill of Rights Act, meanwhile, would reaffirm that decisions on medical separation and disability evaluations remain under the authority of a service member’s direct chain of command and not solely the Defense Health Agency.

Both those bills aim to address a mental health crisis impacting veterans, according to Mast’s office.

Additionally, Mast also filed a bill, the Final Honors Act, which allows the family of fallen soldiers to have remains lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

School safety

Years after crafting a landmark school safety law in Florida after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High shooting, Moskowitz in Congress has relaunched the Congressional Bipartisan School Safety & Security Caucus in hopes of making all campuses safer.

“The 2018 shooting at my alma mater, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, completely shattered my hometown of Parkland. I’ll never forget hearing families say, as they buried their kids, that the only thing they did wrong that day was send them to school. That’s an indictment of our government’s failure to protect our students and teachers,” Moskowitz said.

“We need to take an all-of-the-above approach to school safety to mitigate school-based violence, which is why I’m proud to relaunch the Bipartisan School Safety and Security Caucus with my colleague and co-founder Tony Gonzales. Together, we can continue our urgent work to find and advance common sense solutions that will protect our schools, improve threat assessments and support youth mental health.”

Rep. Gonzalez, a Texas Republican, represents Uvalde, where the Robb Elementary shooting unfolded in 2022.

“The truth is, our schools have become soft targets for twisted, evil individuals,” he said. “I’m a dad of six, I share the same worry that parents and grandparents across America do when it comes to the safety of our kids in the classroom. That’s why I am fully committed to bringing lawmakers, law enforcement, teachers, and parents to the table to safeguard our schools.”

Chamber voice

The Florida State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and other Hispanic business groups joined together to lobby Congress on extending business tax relief.

Business leaders sent a letter to members of the Florida congressional delegation asking to retain the Enhanced Premium Tax Credits that are set to expire this year without legislative action.

“These health care tax credits are a lifeline for nearly 7 million Hispanic Americans who purchase health insurance through the individual Marketplace, including hundreds of thousands of small-business owners and self-employed workers,” the letter reads. “Without congressional action, hardworking families and entrepreneurs will face a difficult choice: to pay much higher premiums or go uninsured.”

The letter warned that without an extension, premiums could skyrocket for millions of Floridians.

“For example, a Florida couple in their early 60s earning $82,800 could see their annual premiums increase by more than $19,000. That’s a cost few families can absorb,” the letter reads.

Signatories include leaders from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Puerto Rican Chamber of Miami, Latino Coalition of the Palm Beaches, Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Central Florida, First Coast Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Hispanic Vote, and Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce.

On this day

May 30, 1921 — “Tulsa race massacre begins” via History.com — A white mob attacked residents, homes and businesses in the predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood of Tulsa, Oklahoma. The event remains one of the worst incidents of racial violence in U.S. history and, for a period, remained one of the least-known. News reports were largely squelched, even though hundreds of people were killed and thousands left homeless. In much of the country, the years following World War I saw a spike in racial tensions, including the resurgence of the White supremacist group the Ku Klux Klan, numerous lynchings and other acts of racially motivated violence.

May 30, 1539 — “Hernando DeSoto makes landfall in Florida” via the National Park Service — The exact site of the landing is not known, but it was probably between Tampa Bay and Estero Bay. DeSoto’s expedition is especially significant because, more than 60 years before the first permanent English settlement at Jamestown, during the period 1539-1543, it explored approximately 4,000 miles of wilderness throughout the present-day Southeastern United States. Penetrating as far as Oklahoma and East Texas, it gained for Spain a broad and valuable knowledge of the interior lands and peoples. When De Soto died near the Mississippi River, his lieutenant, Luís de Moscoso, completed the exploration.

