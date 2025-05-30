Marco Rubio doubles up Ron DeSantis, hits new high in 2028 polling

Don’t look now, but Gov. Ron DeSantis may be eclipsed by another very familiar Florida politician in the race to replace President Donald Trump.

Per a new Atlas Intel poll, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hit a new high in polling for the still-hypothetical race for the Republican presidential nomination three years from now.

The Hialeah Republican has surged into second place with 19% support. Vice President JD Vance is far ahead with 37% support, but Rubio’s rise suggests that the former 2016 presidential candidate may be poised for a second shot at the White House.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Governor is technically in fifth place. His 8% support puts him behind none of the above (16%) and Donald Trump Jr. (9%).

The President has said Rubio and Vance are both potential successors.

“You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who’s fantastic,” Trump told NBC News when asked about 2028, adding that “10 or 15 people” likewise could run.

Whether DeSantis is part of that long list is unclear, but he definitely didn’t get the name check.

It remains to be seen if the latest poll is an anomaly in terms of Rubio’s surge; a Rasmussen poll released this week showed DeSantis and him tied at 5%.

This pollster has been the best for Rubio this cycle, meanwhile.

A previous survey from Atlas Intel conducted in April showed DeSantis and Rubio at 9%, far behind the Vice President’s 60%, but representing high points compared to other recent surveys.

Meanwhile, a JL Partners poll this month showed DeSantis at 8% and Rubio at 6%.