May 30, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Marco Rubio doubles up Ron DeSantis, hits new high in 2028 polling
Diplomacy takes a new form: Marco Rubio masters the art of the no-show, leaving the E.U. wondering if they've been haunted.

A.G. GancarskiMay 30, 20253min0

Related Articles

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Delegation for 5.30.25: Storm prep — spy drones — bad days — office space — runway money

EducationHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis approves measure to ease charter school conversions, ban student cellphone use

HeadlinesTallahassee

Tributes pour in honoring legacy of legendary politician John Thrasher

marco rubio
Is this an outlier? Or a preview of what's to come in the post-Donald Trump era?

Don’t look now, but Gov. Ron DeSantis may be eclipsed by another very familiar Florida politician in the race to replace President Donald Trump.

Per a new Atlas Intel poll, Secretary of State Marco Rubio has hit a new high in polling for the still-hypothetical race for the Republican presidential nomination three years from now.

The Hialeah Republican has surged into second place with 19% support. Vice President JD Vance is far ahead with 37% support, but Rubio’s rise suggests that the former 2016 presidential candidate may be poised for a second shot at the White House.

Meanwhile, Florida’s Governor is technically in fifth place. His 8% support puts him behind none of the above (16%) and Donald Trump Jr. (9%).

The President has said Rubio and Vance are both potential successors.

“You look at Marco, you look at JD Vance, who’s fantastic,” Trump told NBC News when asked about 2028, adding that “10 or 15 people” likewise could run.

Whether DeSantis is part of that long list is unclear, but he definitely didn’t get the name check.

It remains to be seen if the latest poll is an anomaly in terms of Rubio’s surge; a Rasmussen poll released this week showed DeSantis and him tied at 5%.

This pollster has been the best for Rubio this cycle, meanwhile.

A previous survey from Atlas Intel conducted in April showed DeSantis and Rubio at 9%, far behind the Vice President’s 60%, but representing high points compared to other recent surveys.

Meanwhile, a JL Partners poll this month showed DeSantis at 8% and Rubio at 6%.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis approves measure to ease charter school conversions, ban student cellphone use

nextDelegation for 5.30.25: Storm prep — spy drones — bad days — office space — runway money

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories
Tributes pour in honoring legacy of legendary politician John Thrasher
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more