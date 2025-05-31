May 31, 2025
Budget conferences start Tuesday, with hope to finalize mid-June
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 5/1/25-House Budget Committee Chairman Rep. Lawrence McClure, R-Dover, tells his chamber they are still working to craft a state spending agreement with the Senate, Thursday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. The regular session of the Legislature will end Friday without lawmakers having approved a budget. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

A.G. Gancarski


The new fiscal year begins July 1.

The public work will get started in earnest on the budget this week, as the Legislature tries to finish one of its most acrimonious Sessions since Republicans took control of Tallahassee decades ago.

Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez announce that budget conferences between Senate and House committees begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

“The negotiated agreement includes $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions. This will include the elimination of the business rent tax ($900 million), permanent sales tax exemptions targeted towards Florida families ($350 million), and debt reduction ($250 million). We will also be taking up a joint resolution to amend the Florida Constitution to raise the cap on the Budget Stabilization Fund (BSF) from 10% to 25% and require an annual payment ($750 million) into the BSF until the cap has been reached. The $750 million will be held in reserve for the next two fiscal years and will be automatically transferred to the BSF upon adoption of the amendment,” reads language from memos sent to the Senate and the House.

Unfettered by other committees or legislative concerns and faced with an abbreviated timeline to deliver the spending plan, work will be at a breakneck pace.

Conference meetings are authorized from 9:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday,  8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, and 8:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Thursday. After that, the unresolved issues bump to budget chairs Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Lawrence McClure.

The goal is to land the budget on the Senate floor Monday, June 16. This will give the Governor a short time to consider line item vetoes before the end of the fiscal year.

That won’t be soon enough for Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been vocal about the Legislature’s failure to produce a budget. He said Friday that it affected preparations for hurricane season.



A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories