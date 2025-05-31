May 31, 2025
Kevin Guthrie: Florida ready for hurricane season, residents need to prep also

A.G. Gancarski
May 31, 2025

FDEM Kevin Guthrie
Now is the time to prepare for what may come.

Hurricane season starts Sunday, and the Director of Florida’s Department of Emergency Management urges residents to get ready.

“Hurricane season is here, and preparation should be a priority for residents,” said FDEM Executive Director Kevin Guthrie. “Thanks to Governor DeSantis’ leadership, Florida is well-prepared with the resources needed to support communities through whatever this hurricane season brings. Each hurricane season is unique, so I strongly encourage all Floridians to complete their plans now to ensure that you and your family can weather any storm safely.”

While the season begins Sunday, the peak of the season is around Labor Day, with major storms possible before that and through October.

Still, it’s smart to visit FloridaDisaster.org/PlanPrepare to get ready now.

Smart residents will have weather radios to listen to alerts, particularly for tornadic activity, if the power should go out.

They will also want to be mindful of standing water, for which the dictum “turn around, don’t drown” applies.

Speaking of water, Floridians in low-lying areas or near oceans or rivers will want to know what evacuation zones they are in.

If advised to evacuate, they should do so.

A disaster supply kit, with food, potable water, flashlights, and other must haves in emergencies, is also recommended for every Floridians.

Gas tanks should be kept at least half full, given the potential for supplies to take some time to get to pumps.

And electric vehicles should be at least 50% charged at all times.

Another above normal hurricane season is expected this year, with up to 10 hurricanes, and five of those expected to be Cat 3 or more.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been the Northeast Florida correspondent for Florida Politics since 2014. His work also can be seen in the Washington Post, the New York Post, the Washington Times, and National Review, among other publications. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

Categories