June 1, 2025
Florida high court cracks down on misconduct for slew of lawyers
Drew Dixon

Penalties ranged from disbarment to suspension of practice for lawyers across the state.

A dozen lawyers were recently disciplined by the Florida Supreme Court for various levels of misconduct in their practice.

Some of the more profound cases of lawyer misconduct included the case of Barry Robert Gainsburg of Coral Springs. He was ordered by the high court to undergo disciplinary revocation with leave to seek readmission after five years following a May 15 court order. Gainsburg pled no contest to one count of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, a second-degree felony, according to a Florida Bar news release.

“Disciplinary revocation is tantamount to disbarment,” court documents on Gainsburg case said.

David H. Stoller of Orlando received a public reprimand and was ordered to attend Ethics School by The Florida Bar’s Diversion (and) Discipline Consultation Service effective within 30 days of a May 15 court order. Stoller was found to not stay on top of cases while representing clients in immigration matters. “Stoller engaged in a pattern of lack of diligence, neglect, and failure to follow court orders and local rules, resulting in a case dismissal and multiple orders to show cause being issued to Stoller,” the Supreme Court ruling concluded.

Mendel Zilberberg, a lawyer from Monsey, New York underwent an interim felony suspension effective 30 days following a May 8 court order. Zilberberg was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to make false Statements to a bank, making false statements to a bank and embezzlement and misappropriation of bank funds.

Other lawyers disciplined by the justices include: Alexis Trischa-Day Benjamin of Hollywood who was suspended for six months. Danielle Justine Butler, of Fort Lauderdale who was suspended for 30 days. Taylor Wayne Casey of Jacksonville suspended for 30 days following a May 7 court order. Jerry D. Haynes, suspended for 30 months effective 30 days after May 8. Bruce Jacobs of Miami was permanently disbarred. T. Lorraine Johns of Dade City was suspended from practice for 10 days a month after a May 15 court order. Natalie Renee Jones of Orlando was disbarred following a May 22 court order. Walker J. Smith IV of Orlando was issued a public reprimand, completion of ethics school and 50 hours of pro bono legal services. Kenneth Clark Steel, III of Jacksonville underwent a reprimand. Pamela Therese Calderon of Venice underwent disciplinary revocation. James Lawrence Torres of Satellite Beach had a disciplinary revocation with leave to apply for readmission after five years.

Drew Dixon

Drew Dixon is a journalist of 40 years who has reported in print and broadcast throughout Florida, starting in Ohio in the 1980s. He is also an adjunct professor of philosophy and ethics at three colleges, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida and Florida State College at Jacksonville. You can reach him at [email protected].

Categories