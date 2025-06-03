Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 6.3.25

Good Tuesday morning.

___

___

___

Rusty Roberts is going back to Washington.

Roberts is joining the Donald Trump administration as Senior Policy Adviser at the Federal Railroad Administration. The FRA is one of 11 operating administrations within the U.S. Department of Transportation. He joins a growing list of Floridians receiving appointments to serve under the 47th President.

Roberts touts his many years of experience focusing on transportation in both the public and private sectors as a key factor in the appointment.

He is a former vice president at Brightline Trains and was part of the original team that planned and developed the popular passenger rail system, which operates between Orlando and Miami.

Roberts served for 18 years as Chief of Staff for former House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Congressman John Mica of Winter Park. He also served as Chief of Staff for U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and was the South Florida Director for U.S. Sen. Paula Hawkins.

Roberts currently serves as a Commissioner on the Florida Transportation Commission, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021.

In 2022, he was a candidate for Congress in Florida’s 7th District, the seat ultimately won by Rep. Cory Mills.

“Public service is a privilege, and I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve under an Administration that is committed to safety first as we work to grow our nation’s rail infrastructure.”

___

The Florida Association of Insurance Agents (FAIA) has named Greg Thomas as Director of Professional Development, effective June 2.

The newly established position is focused on expanding education and training opportunities for independent insurance agents throughout the state.

“Education has always been one of the foundational pillars of our association,” said Kyle Ulrich, president and CEO of FAIA. “Bringing Greg onto our team underscores our continued focus on professional development and gives our members access to decades of regulatory experience. Greg’s deep industry knowledge and strong relationships with agents statewide will be an incredible asset to FAIA and the agents we serve.”

Thomas most recently worked at the Florida Department of Financial Services, where he held dual roles as Director of Insurance Agent & Agency Services and Director of Consumer Services. His responsibilities included overseeing insurance agents, agencies and adjuster licensing across Florida, as well as leading consumer call centers, alternative dispute resolution programs and complaint resolution efforts.

With 39 years in the insurance sector — six years as an agent and 33 years as a regulator — Thomas brings extensive experience in areas such as agent compliance, consumer protection and regulatory policy. He holds licenses as a general lines property and casualty insurance agent and a life and health insurance agent.

“Having worked alongside FAIA for many years, I am excited to begin this next chapter in my career and further the association’s work to educate and empower independent agents,” Thomas said. “I’ve seen firsthand FAIA’s commitment to its members and their impact on Florida’s insurance marketplace. I’m confident this role is the perfect fit for my experience and my passion for professional development.”

— SITUATIONAL AWARENESS —

—@DarthPutinKGB: It’s Monday. You might hate your job, but at least you’re not a Russian general about to explain to me how 1/3 of my strategic aviation got blown up in a morning by some cheap Alibaba drones.

—@RealDonaldTrump: Yesterday’s horrific attack in Boulder, Colorado, WILL NOT BE TOLERATED in the United States of America. He came in through (Joe) Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under “TRUMP” Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law. This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland. My heart goes out to the victims of this terrible tragedy, and the Great People of Boulder, Colorado!

—@JimmyPatronis: .@UF sets the benchmark for education nationwide. There’s too much smoke with Santa Ono. We need a leader, not a DEI acolyte. Leave the Ann Arbor thinking in Ann Arbor.

—@DannyNixJr: Try squatting in someone’s business or skipping out on your hotel bill in Florida — you’ll be out faster than a snowbird in August. You don’t get to steal someone’s property and call it “squatting.” In Florida, we don’t coddle criminals — we protect private property rights!

—@JohnFSnyder: As good of a tool as AI can be, there will always be bad actors who use technology to break the law. I will be filing a bill next Session to include voice manipulation in Florida’s fraud statutes and explore further penalties for this type of behavior.

— TOP STORY —

Just one day before budget conferences are set to start in the Legislature to iron out a past-due budget, legislative leaders have reached an agreement on budget allocations, a critical step before negotiating the finer details.

The allocations total $49.96 billion, with the largest allocation going toward health and human services, at $17.5 billion.

Behind that is the state pre-K-12 education allocation, at $16 billion. The allocations also slot $6.5 billion for higher education and another $6.5 billion for criminal and civil justice. Lawmakers would also provide $1.5 billion for agriculture and the environment, with $675 million for general government, $553 million for transportation, tourism and economic development and $527 million for administered funds and statewide issues.

The allocations will be part of a broader budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year, which begins July 1.

The Senate originally proposed a $117 billion overall budget, with the House coming in about $4.4 billion less than that, with a more aggressive cut to recurring spending. That became a source of contention between the two chambers and led to lawmakers needing to extend the Session to negotiate the impasse. Gov. DeSantis, meanwhile, had proposed a nearly $116 billion budget, landing between the House and Senate numbers.

A budget memo from Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Daniel Perez, sent Friday, indicates that a new budget should be passed on June 16. It includes $2.25 billion in recurring revenue reductions, a sticking point for the House during protracted negotiations, but far less than the House had originally sought.

Those reductions include $900 million in cuts through the elimination of the business rent tax, a priority of Perez; $350 million in permanent sales tax reductions; and $250 million in debt reduction. The budget will also include $750 million in annual payments to the state Budget Stabilization Fund, which serves as a rainy-day resource.

Regarding the rainy-day funds, the budget proposes increasing the fund from 10% to 25%, allowing for $750 million in payments until the new cap is reached. The Senate will consider a joint resolution to amend the Florida Constitution, raising the cap, which will also require voter approval.

Conferences have been authorized to run from 9 a.m. through 8 p.m. and from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, with a Legislative Budget Commission meeting from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Conferences are only authorized from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, with a Senate sitting from 10-11 a.m., a Senate Appropriations meeting from 2:30-5 p.m., and another Senate sitting from 5:30-6 p.m.

Any unresolved issues in the budget after the Thursday conference will be bumped to budget chiefs in their respective chambers, Sen. Ed Hooper and Rep. Lawrence McClure.

The Legislature tentatively will hold a Senate sitting on Monday, June 16, at 1 p.m. to approve the finalized budget after the required 72-hour cooling-off period. An exact time will be determined once lawmakers know when that 72 hours expires.

Once lawmakers approve a finalized budget, it heads to DeSantis, who has line-item veto authority. He’ll have about two weeks to review the budget and make vetoes. Theoretically, he could veto the whole budget, though that move is unlikely, considering the threat of a government shutdown if a budget isn’t signed by July 1.

Chief budget negotiators reached an impasse on tax cuts, with the House favoring a reduction to state sales tax in an effort to cut recurring revenue and encourage a leaner budget that would protect the state into the future. The Senate, meanwhile, never really warmed up to the House position, offering instead proposals such as eliminating the sales tax on clothing and shoes up to $75, additional sales tax holidays, and a reduction in business rent tax.

The House’s original sales tax reduction pitch was to cut the state rate from the current 6% to 5.25%, which would have reduced recurring revenue by about $5 billion.

Muddying negotiations even further, DeSantis’ priority has been — and remains — moving toward drastically slashing property taxes. He was also vocally opposed to the House sales tax plan.

— STATEWIDE —

“Analysis: House tourist development tax plan would cripple Florida’s economy” via Janelle Irwin Taylor of Florida Politics — A measure aimed at repurposing tourist development taxes would have far-reaching negative impacts if passed, an analysis found. Down & St. Germain Research, a research firm that frequently works with the statewide association serving local tourism marketing groups, Destinations Florida, conducted the analysis. The analysis found that Florida could expect to see a 30% decrease in tourism within two years after passage should the measure clear the Legislature and earn DeSantis’ support. That reduction would lead to an economic impact of more than $37 billion, including $22.5 billion less in wages for Florida workers and $4.54 billion less in state and local tax revenue, as well as the loss of 682,000 jobs statewide.

“Senate leader’s ‘Rural Renaissance’ package is dead for this year” via Gary Fineout of POLITICO — Albritton’s ambitious “rural renaissance” initiative, a top legislative priority aimed at boosting Florida’s rural counties with significant economic aid, has been shelved for this year. Funding for the estimated $200 million program was not included in the final budget agreement between the House and Senate, largely due to House Republican resistance to the cost. The bill’s fate became entangled with a larger tax cut package that collapsed after Gov. DeSantis threatened a veto, straining relations between legislative leaders. Albritton’s office confirmed the setback but stated he remains committed to pursuing the popular, Senate-passed legislation, which included direct support for fiscally constrained counties, when lawmakers reconvene in early 2026.

“Ron DeSantis signs bills bolstering property rights for hotels and commercial businesses” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — DeSantis has signed two measures adding new protections for commercial property owners and hotels dealing with unwanted squatters. “Property rights are really important. If you don’t have private property rights, you cannot have a free society,” DeSantis said as he signed SB 322 and SB 606. The measures make it easier for law enforcement to remove squatters in commercial buildings and hotel and motel guests who aren’t paying but won’t leave. DeSantis signed the legislation during a news conference in Sarasota.

“DeSantis says media ‘lies’ could be to blame for antisemitic Colorado terror attack” via A.G. Gancarski of Florida Politics — DeSantis is holding entities accountable for the recent terror attack in Colorado, squarely blaming media “lies” for inciting such violence and Biden’s “disastrous” immigration policies for allowing the attacker, Mohamed Sabry Soliman, into the country. Soliman, who reportedly yelled “Free Palestine” while injuring eight with fire, should never have been here. This attack tragically vindicates the Governor’s long-standing warnings about open borders breeding domestic terror. He issued a stern warning: any attempt to replicate such acts in Florida will be met with decisive force and perpetrators will “absolutely live to regret that.” Our state remains vigilant and will not tolerate such threats against our people or our values.

“Authoritarian creep: Florida officials ‘obey in advance’ on immigration enforcement” via Thomas Kennedy of the Miami New Times — Florida has become a hub for the proliferation of 287(g) agreements, partnerships between local law enforcement municipalities and United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Since 2019, an array of state laws has made Florida an increasingly hostile place for immigrants. Entities ranging from counties, such as Miami-Dade, to cities like Tallahassee, and even universities are signing these agreements that effectively deputize law enforcement officials to serve as immigration agents. The city of Fort Myers initially rejected the immigration partnership with the federal government. Still, Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier threatened the Council members with removal from office if they did not comply, and DeSantis warned local officials that the “days of inaction are over” and to “govern yourselves accordingly,” bullying the city Council into submission.

“A top DeSantis aide could become next Education Commissioner” via Jeffrey Solochek of the Tampa Bay Times — DeSantis’ deputy chief of staff, Anastasios “Stasi” Kamoutsas, is emerging as a frontrunner to become Florida’s next Education Commissioner, replacing Manny Diaz Jr. Though not widely known publicly, Kamoutsas, 36, has deep roots in state education policy, having served as general counsel and chief of staff at the Department of Education. Former Commissioner Richard Corcoran credits Kamoutsas with shaping key DeSantis education initiatives, including the end of mask mandates and DEI programs. Diaz has endorsed Kamoutsas, citing his institutional knowledge. Viewed as a loyal and tough ally of DeSantis, his potential appointment signals a continued conservative direction for Florida’s influential education system. The State Board of Education will consider the appointment on Wednesday.

“As final vote nears, fate of UF’s next president no sure thing” via Ian Hodgson of the Tampa Bay Times — Santa Ono faces the final hurdle in his bid to become the University of Florida’s next president Tuesday. It could be his toughest yet. Ono has faced an intense lobbying effort against his approval from conservative politicians and activists, including U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds and Donald Trump Jr., who have called on the state Board of Governors to veto Ono’s presidency over prior comments on diversity initiatives and climate change. The 17-member Board, which oversees the state university system, will interview Ono ahead of its vote on whether to approve him. Should the Board block Ono, it would be the first time in its 22-year history that it had overruled a college’s trustees over a leadership pick.

Kinsley gaffe here — “Michelle Salzman sends ‘bat signal’ of truce with DeSantis in backing Manny Diaz Jr. as UWF interim president” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Salzman is defending her support for Diaz’s appointment as interim president of the University of West Florida, asserting it doesn’t clash with her push for public university presidential searches. Salzman, who sponsored a House-passed bill to make such searches transparent and limit gubernatorial influence, initially credited Gov. DeSantis for Diaz’s selection in an op-ed before retracting it as rhetorical. This comes amid concerns from some UWF Board members that Diaz’s selection felt “prearranged.” Salzman argues her bill wouldn’t cover interim appointments and maintains she’d refile it if viable, despite a strained relationship with the Governor. The situation highlights ongoing tensions over university governance in the state of Florida.

— MORE STATEWIDE—

“Wilton Simpson advises hemp retailers to adhere to regulatory changes this month” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — State officials are advising consumable hemp retailers in Florida to adjust to regulatory changes this month. Hemp businesses have until June 16 to update their product labeling and packaging procedures in stores. Agriculture Commissioner Simpson said his Office is reaching out to hemp businesses to make sure they’re aware of the updated regulations designed to prevent hemp businesses from targeting children in their marketing. “Manufacturers and retailers of hemp products must comply with the law, especially when it comes to protecting children,” Simpson said. “Our department has already taken aggressive action to get dangerous and misleading products off store shelves, particularly those that mimic candy or target minors. With the enforcement date for the amended rule approaching, there will be zero tolerance for noncompliance. If you’re selling products that violate these rules after June 16, you should expect swift enforcement action.”

“Snapchat asks Judge to dismiss or pause James Uthmeier lawsuit against platform” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — Snapchat wants a federal Judge to pause a lawsuit from Attorney General Uthmeier until courts determine if Florida’s social media restrictions violate First Amendment rights. Snap, Inc., the parent company of the popular communication platform, filed a motion asking U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to dismiss the case, or at least put the matter on hold until a separate tech industry challenge to Florida’s social media law plays out. Uthmeier sued Snap in April for knowingly violating a social media law that DeSantis signed last year. That law bars anyone under the age of 14 from having a social media account and requires 14- and 15-year-olds to obtain parental permission to have one.

“Carlos Guillermo Smith launches letter campaign urging DeSantis to stop bear hunt” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — A decade ago, hunters in Florida controversially killed hundreds of black bears in just two days. Now, Sen. Smith wants to stop another animal “massacre.” Smith has launched a letter-writing campaign to urge DeSantis to stop Florida’s first black bear hunt since 2015. “It’s going to be a brutal massacre,” Smith told Florida Politics, “as it has been in the past.” Smith said more than 200 people had already sent messages to the Governor as of Monday morning as part of the effort. “This is not wildlife conservation — it’s cruelty,” Smith wrote in an email blast to supporters. “And even worse, there will be no oversight to ensure hunters don’t exceed these brutal limits.”

“Florida gains $196B in income as taxpayers flee high-tax states” via Gulf Shore Business — Florida gained the most from interstate migration over the past decade, with $196 billion in adjusted gross income flowing in. The analysis shows that taxpayers are consistently moving from high-tax states, such as New York, California and Illinois — each of which lost tens of billions in income — to lower-tax states, such as Florida and Texas. While factors like housing and weather play a role, the report cites tax policy as the strongest driver behind these moves. New York lost $111 billion, California $102 billion and Illinois $63 billion in income during the same period.

“Florida says it’s ready for hurricane season, with or without FEMA’s help” via Alex Harris and David Catanese of the Miami Herald — Every hurricane season in Florida comes with uncertainty but there’s a surprising new source of questions this year surrounding the federal agency that responds to disasters and has historically helped pay for often massive cleanup and recovery costs. The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), already down thousands of employees due to cuts directed by the Trump administration, is also under new marching orders to slash federal spending on disaster responses, leaving larger shares of the bills to state and local governments. Republican state leaders — starting with DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Rick Scott — have dismissed serious concerns over the FEMA overhaul, arguing that Florida has always directed response in the immediate wake of the storms.

— D.C. MATTERS —

“Donald Trump is said to have known about NASA nominee’s donations before picking him” via Maggie Haberman and Ryan Mac of The New York Times — In announcing his decision to withdraw the nomination of Jared Isaacman, a billionaire entrepreneur, to run NASA, Trump cited a review of his “prior associations,” a veiled reference to donations Isaacman had made to Democrats. But those donations were old news. While Trump privately told advisers in recent days that he was surprised to learn of Isaacman’s contributions and that he had not been told of them previously, he and his team were briefed about them during the presidential transition in late 2024, before Isaacman’s nomination, according to two people with knowledge of the events. One of those people said Isaacman directly told Trump about those donations when they met in person weeks after the 2024 Election.

“Trump blames immigration policy for Boulder attack” via Megan Messerly of POLITICO — Trump blamed an attack in Boulder, Colorado, that injured at least eight people who were demonstrating in support of the release of Israeli hostages on lax U.S. immigration laws. In a post on Truth Social, Trump seized on the attack’s implications for immigration policy after a Department of Homeland Security official wrote in a social media post Monday morning that the suspect in the attack had overstayed his visa and was in the country illegally. “He came in through Biden’s ridiculous Open Border Policy, which has hurt our Country so badly. He must go out under ‘TRUMP’ Policy. Acts of Terrorism will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law,” Trump wrote. “This is yet another example of why we must keep our Borders SECURE and deport Illegal, Anti-American Radicals from our Homeland.” The FBI is investigating the incident as an act of terror, with local authorities identifying the suspect as Mohamed Sabry Soliman. Soliman is in custody and has been charged with a federal hate crime.

“DOGE vowed to make government more ‘efficient’ — but it’s doing the opposite” via Hannah Natanson of The Washington Post — Somewhere in the world last month, a State Department employee began the routine process of hiring a vendor for an upcoming embassy event, but quickly ran into a problem. The vendor was refusing to sign paperwork certifying that it did not promote diversity, equity and inclusion, or “DEI,” a new requirement under Trump’s executive order aimed at eradicating DEI from the government. The State employee sighed. Then he got busy: The workaround, he knew, would take time. First, he got his ambassador’s signed approval to hire the vendor anyway. Next, he filled out an Office 365 form justifying the expense in 250 words before selecting which “pillar” of necessary spending it fell under, choosing from options including “Safer, Stronger, More Prosperous.” A week later, the vendor was secured. Under any previous administration, it would have taken one day, the employee said.

“Trump administration pushing for national school voucher plan” via Cory Turner and Michel Martin of Central Florida Public Media — “Private school voucher programs have been popping up all over the country in recent years. But now, for the first time, a national voucher plan is on the table – part of the big tax bill passed by the House that the Senate is now considering,” said reporter Michel Martin. “Republicans want to create a really generous tax credit to give to individual Americans who donate their own money to be bundled into vouchers and then given to families. So instead of directly funding private, secular or religious schools, the federal government would essentially be giving up as much as $5 billion a year in tax revenue to encourage other people to fund them,” said Cory Turner.

“FEMA staff baffled after head said he was unaware of U.S. hurricane season, sources say” via Leah Douglas, Ted Hesson and Nathan Layne of Reuters — Staff of the Federal Emergency Management Agency were left baffled on Monday after the head of the U.S. disaster agency said during a briefing that he had not been aware the country has a hurricane season. The U.S. hurricane season officially began on Sunday and lasts through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration forecast last week that this year’s season is expected to bring as many as 10 hurricanes.

“Sean Gallagher named interim Capitol Police chief” via Chris Marquette, Nicholas Wu and Katherine Tully-McManus of POLITICO — The U.S. Capitol Police will be led by Assistant Chief Gallagher on an acting basis. At the same time, a search continues for a new permanent leader, the department confirmed Monday. Gallagher’s appointment by the Capitol Police Board comes after Chief Thomas Manger retired last month after about four years on the job. Gallagher is viewed by some in the department as a strong contender for the permanent position, having held various roles within the department over the past two decades. Gallagher, who oversees uniformed operations as one of three assistant chiefs, has been with the department since 2001.

“Pentagon to redraw command map to more closely align Greenland with the U.S.” via Paul McLeary and Phelim Kine of POLITICO — The Pentagon is poised to shift its oversight of Greenland by putting it under U.S. Northern Command. This symbolic gesture would more closely align the island territory with the U.S. as Trump continues to show interest in taking control over the Arctic landmass. The shift in oversight, which could come as soon as this week, could also help the U.S. broaden its Golden Dome missile shield by providing more radars for coverage. Under the plan, Greenland would shift from European Command’s jurisdiction to Northern Command, which is responsible for overseeing the security of North America.

“Supreme Court leaves in place state bans on some semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity gun magazines” via John Fritze and Devan Cole of CNN — The Supreme Court declined Monday to hear arguments in a pair of significant Second Amendment challenges involving certain semi-automatic weapons and high-capacity magazines, a move that leaves both of those laws in place. One of the appeals dealt with Maryland’s ban on certain semi-automatic weapons such as AR- and AK-style rifles. The law, enacted after the deadly 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut, was challenged by David Snope, a state resident who wants to purchase those rifles for self-defense and other purposes. The Supreme Court also declined to hear a challenge to Rhode Island’s ban on high-capacity gun magazines, leaving that law in place.

— ELECTIONS —

“José Javier Rodríguez launches bid for Attorney General, vows to ‘root out corruption’” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Rodríguez, a former Democratic State Senator ousted in a “ghost candidate” scheme, is running for Florida Attorney General. He aims to challenge “corrupt power brokers” and address rising costs, setting up a potential high-profile race against appointed AG James Uthmeier, who faces scrutiny over Medicaid settlement funds. Rodríguez, recently Assistant Secretary of Labor, vows to be “the People’s Lawyer,” focusing on ethics, election integrity, and workers’ rights. He plans to take on malfeasant corporations, including FPL, which was implicated in the scheme that cost him his Senate seat. His candidacy marks a significant political comeback attempt in a Republican-dominated state, with the 2026 AG race already drawing considerable attention.

“‘Floridians deserve better’: Pia Dandiya launches campaign to flip Brian Mast’s seat in CD 21” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — U.S. Rep. Mast has a new Democratic challenger: Dandiya, a former high school principal and White House fellow who now leads public sector initiatives for Apple. Dandiya, a first-generation American living with her husband and son in Palm Beach Gardens, just announced her candidacy in Florida’s 21st Congressional District. She’s running, she said, to “make the American dream accessible to every family across the country.” “Now more than ever, we need leaders in Washington with a proven track record of putting the American people first,” she said in a statement. “Elected leadership shouldn’t be about headlines or political fights — it should be about the American people.”

“NRCC deploys Spanish ads to drag Darren Soto vote against tax cuts” via Jacob Ogles of Florida Politics — House Republicans have launched a Spanish language ad campaign attacking U.S. Rep. Soto. The digital effort shows the growing importance of turning Latino voters away from Democrats. Internet ads, paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), call out Soto’s recent vote against making permanent tax cuts passed in Trump’s first term. The ads state: “Darren Soto votó a favor del más grande aumento de impuestos.” Translated into English, that reads that Soto voted for the largest tax increase in generations.

“Miami candidate threatens lawsuit over proposed election delay” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — A possible proposal by the Miami Commission to shift municipal elections from odd- to even-numbered years — effectively extending current officials’ terms by a year — has drawn threat of legal action from one of the city’s mayoral candidates. In an email, candidate Michael Hepburn warned Mayor Francis Suarez and the Commission’s four current members against pursuing the change. If they insist on doing so, he said he would tap civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and others “to bring a lawsuit against this action and the city.” The potential election change would delay the scheduled November 2025 city elections to 2026, granting Suarez and Commissioners Joe Carollo and Christine King an additional year in office. Commissioners Miguel Gabela and Damian Pardo, meanwhile, would stay in office until November 2028 rather than November 2027. That change would align Miami’s elections with state and federal races, likely cutting costs while boosting turnout.

“‘An outspoken champion’: Laura Dominguez re-election bid adds major LGBTQ endorsements” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — As Pride Month begins, Miami Beach Commissioner Dominguez’s re-election bid is getting a boost with support from the political arms of two of Florida’s most prominent LGBTQ advocacy groups. Dominguez’s campaign announced nods from Equality Florida Action PAC and SAVE Action PAC. Those endorsements, her campaign said, underscore Dominguez’s leadership and record of championing equality, inclusion and progress for all Miami Beach residents. Leaders from both groups said as much in statements. Stratton Pollitzer, Chair of Equality Florida Action PAC, said his organization is “proud to endorse” Dominguez for re-election. “Laura has been an outspoken champion of the LGBTQ+ community and works every day to create a safer, more inclusive, and resilient Miami Beach for us all,” he said.

— LOCAL: S. FL —

“‘No better advocate’: FIU Board names Jeanette Nuñez as president” via Jesse Scheckner of Florida Politics — Florida International University (FIU) has decided to remove the word “interim” from Nuñez’s title. FIU’s Board of Trustees just announced its members voted unanimously to appoint Nuñez, who has served as interim president since February, as the school’s seventh president. Her appointment, which pends confirmation by the state Board of Governors, marks the first time an FIU alum and woman will lead the institution. “President-designate Nuñez’s unique combination of experience and extensive network makes her the ideal leader to help propel FIU into the future,” FIU Board Chair Rogelio Tovar said. “I can think of no better advocate for FIU.”

“Broward Democrats urged to summon all their energy to combat Trump and look for 2026 wins” via Anthony Man of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Using dramatic, and occasionally coarse, language to emphasize the gravity of their challenge, local, state and national Democratic Party leaders sought to fire up Broward Democrats, without whom their party has no hope of climbing out of the political abyss in Florida. All sought to energize the party faithful with reminders of the high stakes and tantalize them with the prospect of election wins in 2026. At the same time, speakers at the Broward Democratic Party’s big annual fundraising dinner acknowledged some of their most vexing difficulties. During the main speech of the night, Democratic National Chair Ken Martin brought up the enormous advantage — 1.2 million — Republicans have over Democrats in registered voters in Florida.

“Ex-Hialeah police chief busted for stealing almost $600k from city coffers, state says” via Charles Rabin of the Miami Herald — Hialeah’s former police chief – let go four years ago after a sex scandal rocked his office – was taken into custody without incident outside his home early Monday and has been accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars in taxpayer and drug bust money over a six-month stretch in 2021. Sergio Velazquez, 61, was charged with a single count of money laundering and another for grand theft of over $100,000 and a count of organized fraud. He was then briefly jailed at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center, not far from the very city limits where he served for almost a decade. Investigators from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, who said there could be additional charges to follow, believe Velazquez had been stealing from a petty cash fund used for undercover drug stings since as far back as 2015.

“Several more BSO deputies suspended or fired in wake of Tamarac triple murder” via Shira Moolten of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel — Several more Broward Sheriff’s deputies were suspended without pay or fired Friday in the continuing aftermath of a Tamarac triple homicide, records show. At least five Tamarac district deputies were placed on administrative leave without pay: Dia Cross, Daimeon Nelson, Eric Baide, Eric Klisiak, and Lemar Blackwood. A sixth deputy who was on probationary status, Stephen Tapia, was terminated Friday “for failure to meet probationary standards.” Tapia was a trainee riding with his trainer the day of the shooting, according to Dan Rakofsky, the president of the deputies and sergeants’ union, IUPA 6020. He and Blackwood were both listed in an incident report as personnel on scene the day of the shooting.

“West Palm Beach code enforcement officers grounded for two months amid department turmoil” via Andrew Marra of the Palm Beach Post — West Palm Beach’s code enforcement department was rocked by so much upheaval this year that city administrators moved to fire four officers in a month and ordered the remaining officers not to patrol or respond to most code-violation calls for nearly two months. The moves came as the city dealt with waves of turmoil in the department, including infighting among officers, the transfer of the division out of the city’s beleaguered police department and allegations that some officers were not working their full shifts, city records show. Amid the unrest, City Administrator Faye Johnson in February instructed the entire code enforcement staff to stop patrolling and instead spend “their entire work shift” at City Hall.

— LOCAL: C. FL —

“Regina Hill’s attorneys want trial witness barred for ‘contradictory and false answers’” via Ryan Gillespie and Cristóbal Reyes of the Orlando Sentinel — Attorneys for suspended Orlando City Commissioner Hill want a key prosecution witness in her elder exploitation case removed from the proceedings, saying her “contradictory and false answers” in pre-trial depositions make her unreliable. The 17-page motion filed Friday by Hill’s defense team seeks to remove Sandra Lewis from the case against Hill, who was indicted last year. Hill is accused of exploiting a 96-year-old woman by draining her savings of more than $100,000 after getting control of her finances. Prosecutors say Hill used a document notarized by Lewis to purchase a west Orlando home in her name, with the elderly woman as a co-signer. Lewis is expected to testify against Hill in the trial, which is currently slated for the Fall, although it could be delayed further.

“Vision 2050: How should Orange County grow?” via Stephen Hudak of the Orlando Sentinel — After eight years on the drawing board, Orange County’s rewritten blueprint for growth goes to County Commissioners Tuesday for a final review of the effort to slow sprawl and protect rural areas while also making room for an estimated 422,000 new residents. Known as Vision 2050, the 615-page planning document was drafted with the next quarter century in mind. “This isn’t the kind of thing that, I think, most people in Orange County are going to see and appreciate in their lifetime,” said Eric Gray, who serves on the county’s planning and zoning board and closely followed the drafting process. “This is the kind of thing that really is for our grandchildren.”

“Orange County Property Appraiser sues Disney over hotel’s assessment” via Gabrielle Russon of Florida Politics — Orange County Property Appraiser Amy Mercado is going on the offensive and suing Disney over property taxes for a Disney Springs hotel. In her Orange Circuit Court complaint, Mercado is fighting the Orange County Value Adjustment Board’s (VAB) ruling on the Hilton Doubletree at 2305 Hotel Plaza Blvd. “The Orange County VAB’s decision is unlawful and invalid and results in an assessment of the subject property that is less than just value,” Mercado said in her lawsuit as she asks the court to throw out the VAB’s decision, reinstate her Office’s previous assessment and order Disney to pay for her attorney’s fees.

“Daytona Beach could soon have a new internal city government auditor” via Eileen Zaffiro-Kean of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — As long as everything goes well during contract negotiations, Daytona Beach is going to have a new City Auditor who reports only to City Commissioners. At a rare Sunday afternoon meeting at City Hall, on June 1, City Commissioners chose a man with federal government experience in auditing for the new position. Their top pick was Abinet Belachew, who most recently worked as the Director of the Office of Financial Management at the U.S. Agency for International Development. Belachew said he can easily transition to working for a city government. “A good auditor will be able to audit any organization,” he told the Commissioners.

“Volusia County deputy resigns after arrest for tag on motorcycle that says ‘CHASEM3’” via Patricio G. Balona of the Daytona Beach News-Journal — A Volusia County Sheriff’s deputy resigned over the weekend while under investigation for posting videos of reckless driving stunts on public roads on social media and after getting arrested for having a fake license tag on her motorcycle that read “CHASEM3.” Erica Muzzy, 26, of Deltona, was charged with using a counterfeit license plate. She was out of the Volusia County Branch Jail on $2,500 bail. Muzzy, who has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2021, chose to resign rather than be fired from her law enforcement job, the agency said in a Facebook post.

“Disney lays off several hundred employees in cost-cutting measure” via Caitlin Huston of The Hollywood Reporter — Disney is laying off several hundred employees globally as part of cost-cutting measures. The impacted teams are employees working on marketing for both film and television, as well as TV publicity, casting and development and corporate financial operations. While individual employees from those teams are impacted and were notified on Monday, no team itself is being eliminated, the source said. In March, Disney cut approximately 200 jobs at ABC News and its Disney Entertainment Networks division due to economic headwinds facing the linear TV business. The cuts represented about 6% of the division’s workforce.



— LOCAL: TB —

“Tampa’s Mayor voices support for a potential Rays move” via Lily Belcher of WUSF — Jane Castor is excited about the possibility of bringing the Tampa Bay Rays to her side of the bay permanently. The Rays’ relationship with the city of St. Petersburg has seemed strained as the team searches for a new place to play. But in 2028, their contract with St. Pete is up, meaning they might be looking for a new city to call home. Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has said he wants to keep the team in the Tampa Bay area, but a group in Central Florida is also vying for its own professional baseball team.

“Pinellas Job Corps terminated in government shutdown” via Michael Connor of St. Pete Catalyst — The United States Department of Labor (DOL) announced Friday that it will “pause operations” at Jobs Corps centers around the country, “initiating an orderly transition for students, staff, and local communities.” This includes Pinellas County Job Corps, located in St. Petersburg. The government-funded Job Corps program offers potentially life-changing opportunities to low-income young people between the ages of 16 and 24 by helping them complete a high-school-level education and preparing them for vocational jobs. Students can live on the premises during their time at the program. Some Pinellas students will have to leave the campus by Friday. The Pinellas program currently has an enrollment of 260 students, with approximately 250 residing on campus. Many of these students do not have a home to return to.

— JAX POL —

Most Jacksonville voters approve of Mayor Donna Deegan, and even more support banning concealed weapons at City Hall, according to new polling by the University of North Florida’s Public Opinion Research Lab.

The overwhelming support for the concealed weapons ban comes after it was revealed that Jacksonville’s city government maintained a gun registry tracking people carrying guns into city buildings. Florida law allows residents who are permitted to own guns to carry them on their person without a concealed carry weapon permit.

Legality aside, UNF PORL found 76% of Jacksonville voters believe City Hall should be a gun-free zone, while 23% disagree.

“Although conservatives are generally more Second Amendment-oriented, this lines up with what we saw in our 2023 Florida Statewide survey, which had 62% of registered Republicans opposed to the permitless carry bill that ultimately passed that year,” said PORL faculty director Michael Binder.

Meanwhile, Deegan’s favorability numbers were above water, 61%-37% — slightly back from Sheriff T.K. Waters’ 64%-32% rating and well above the minus-11 scored by the Jax City Council.

“Deegan’s approval ratings are high and consistent, still at 61% and down just 2% from about a year ago,” said Sean Freeder, UNF professor of political science. “This is a fairly strong showing considering the ongoing anti-incumbent mood in the country, the significantly weaker approval of City Council, and Jacksonville’s low Democratic party identification compared to other major cities nationwide.”

As for voters’ top issue, housing costs took the No. 1 spot with one in four respondents indicating it the issue most important to them. The 25% share more than doubles crime, the No. 2 concern. Every other issue on the charts was in the single digits.

“Voters are a lot more concerned over housing costs now than they were the last time we polled on Jacksonville’s most important problem, back in September of 2023,” Binder said. “Historically, crime has been far and away the top response. Now in a distant second place across party lines, priorities seem to have shifted to the housing issues we’re seeing all over the state.”

Freeder added, “The further shift toward economic concerns likely reflects not only pressing state and local concerns like homeowners’ insurance and housing supply, but also general national concerns about inflation and how key markets are reacting to the Trump administration’s tariff policies.”

The UNF PORL poll was conducted May 22-30. The sample included 742 registered voters in Duval County, with Democrats comprising 39% and Republicans 35%, and 24% third-party and no-party voters. The margin of error is +/-4.4%.

— LOCAL: N.FL —

“Florida prevents Pride Month bridge lighting so Jacksonville LGTBQ+ community does it again” via David Bauerlein of The Florida Times-Union — For the second year in a row, Pride Month celebrants lit up a bridge in downtown Jacksonville with high-powered, hand-held lights after the state continued to block the use of rainbow colors on lighting systems wired into its bridges across Florida. The display by the LGBTQ+ community and its supporters on June 1 was originally going to reprise the hand-held lighting of the Main Street bridge from a year ago, when the state Department of Transportation replaced the Pride Month lighting colors with a red, white, and blue theme for its “Freedom Summer.” In a last-minute change this time, organizers moved to the nearby Acosta bridge after the lift span of the Main Street bridge went up, as about 150 people were marching to take their places on it.

“Duval County Public Schools considers removing DEI language from its policies, no decision made yet” via Deja Mayfield of Yahoo News — Duval County School Board members are considering removing diversity, equity, and inclusion from its district policy handbook. But as of now, the DEI language remains. Cami Sams, the district’s Executive Director of Policy and Compliance, said she does not want to risk losing federal dollars for the continuation of DEI practices. “I don’t know if we can predict when that will impact us or when these policies will be reviewed, but I do think that for us as a district, that’s something we do have to look at,” Sams told Board members.

“FAMU Board considers $650,000 presidential salary for Marva Johnson. Here’s the contract.” via Tarah Jean of the Tallahassee Democrat — Florida A&M University’s Board of Trustees could be granting Johnson a presidential base salary of $100,000 shy of the high-end compensation she requested as FAMU’s next president. While Johnson asked for a $750,000 base salary when applying for the president’s job, which many university stakeholders have said FAMU can’t afford, negotiations have led to a $650,000 meeting point for a five-year term. However, when you tack on her bonus potential, the gap shrinks substantially. “The president shall be eligible for annual performance compensation of $86,000 if the president receives an overall evaluation of ‘Exceptional’ or ‘Outstanding’ from the Board in her annual evaluation,” the proposed contract states.

“Federal prosecutors charge Honduran man with ramming entrance to NAS Pensacola” via Drew Dixon of Florida Politics — Prosecutors are charging a 34-year-old Honduran man with illegally entering Naval Air Station Pensacola and resisting arrest in connection with an incident involving crashing the gate at the Gulf Coast military installation on May 25. John P. Heekin, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida in the Panhandle area, said in a news release that Orly Moises Garcia Hernandez crashed into a barricade at a checkpoint outside the military base. Garcia Hernandez then led officials on a foot chase before he was apprehended. Military personnel finally caught and detained Hernandez at gunpoint. Garcia Hernandez faces the possibility of 18 months in federal prison and deportation from the United States if he is convicted of the charges. Federal prosecutors say the case falls under the umbrella of a larger operation in the U.S.

“Five years after Hurricane Sally, the last visible storm damage may not be gone until 2028” via Jim Little of the Pensacola News-Journal — Pensacola marks five years since Hurricane Sally’s devastating landfall, a Category 2 storm that caused widespread flooding and an estimated $8.8 billion (adjusted) in damage. While most visible scars have healed, remnants like the damaged Pensacola Bay Fishing Bridge and Wayside Park persist, with full repairs not expected until 2027. Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins expresses concern about new residents being unfamiliar with the impacts of hurricanes. He urges preparedness, emphasizing the “one week ready” mantra for supplies, as NOAA predicts an above-normal 2025 hurricane season with up to 19 named storms, including 3-5 major hurricanes.

“Legal threats may dim beloved Christmas tradition in Gadsden County” via Alaijah Brown of The Tallahassee Democrat — A beloved holiday tradition in Gadsden County may be going dark. After 18 years of lighting up Havana with their Christmas Spectacular at the Havana Christmas Tree Farm, the Allison family is facing legal threats from neighbors demanding they shut down their other popular display on Sandy Creek Road. Citing traffic and emergency access concerns, three nearby residents say they’ll sue if the show goes on. “It’s very concerning how this is all being handled,” Thomas Daniel Allison told the Tallahassee Democrat in a June 2 phone interview. “We’re definitely open to compromise… but it’s been a difficult situation with the neighbors — a lot of verbal harassment, text messages, and social media threats.”

— LOCAL: SW. FL —

“‘We will not be there to rescue people’: Hurricanes teach hard lessons for Manatee islands” via Jesse Mendoza of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune — Entering the 2025 hurricane season, Anna Maria Island law enforcement urged residents to take evacuation orders seriously or risk being stranded and endangered without rescue until after storms subside. The island is still recovering from last season’s back-to-back hits from Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but officials called on residents to look ahead and prepare. That includes a key issue for barrier island residents: securing updated re-entry tags to ensure a smooth return to their coastal properties in the event of evacuations this year. Holmes Beach and Bradenton Beach law enforcement typically shut down the Manatee Avenue and Cortez Road bridges to the general public during evacuations and reopen to those with valid re-entry tags only once it is safe.

“Fort Myers Police budget: Request up 3.9% or increase to $61.8M” via Charlie Whitehead of the Fort Myers News-Press — The Fort Myers Police Department budget for 2025-26 is proposed to grow by just under 3.9% next year, increasing from about $59.5 million to $61.8 million. The budget that Chief Jason Field submitted on May 13 calls for equipment purchases totaling more than $2 million of the approximately $2.3 million increase. Interestingly, the proposal calls for no new personnel. That could signal a starting point for discussion with the City Council. At a recent meeting, at least two Council members expressed support for increased traffic enforcement. According to the request, the current traffic unit is composed of seven people: a sergeant, four traffic homicide investigators and only two traffic enforcement officers.

“Commissioner seeks to profit from land donated to county for conservation” via Michael Barfield of the Florida Trident — In 1998, a family instrumental in settling the Englewood area donated more than 190 acres of waterfront and conservation land to Sarasota County — properties that now anchor several parks and preserves along Lemon Bay. One of those deeds, conveying a strip of mangrove-covered shoreline on Bay Shore Drive, is now the focus of a push by County Commissioner Ron Cutsinger to vacate a public right of way, declare the land surplus, and authorize its private sale to him and his neighbors. Despite acknowledging a conflict and abstaining from a 2024 vote, Cutsinger is actively urging the county to abandon all rights to the environmentally sensitive land and allow it to be sold to adjacent property owners.

“Date set: Naples Mayor to appear in front of jury for drunken driving charge” via Tayeba Hussein of the Naples Daily News — The Mayor of Naples must appear in front of a jury after being arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. Teresa Heitmann, 62, was arrested in August 2024 after she allegedly drunkenly chased a motorist in her Porsche to their home after an incident in a roundabout, according to an arrest report. Heitmann is scheduled to appear for a jury trial on Aug. 4. Upon conducting a Breathalyzer test, Naples police officers measured Heitmann’s blood alcohol content at 0.169, which is more than double the legal limit of 0.08, according to the arrest report. She has been charged with a DUI with a blood alcohol content of greater than 0.15.

— TOP OPINION —

“Trump and JD Vance were dead wrong about Ukraine. There’s still plenty of fight left.” via Charles Pierce of Esquire — It was quite the weekend. Internationally, Ukrainian intelligence executed a brilliant, long-planned counterstrike against Russian missile carriers, using a mix of high and low-tech drone warfare. This demonstrates Ukraine still possesses significant strategic capabilities, contrary to some pessimistic assessments.

Domestically, the situation is more troubling. The conflict in Gaza is increasingly manifesting as violence within the U.S. The administration’s actions against those opposing the Israeli campaign raise constitutional concerns. Simultaneously, domestic extremists are targeting supporters of Israeli hostages, as seen in the Boulder attack, where an individual used a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails. This follows another recent incident in Washington, D.C. Such acts by some ostensibly opposing ethnic cleansing risk undermining the moral authority of that cause. It’s imperative that this violence cease before innocent bystanders become victims and the broader causes are lost.

Overshadowed by these events were more instances of gun violence: one at a North Carolina house party where over 80 shots were fired, and another outside a Chicago after-prom party. These incidents underscore a pervasive issue where readily available firearms contribute to senseless violence, reflecting a deeper societal problem. The rationale often seems to be simply the possession of weapons and a disregard for human life, indicative of a nation struggling with its direction.

— MORE OPINIONS —

“Kat Cammack puts power back in the people’s hands” via Skylar Zander for Florida Politics — A crucial fight against unaccountable federal bureaucracy is gaining ground! For too long, unelected officials have imposed costly regulations on the American people. Now, Congresswoman Cammack is championing the REINS Act, successfully embedding key provisions into a major House package. This landmark legislation demands Congressional approval for significant new rules, restoring power to elected representatives and ensuring transparency. Cammack’s efforts also require that agencies justify the costs and impacts of their regulations, thereby aiding small businesses and working families. With the House having acted, all eyes are now on the Senate to pass these vital reforms, which will rein in government overreach and restore accountability to the American people. This is a big win for Floridians!

“School choice didn’t cause Florida public school enrollment crisis, it’s the solution” via Jeb Bush Jr. for the Miami Herald — Don’t believe the hype that school choice is sinking public schools. Yes, enrollment is down, and pandemic funds are drying up – problems nationwide, not due to parental empowerment, but somewhat lower birth rates and migration. My father, Jeb Bush, pioneered Florida’s choice model 25 years ago, and our graduation rates are nearly 90%. A rising tide lifts all boats. Blaming choice is a scapegoat. The real opportunity lies in adapting. Districts can partner with charters or private schools for revenue, or offer a la carte classes to scholarship students. Miami-Dade is already innovating. For 25 years, Florida has prioritized parents. School choice isn’t a threat; it’s the promise of better outcomes for all students.

“Florida must strengthen its electrical grid before it’s too late” via Dominic M. Calabro of the Tampa Bay Times — A few years ago, millions of Texans were left freezing in the dark when a historic winter storm caused rolling blackouts. The failure wasn’t just due to the storm — it was a failure of preparation, regulation, and investment in energy resilience. Now, with the new hurricane season approaching with Florida’s vulnerability to hurricanes and rising energy demands, Florida cannot afford to make the same mistake. Now, with Canada imposing tariffs on electricity exports, energy security is once again a national concern. Florida may not rely on Canadian energy, but that doesn’t mean we are immune to an increasingly unstable energy market. If shortages or price spikes hit other regions, Florida could find itself isolated, struggling to secure power when needed most.

“Price controls don’t bridge the digital divide — they build barriers” via Brewster Bevis for Florida Politics — A new analysis champions Florida’s market-driven broadband strategy, contrasting it sharply with government-imposed price controls in states like New York and California, which it argues stifle innovation and deter investment. Florida reportedly fosters private investment and streamlined regulation, resulting in superior broadband availability and speeds. Conversely, the analysis contends that price mandates in other states deter crucial investment, particularly harming rural deployment, and have led some companies to reduce their offerings or exit markets entirely. The piece positions Florida’s pro-competition model as a national example for effectively closing the digital divide, asserting its policies attract businesses and residents while criticizing other states’ heavy-handed approaches as economically unsound and ultimately beneficial to Florida through relocation.

“Groundbreaking therapy saved my life. Florida veterans deserve the same chance.” via Dirk Harkins for Florida Politics — A beacon of hope shines for Florida veterans battling invisible wounds. As a combat veteran who nearly became one of the 17 daily veteran suicides, I know the despair. Traditional methods failed me, but innovative, FDA-cleared eTMS therapy, using magnetic pulses, pulled me back from the brink. This life-changing treatment, which eased my PTSD and TBI, is now expanding to Florida, free for veterans and first responders. I’ve seen it work miracles. We must urge Florida leaders to champion and expand access to this vital program. It’s more than therapy; it’s a chance to reclaim lives. Let’s ensure no hero falls through the cracks.

— ALOE —

“Walmart rides wave of Florida growth with new round of store makeovers” via David Lyons of the Orlando Sentinel — Retail discount behemoth Walmart is moving to solidify its position as a preferred shopping oasis for price-conscious Floridians, recently unveiling a new round of statewide store makeovers at 34 locations, including several in Central Florida. The national chain, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, says it is “re-imagining the in-store shopping experience” with bigger signs, better showcasing of merchandise, expanded departments, expanded online pickup and delivery services, and pharmacies with “new private screening rooms and privacy checkout areas” for immunizations, consultations and testing. Nationally, the makeover program is not a new concept. The company states that it has invested $1.6 billion in upgrades nationwide since 2023. The program includes the construction of new stores, although there are more stores undergoing remodeling in Florida than being constructed.

