Byron Donalds calls out ‘lying’ Bill Clinton after he defends Joe Biden’s competence

A Southwest Florida Republican Congressman is slamming one former President for defending another one.

During an appearance on “Fox Business,” U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds laid into Bill Clinton for saying Joe Biden was “on top of his briefs.”

“Bill Clinton’s lying. Let’s just be honest. He’s lying, frankly, again. Joe Biden was not capable of doing the job. We all know this,” Donalds told host Stuart Varney.

“It’s not just his mental capabilities; in my view, it’s also his physical capabilities. He wasn’t able to hold long extended meetings with members of Congress, and it’s Democrat members of Congress, Republican members of Congress, Republican leadership. He wasn’t able to do it. They would send him out there every now and again to do a speech or to speak to the press, and if the press started asking too many questions, his staff would come in and break it up.”

Clinton defended Biden’s acuity on “CBS Sunday Morning.”

“The only concern I thought he had to deal with was, could anybody do that job until they were 86? We’d had several long talks. I had never seen him and walked away thinking, ‘He can’t do this anymore.’”

Donalds wasn’t having any of that argument.

“I’ve heard the stories that when he was meeting with the Four Corners — that’s the Speaker, the Senate Majority Leader, and the Minority Leader in both chambers — if he got off script, got off his note card that the staff gave him, they would get him back on script or get him out of the room and end the meeting,” Donalds said.

“They lied to the American people. They covered up the fact that Joe Biden was not capable of doing the job, and that’s why the Oversight Committee is going to investigate.”

The Congressman previously said Biden was a victim of “elder abuse” and that the use of the autopen to sign bills and executive orders was a worse scandal than Watergate, the 1972 campaign imbroglio that led Richard Nixon to resign in 1974.