José Javier Rodríguez launches bid for Attorney General, vows to ‘root out corruption’

José Javier Rodríguez, who lost his Senate seat in a so-called “ghost candidate” scheme that has since led to the criminal conviction of its main conspirator, is running for Attorney General.

Rodríguez said his goal is to take on the “corrupt power brokers in Tallahassee who want to keep things as they are and keep increasing our costs,” according to the Miami Herald, which first reported on Rodríguez’s bid.

His candidacy sets up a potential high-profile showdown for the state’s top legal office against its current holder, appointed Attorney General James Uthmeier, who is facing scrutiny over alleged mishandling of Medicaid settlement funds.

It also signals something of a political comeback in Florida for Rodríguez, who last year was confirmed as Assistant Secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor under ex-President Joe Biden after years of delays.

Rodríguez, a Democrat from Miami, confirmed his candidacy Monday, highlighting his legal background and recent federal experience as qualifications for the office. His campaign will likely focus on ethics, election integrity and workers’ rights — issues that have defined much of his public service career.

Rodríguez narrowly lost his re-election bid in 2020 to Republican Sen. Ileana Garcia. It was later revealed that a third, no-party candidate with a similar name to Rodríguez, Alex Rodriguez, was planted in the race to siphon votes.

That conspiracy — referred to commonly as a “ghost candidate” scheme because Alex Rodriguez didn’t campaign but still took 6,382 votes as Garcia won by just 32 votes — was orchestrated by former Republican Sen. Frank Artiles, who is now appealing his conviction.

“Corrupt deal makers are taking over Florida, and we are paying the price. Our power company is planning the biggest rate hike in U.S. history. Our insurance goes up every year. Powerful interests get away with whatever they want, looking out for themselves and making deals at our expense, and our children’s expense,” Rodríguez said.

“And who do we have to stop them? Nobody. Because our Attorney General, the guy who should be taking them to court, is too busy enriching his friends and only looking out for himself.”

A labor lawyer, Rodriguez served in the House from 2012 to 2016 and in the Senate from 2016 until his 2020 defeat. He was known as a legislator who fought for progressive policies, environmental protections and tenants’ rights.

Now aiming for a statewide office, he could face an uphill climb in a state where Republicans hold every post in the Cabinet and a voter registration advantage now topping 1.2 million.

The 2026 Attorney General’s race is expected to draw significant attention, and not just because of Rodríguez’s candidacy and the possible candidacy of Republican Matt Gaetz, a former Congressman mulling a run who has been openly criticizing Uthmeier.

Much attention has been paid in recent months to Uthmeier, who has faced scrutiny over whether he misappropriated state Medicaid settlement dollars for a campaign against a pro-cannabis question on the 2024 ballot.

Last year, Florida reached a $67 million settlement with Centene Corp. over Medicaid overbilling. Under Gov. Ron DeSantis, the state diverted $10 million of that sum to the Hope Florida Foundation, a nonprofit associated with First Lady Casey DeSantis’ initiative aimed at reducing government dependency by connecting citizens to non-government support.

Shortly thereafter, the Foundation granted $5 million each to two nonprofits, Secure Florida’s Future and Save Our Society from Drugs, which then donated millions to Keep Florida Clean, a political committee chaired by Uthmeier, then the Governor’s Chief of Staff.

The funds were subsequently used to campaign against a cannabis legalization referendum, raising concerns about the misuse of charitable funds for political activities. Uthmeier has denied wrongdoing, arguing he was not involved in the settlement negotiations and believes the actions were legal. At least one Congresswoman has called for a federal investigation into the arrangement.

But Rep. Alex Andrade, a Pensacola Republican, has accused him of orchestrating the transaction, alleging money laundering and wire fraud. The controversy has prompted investigations by Florida prosecutors and calls for federal review.

Rodríguez, the son of a Cuban exile, said he’s running to be “the People’s Lawyer” and vowed to “root out corruption, and go after those who make backroom deals in Tallahassee to pass costs onto us.”

He said he’ll sue malfeasant insurance companies, utility corporations and other wrongdoers. Rodríguez said that includes Florida Power and Light (FPL), the state’s largest power provider, which is now seeking a historic rate hike.

His priorities also include supporting law enforcement, taking on the fentanyl crisis, cracking down on scammers, protecting minors and safeguarding Florida’s “most vulnerable.”

As a state lawmaker, Rodríguez proposed legislation in 2019 that would have allowed landlords to sell tenants solar panels, effectively circumventing the power giant. In response, FPL’s then-CEO, Eric Silagy, told two of his Vice Presidents to make Rodríguez’s life “a living hell,” a directive that was passed on to a political consulting firm that spent heavily on ads supporting Alex Rodriguez in 2020. FPL has denied having a hand in the ghost candidate scheme.

The law should safeguard people, not powerful entities seeking more control and enrichment, Rodríguez said.

“I’ve never been afraid to take on tough fights, whether it’s holding powerful corporations accountable, challenging broken systems, or defending everyday Floridians,” he said. “So let me be clear: As the People’s Lawyer, if you’re dangerous or scamming Floridians, no matter how powerful you are, I’m coming for you.”

As of 11:20 a.m. Monday, Rodríguez’s name had not appeared on the state Division of Elections website as a candidate for Attorney General.

Uthmeier filed to run Feb. 24. He faces a Primary challenge from Punta Gorda lawyer Steven Leskovich, who worked as an Assistant Public Defender in the 20th Judicial Circuit before going into private practice in 2002.