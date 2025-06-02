‘An outspoken champion’: Laura Dominguez re-election bid adds major LGBTQ endorsements

As Pride Month begins, Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez’s re-election bid is getting a boost with support from the political arms of two of Florida’s most prominent LGBTQ advocacy groups.

Dominguez’s campaign announced nods from Equality Florida Action PAC and SAVE Action PAC. Those endorsements, her campaign said, underscore Dominguez’s leadership and record of championing equality, inclusion and progress for all Miami Beach residents.

Leaders from both groups said as much in statements. Stratton Pollitzer, Chair of Equality Florida Action PAC, said his organization is “proud to endorse” Dominguez for re-election.

“Laura has been an outspoken champion of the LGBTQ+ community and works every day to create a safer, more inclusive, and resilient Miami Beach for us all,” he said.

“Especially now, it is crucial to have leaders like Laura who champion equality and fairness for all of us and fight tirelessly to preserve Miami Beach’s vibrant and diverse character.”

SAVE Action PAC Executive Director Todd Delmay echoed that praise, noting Dominguez’s long-standing involvement as a member of SAVE’s Guardian Society.

“Commissioner Dominguez doesn’t just talk about equality — she puts it into action by showing up, listening, and delivering results that matter,” Delmay said.

Those endorsements join others Dominguez has notched since launching her campaign in late February, including the Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police, International Association of Firefighters Miami Beach Local 1510 and Ruth’s List Florida.

Dominguez said in a statement that her newest endorsements “mean the world” to her, “not only because they reflect our shared values, but because they recognize the real work we’ve done together to turn those values into meaningful change.”

“Miami Beach has long stood as a beacon for inclusion, and I’m proud to help lead the charge to ensure our city remains a safe, welcoming place for all,” she said. “I will always stand with our LGBTQ+ community.”

Dominguez is one of four Miami Beach candidates the city’s chapter of the Democratic Party is backing this year. Others include Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez for Mayor, Commissioner Alex Fernandez, and Miami Design Preservation League Executive Director Daniel Ciraldo, who is running to succeed Rosen Gonzalez in the Group 1 seat.

Miami Beach’s elections are nonpartisan.

So far, Dominguez is running for her Group 2 seat unopposed.

The city’s General Election is Nov. 4.