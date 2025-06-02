Wilton Simpson advises hemp retailers to adhere to regulatory changes this month

State officials are advising consumable hemp retailers in Florida to adjust to regulatory changes this month.

Hemp businesses have until June 16 to update their product labeling and packaging procedures in stores. Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson said his Office is reaching out to hemp businesses to make sure they’re aware of the updated regulations designed to reduce hemp businesses from targeting children in their marketing.

“Manufacturers and retailers of hemp products must comply with the law, especially when it comes to protecting children,” Simpson said in a news release.

“Our department has already taken aggressive action to get dangerous and misleading products off store shelves — particularly those that mimic candy or target minors. With the enforcement date for the amended rule approaching, there will be zero tolerance for noncompliance. If you’re selling products that violate these rules after June 16, you should expect swift enforcement action.”

The amended rule actually was enacted March 12, but Simpson’s Office provided the adjustment period for new regulations through June 16.

Some of the updated hemp regulations include prohibition of specified color additives, serving sizes and QR codes with links to certificates of analysis, limitations on cannabis flower or leaves, and restrictions on marketing and advertising of hemp and hemp extract intended for human consumption.

The new rules from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and amendments provide more criteria to prevent specific marketing and packaging targeting children. The new measures also require child-resistant packages to keep the hemp products inaccessible to minors.

Simpson worked with the Legislature in 2023 to develop revised regulations after concerns that some hemp retailers were luring younger consumers to the product. In July and August 2023, Simpson’s Department conducted a broad inspection sweep of businesses selling hemp.

“The sweep included inspections of more than 700 businesses in all 67 Florida counties and uncovered over 83,000 packages of hemp-extract products, including euphoric, high-potency THC products, targeting children,” the news release said.