Paresh Patel: Lifesaving legislative priority — boosting cancer screenings in Florida

Cancer has touched the lives of countless Floridians, whether they are survivors, friends of those affected, or those who have suffered the heartbreaking loss of a loved one.

While cancer affects people from all walks of life, vulnerable populations — those who are low-income, uninsured, or unable to regularly obtain screenings — are hit the hardest. Screenings save lives, especially for breast cancer, where the five-year survival rate is 99% if diagnosed early.

Unfortunately, only one-third of uninsured Florida women are up to date with breast cancer screenings.

Thankfully, the Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program provides lifesaving cancer screenings to medically underserved women in Florida, offering early detection and treatment. Increasing access to these screenings is vital. Investing in the Mary Brogan program would prevent advanced cases of breast and cervical cancer, reducing the need for costlier treatments later and helping many more women who lack the means to find out they have cancer.

As a physician dedicated to helping cancer patients, I see daily how early detection makes a tremendous difference. I proudly advocate for policies that give more women the chance to catch this devastating disease early, when it’s most treatable.

This Legislative Session, Florida lawmakers took a meaningful step toward improving women’s health with the passage of Senate Bill 158. By removing cost-sharing requirements for diagnostic and supplemental breast examinations under the state group insurance program, this new law will help more women access the care they need, when they need it most. Detecting breast cancer early is often the key to successful treatment, and this legislation represents a powerful move toward closing gaps in access to timely, life-saving screenings.

This passage marks real progress in prioritizing women’s health and ensuring that cost is not a barrier to essential care. It sends a strong message that Florida is serious about early detection and supporting better outcomes for women facing breast cancer.

As we look ahead, lawmakers should build on this momentum by continuing to invest in programs that save lives, like the Mary Brogan Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program. Continued support for Mary Brogan would expand access to critical screenings and treatment for women who are uninsured or underinsured, especially in underserved communities across the state.

This Session showed what’s possible when leaders come together to prioritize health and equity, but we must keep moving forward. By continuing to strengthen and expand access to early detection and care, we can protect more women, support more families, and build a healthier Florida for all.

___

Dr. Paresh Patel practices at Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute in Tallahassee with a specialization in hematology-oncology and serves as the Legislative Chair for the Florida Society of Clinical Oncology.