Skylar Zander: Kat Cammack puts power back in the people’s hands

For too long, unelected federal bureaucrats have been making decisions that directly affect the lives of millions of Americans, without ever facing voters or being held accountable by those very Americans.

That must change — and fortunately, one Florida Congresswoman is leading the charge to make it happen.

From job creators to working families, Floridians have felt the heavy consequences of rising costs and layers of red tape from regulations made behind closed doors. This lack of accountability has made it harder for small businesses to grow and for working people to afford basic necessities.

That’s why Congresswoman Kat Cammack’s leadership on the REINS Act (Regulations from the Executive in Need of Scrutiny) is such a big win for Floridians. She has worked tirelessly to make sure key provisions of this critical legislation were included in Congress’s latest reconciliation package — provisions that strike at the heart of government overreach and restore the balance of power between bureaucracies and the people’s elected representatives.

The idea of the REINS Act is pretty straightforward: No major federal regulation with significant economic impact should go into effect unless Congress approves it. Under the current system, agencies can implement sweeping rules with little oversight, leaving rank-and-file Americans to deal with the fallout. Thanks to Cammack’s persistence, REINS provisions will now require that Congress decide whether major regulations can survive.

That means more transparency, greater public accountability, and a stronger check on executive overreach.

Cammack also championed new safeguards that require agencies to explain the cost and job impact of proposed rules and to review outdated or unnecessary ones. These reforms will help ensure smarter, more deliberate policymaking that takes into account how decisions made in Washington ripple through local economies. When agencies have to justify their actions and face regular reviews, we all benefit from a government that’s more responsive, less bloated, and more in touch with the people it serves.

This is just the latest example of Cammack standing up for Florida’s working families and small business owners. Her commitment to limited government and individual liberty has never wavered, and her work on the REINS Act reflects that. By taking the fight directly to Washington and pushing for real, structural reform, she is delivering meaningful results and restoring the role of the elected Congress as a check on runaway bureaucracy.

Floridians want a government that works with them, not against them. They want regulations that are debated and voted on, not imposed by agencies without accountability. Through Cammack’s commendable leadership, we’re closer to making that vision a reality. At Americans for Prosperity-Florida, we’re proud to support her work and applaud her for championing a bill that returns power to where it belongs — with the people.

We now urge the U.S. Senate to finish the job. With the House having taken decisive action and Americans across the country calling for a return to common-sense accountability, passing the REINS Act provisions that Cammack secured in the One Big, Beautiful Bill is a critical opportunity to rein in unchecked bureaucracy and restore Congress’s role as the voice of the people.

___

Skylar Zander is the State Director of Americans for Prosperity-Florida.