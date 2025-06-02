‘No better advocate’: FIU Board names Jeanette Nuñez as President

Florida International University (FIU) has decided to remove the word “interim” from Jeanette Nuñez’s title.

FIU’s Board of Trustees just announced its members voted unanimously to appoint Nuñez, who has served as interim President since February, as the school’s seventh President.

Her appointment, which pends confirmation by the state Board of Governors, marks the first time an FIU alumna and woman will lead the institution.

“President-Designate Nuñez’s unique combination of experience and extensive network make her the ideal leader to help propel FIU into the future,” FIU Board Chair Rogelio Tovar said in a statement to FIU News on Monday. “I can think of no better advocate for FIU.”

A two-time graduate of FIU, Nuñez earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and international relations in 1994 and a master’s in public administration in 1998. She has also taught as an adjunct faculty member and served as a guest lecturer.

Nuñez brings to the role over 15 years of public service, having served as Lieutenant Governor since 2019 and previously as a state Representative. Prior to her political career, she held leadership roles at Jackson Health Systems, Kendall Regional Medical Center and Aventura Hospital Medical Center.

Her appointment as interim President in February followed a recommendation from the university’s Board of Trustees, after Gov. Ron DeSantis privately urged trustees to appoint her.

“I am humbled by the trust that has been placed in me by the Board of Trustees to serve as the seventh President of my alma mater,” Nuñez said Monday. “FIU is a preeminent, top 50, major public research university and I look forward to leading our institution to even greater success.”

Nuñez replaced Kenneth Jessel, who led FIU as President since March 2022, in February, when Tovar confirmed the school would retain an executive search firm to find someone to permanently hold the job.

Trustee Carlos Duart led the search process, which included three finalists. However, Duart said the other finalists declined to advance unless named the sole candidate. The committee ultimately voted unanimously to advance Nuñez as the sole finalist.

In a statement to FIU News, Duart praised Nuñez’s leadership.

“Since stepping into this role in February, and guided by FIU’s strategic plan, Experience Impact 2030, President-Designate Nuñez has engaged tirelessly and enthusiastically with students, faculty, staff, and our community,” he said.

Nuñez participated in public forums last month outlining her vision for FIU, including ambitions to rank among the top 30 public universities by 2030. She pledged to enhance student life, strengthen athletics and expand health care education and research by leveraging partnerships with Baptist Health South Florida and Nicklaus Children’s Hospital.

FIU today ranks among the top 50 public universities in the country, according to U.S. News and World Report rankings, The Wall Street Journal and Washington Monthly.

Nuñez’s appointment to FIU’s top office coincides with the school’s efforts to increase its state funding apportionment and be the location of President Donald Trump’s future presidential library.