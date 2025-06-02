June 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

NRCC deploys Spanish ads to drag Darren Soto vote against tax cuts
The national college loan system is broken, and Darren Soto has ideas to fix it.

Jacob OglesJune 2, 20254min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesPanhandle

Federal prosecutors charge Honduran man with ramming entrance to NAS Pensacola

2026Headlines

‘Floridians deserve better’: Pia Dandiya launches campaign to flip Brian Mast’s seat in CD 21

HeadlinesSouth Florida

‘No better advocate’: FIU Board names Jeanette Nuñez as President

soto 2 copy
The latest ads are part of a national effort by Republicans to court more Latino voters in the Midterms.

House Republicans have launched a Spanish language ad campaign attacking U.S. Rep. Darren Soto. The digital effort shows the growing importance of turning Latino voters away from Democrats.

Internet ads, paid for by the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC), call out Soto’s recent vote against making permanent tax cuts passed in President Donald Trump’s first term.

The ads state: “Darren Soto votó a favor del más grande aumento de impuestos.” Translated into English, that reads that Soto voted for the largest tax increase in generations.

“Latino voters are turning away from Democrat Darren Soto, who just voted for the largest tax hike in generations, hurting working families in Florida,” said NRCC spokesperson Maureen O’Toole. “The NRCC will make sure Floridians don’t forget how he betrayed the Latino communities.”

The NRCC launched the campaign as part of Spanish-language efforts in eight districts across the country, according to Voz. Soto is one of two Democratic U.S. Representatives targeted by the House Republicans’ political arm this cycle, and a look at the demographic makeup of the district signals why he’s getting the multilingual treatment.

A Puerto Rican American himself, Soto represents Florida’s 9th Congressional District, which was redrawn as a minority access seat in the 2022 redistricting process. When Gov. Ron DeSantis approved a new congressional map, just over 50% of voting age residents of the district were Hispanic. Census projections suggest the percentage has grown larger since, to about 53.4% as of the most recent estimates.

Meanwhile, Trump and other Republicans made significant inroads among Hispanic voters in 2024, including in Florida.

Thanks to long-rooted Republican support in South Florida’s Cuban American community, the GOP already controls three majority Hispanic seats in the Miami area. But Soto’s district at one point seemed off the table due to demographics.

Of course, even as Trump performed well with Hispanic voters last year, including in Osceola County in CD 9, Soto outperformed Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris by 10 points in his district.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected].

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFederal prosecutors charge Honduran man with ramming entrance to NAS Pensacola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories