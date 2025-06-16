No. 22 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Bernie Jacques and Lindsay Cross

Two Representatives landed in a tie on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, and they could not be more different.

Berny Jacques, a Black Republican, and Lindsay Cross, a Democratic White woman, each earned the same number of votes under Florida Politics’ methodology for this list, as described below. For both, it’s their first time making the list.

Jacques, a former conservative analyst for Bay News 9, was first elected in 2022. He narrowly won the GOP Primary for his Pinellas County-based House District 59 seat and easily won the General Election with 56% of the vote in the red-leaning district. He was subsequently re-elected in 2024, this time earning nearly 59% of the vote against the same General Election challenger, Dawn Douglas.

Jacques isn’t the most forward facing of Tampa Bay area politicians, but don’t mistake that for a lack of prowess. The Seminole resident leads this year and next the House Career and Workforce Subcommittee, driving issues related to things like workforce development and career readiness programs.

“Rep. Jacques not only embodies the American dream, but also what it means to truly serve,” said lobbyist Christian Minor. “He knocks every door in his district and gives out his personal phone number. During Session, he relentlessly fights to bring back dollars and policy which better his community. He’s also a mentor to youth in the community — realizing they pave the pathway for Florida’s future.”

He sponsored 10 bills in the 2025 Legislative Session, with one becoming law and four being swapped out for Senate counterparts.

In one of his most controversial bills — and one that shows his allegiance to President Donald Trump’s MAGA brand — Jacques sponsored a measure (HB 75) that would have banned local governments from displaying flags other than those representing governmental entities, like the U.S. and state flags.

Most notably, it would have stopped governments from displaying things like pride flags, a move some cities do in recognition of Pride Month, which is this month. Former Sen. Randy Fine carried the upper chamber counterpart. The measure was squarely rejected.

Jacques also sponsored, unsuccessfully, a measure (HB 955) that would have required all businesses with fewer than 25 employees to check employees’ legal status using E-Verify. A 2023 state law already requires businesses with more than 25 employees to use E-Verify. It’s an issue conservatives have been pushing as part of immigration crackdown efforts.

Jacques argued the bill “simply enforces federal law,” though Democrats and some in industries with worker shortages worried it would exacerbate problems.

As a Black Republican, Jacques is also a key voice for the GOP as the party seeks to broaden its appeal.

In mid-2023, Jacques was one of three members of the Florida Legislative Black Caucus disagreeing with caucus support for a travel boycott of the state from the NAACP, which called the state unsafe for minorities based largely on Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push that year against “woke ideology.” Jacques and the others dissenting said they stood with DeSantis and noted that his policies “expanded school choice, (created) record low crime rates, and record low unemployment.”

But he drew ire from St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch that same year after issuing a letter threatening to withhold state funding if the city moved forward to provide $50,000 to the Tampa Bay Abortion Fund for the purposes of covering residents’ out-of-state travel expenses to obtain abortion care. Welch fired back that he would support the city’s continued ability to “review and debate all issues … without regard to threats and attempts to intimidate.” Ultimately, the city did not move forward with the abortion fund initiative.

Cross, meanwhile, serves in a body with a GOP supermajority where it’s difficult to get Democratic priorities across the finish line. Cross has proven adept at navigating that challenge, though.

“The last two elections have been rough for Florida Democrats, but Lindsay Cross has been a bright spot, winning and defending her battleground seat in a challenging political environment. She navigates the legislative process expertly, collaborating with Republican colleagues to find viable paths forward for causes she cares about,” said Matt Herndon of RSA Consulting. “Tucked in this year’s disaster response and recovery package (SB 180) is not one, but two issues that have Lindsay’s fingerprints on them. She’s figured out to be effective in a super-minority and she will continue to wield her influence at home and in Tallahassee.”

Cross managed to leverage good working relationships with colleagues on the other side of the aisle to bring home victories for her constituents and those from across the state.

She was the initial House sponsor for legislation (HB 241) prohibiting wake on flooded streets caused by vehicles driving through floodwaters. Neither her bill, nor Sen. Nick DiCeglie’s upper chamber companion, made it through The Process, but provisions were wrapped into a broader transportation package.

Likewise, Cross isn’t getting direct credit for a provision tucked into a larger package updating the Live Local Act to increase options for affordable housing. Cross worked with Republican Rep. Vicki Lopez on the package to include language adopting the “Yes in God’s Backyard” (YIGBY) policy, which allows churches and other religious institutions to use their property for affordable housing projects regardless of zoning.

And Cross played an unsung role in a sweeping hurricane preparedness and response package (SB 180) that DiCeglie carried across the finish line in the waning days of Session. She worked with GOP counterparts to include language adding protections and proactive solutions relating to construction cranes (one fell during Hurricane Milton in Cross’ district, causing major damage to the Tampa Bay Times’ downtown St. Pete building), debris management and local emergency management.

It’s no wonder Cross was the only elected official in Florida chosen this year to join The NewDEAL nationwide coalition of center-left leaders.

“Lindsay’s the real deal! She is smart, relentless, and trusted on both sides. She’s a powerful voice in Tampa Bay and one of Florida’s fiercest protectors of the environment,” said Democratic political strategist Reggie Cardozo.

_____

As for methodology, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but we can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points, and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

