Personnel note: Rusty Roberts goes back to Washington

Rusty Roberts is joining the Donald Trump administration as Senior Policy Advisor at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

Roberts served for 18 years as Chief of Staff for former House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair and U.S. Rep. John Mica. He also served as Chief of Staff for former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Miami and was South Florida Director for former U.S. Sen. Paula Hawkins.

Roberts additionally holds experience directly in line with FRA’s mission, as he previously worked as Vice President for Brightline Trains. He was part of the original team that planned and developed the higher-speed passenger rail system that operates between Orlando and Miami.

Roberts currently serves as a Commissioner on the Florida Transportation Commission, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021. In 2022, he ran for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, the seat ultimately won by now-U.S. Rep. Cory Mills.

Roberts joins a growing list of Floridians receiving appointments in Trump’s second administration. In a statement provided to Florida Politics, Roberts credited his in both the public- and private-sector transportation industry experience as a key factor in FRA his appointment.

“Public service is a privilege and I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve under an Administration that is committed to safety first as we work to grow our nation’s rail infrastructure,” he said.