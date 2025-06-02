June 2, 2025
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Rusty Roberts goes back to Washington

Drew WilsonJune 2, 20252min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami candidate threatens lawsuit over proposed election delay

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 6.2.25 – A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida

HeadlinesOrlando

Orange County Property Appraiser sues Disney over hotel’s assessment

Rusty Roberts
'Public service is a privilege and I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve.'

Rusty Roberts is joining the Donald Trump administration as Senior Policy Advisor at the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA).

Roberts served for 18 years as Chief of Staff for former House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chair and U.S. Rep. John Mica. He also served as Chief of Staff for former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen of Miami and was South Florida Director for former U.S. Sen. Paula Hawkins.

Roberts additionally holds experience directly in line with FRA’s mission, as he previously worked as Vice President for Brightline Trains. He was part of the original team that planned and developed the higher-speed passenger rail system that operates between Orlando and Miami.

Roberts currently serves as a Commissioner on the Florida Transportation Commission, appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2021. In 2022, he ran for Florida’s 7th Congressional District, the seat ultimately won by now-U.S. Rep. Cory Mills.

Roberts joins a growing list of Floridians receiving appointments in Trump’s second administration. In a statement provided to Florida Politics, Roberts credited his in both the public- and private-sector transportation industry experience as a key factor in FRA his appointment.

“Public service is a privilege and I am thrilled for this opportunity to serve under an Administration that is committed to safety first as we work to grow our nation’s rail infrastructure,” he said.

Post Views: 0

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousNRCC deploys Spanish ads to drag Darren Soto vote against tax cuts

nextDirk Harkins: Groundbreaking therapy saved my life. Florida veterans deserve the same chance.

One comment

  • 🛞

    June 2, 2025 at 4:42 pm

    I be their in Maryland cheering him on.. rents more fair and cozy..

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Drew Dixon, Roseanne Dunkelberger, Liam Fineout, A.G. Gancarski, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Cole Pepper, Andrew Powell, Jesse Scheckner, Janelle Taylor, Drew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Categories