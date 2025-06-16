No. 21 on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians: Copley Gerdes

St. Pete City Council member Copley Gerdes is making his debut on the list of Tampa Bay’s Most Powerful Politicians, landing at No. 21.

First elected in 2021, Gerdes was re-elected unopposed in 2024. His first term — decided in a Special Election to replace Robert Blackmon, who resigned to run for Mayor — was just three years and won’t count toward Gerdes’ term limits, adding to the possibility that his influence in local politics will only grow.

What’s more, it may be that Gerdes was born to lead. His father, Charlie Gerdes, served in the same District 1 seat the younger Gerdes now holds before Blackmon was elected. And Copley Gerdes’ uncle, Robert Gerdes, is the current City Administrator.

“It is an honor to see someone who I am fortunate to call a longtime friend not only run for public office, but establish himself as a leader for our beloved City of St. Petersburg. Chair Gerdes’ passion and loyalty for his family, friends, and this community shine immensely, not only as an elected official, but in the countless hours he dedicates outside of City Hall to supporting organizations fighting against cancer,” Anita Berry of Johnston & Stewart Government Strategies said.

Copley Gerdes is also serving this year as Council Chair after serving as Vice Chair in 2024.

Gerdes is a financial advisor with Northwestern Mutual, where he has worked since 2011. Prior to that, he worked as Director of Special Projects at his father’s law firm, Keane, Reese, Vesely and Gerdes P.A. Gerdes also previously served as a business analyst at FrankCrum in Clearwater. He also worked as a recruiting coordinator for the Saint Leo University baseball team.

“Copley Gerdes’s finance background has helped him become a well-respected voice on the Council. He is frequently on the winning side of key issues, and his strong ties to the city bolster his ability to impact policy. As Council Chair, Gerdes has the opportunity to increase his influence in St. Petersburg politics for years to come,” said Matt Herndon of RSA Consulting.

Gerdes is the founder and President of Love McKinley, a group that works to support local families impacted by pediatric cancer and to fund organizations searching for a cure.

Among his high-profile issues, Gerdes has been a vocal supporter of the now-canceled deal with the Tampa Bay Rays to build a new ballpark in St. Petersburg at the existing Tropicana Field site in order to keep the team in the city for generations to come.

While the Rays ultimately backed out of the deal, Gerdes had been a cheerleader for keeping the plan on track. Gerdes was one of four “yes” votes on bonds needed to move the plan forward, and he was one of two Council members to vote against delaying the approval of the bonds, a vote that contributed to the deal’s eventual demise.

Gerdes also is an ally of Mayor Ken Welch, earning Welch’s support in his unopposed re-election last year.

That sets up Gerdes to be a major player in St. Pete as issues arise this year, including the ongoing question about where the Rays will play after the team’s contract expires at the end of the 2028 season (the contract was extended one year as a result of the stadium damage). The city, much like others across the nation, also continues to grapple with an affordable housing crisis, an issue for which Gerdes will have the ability to drive solutions from his seat with the gavel.

Gerdes is a Democrat serving in one of only two City Council districts with a Republican majority, though slight. It’s worth noting that City Council races are nonpartisan. But the fact that he won election in 2021 against a Republican speaks to Gerdes’ ability to gain support.

When he first ran, Gerdes and his runoff challenger, Bobbie Shay Lee, were neck and neck in a narrow race caused in part by a crowded field. But in the runoff, when only Gerdes and Lee were on the ballot, Gerdes did much better, securing 54% of the vote to her 46%. Gerdes was likely also helped by a citywide vote that favors Democrats, as the Primary was open only to District 1 voters, while the runoff General Election was open citywide.

“As Chair of the St. Petersburg City Council, he plays a pivotal role in guiding the city through a time of growth and opportunity — and he does it with vision, integrity, and a deep commitment to the people he serves,” Democratic strategist Reggie Cardozo said. “Copley has been a champion for affordable housing, public safety, and responsible economic development, consistently delivering results that strengthen neighborhoods and expand opportunity. His unopposed run for re-election speaks volumes about the respect he’s earned across the political spectrum. With strong family roots in St. Pete and a proven record of leadership, Councilman Gerdes continues to be a driving force for progress in our region.”

_____

A special thanks to RSA Consulting Group, the sponsor of this year’s rankings.

As for methodology, we define the Tampa Bay region as Pinellas, Hillsborough and Pasco, but we can also include Hernando, Polk or Sarasota if the politicians from those counties impact either Pinellas or Hillsborough.

We define a politician as being in office or running for office.

Being first on a panelist’s list earns the politician 25 points, second earns them 24 points, and so on, to where being listed 25th earns a politician one point. Points are added and, voilà, we have a list.

We also want to thank our experienced and knowledgeable panelists, who were essential to developing the 2025 list: Vinik Family Office Chief of Staff Christina Barker; communications consultant Ashley Bauman of Mercury Public Affairs; Matt Blair of Corcoran Partners; Reggie Cardozo of The Public Square; Stephanie Cardozo of The Southern Group; Shumaker, Loop & Kendrick managing partner Ron Christaldi; former state Sen. Janet Cruz; political consultant/strategist Barry Edwards; Vicidial Group President Matt Florell; Sunrise Consulting Group President Shawn Foster; businessman Michael Griffin; Clay Hollis of Tucker/Hall; Natalie King of RSA Consulting Group; Moffitt Cancer Center VP of Public Affairs and Communications Merritt Martin; former state Rep. Seth McKeel of The Southern Group; political consultant Chris Mitchell; Mike Moore of The Southern Group; RSA President and CEO Ron Pierce; Tucker/Hall CEO Darren Richards; political consultant Jim Rimes; political consultant Preston Rudie of Catalyst Communications Group; TECO VP of State and Regional Affairs Stephanie Smith; lobbyist Alan Suskey of Shumaker Advisors; Doyle Walsh, Chief of Staff for St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch; Michelle and Peter Schorsch, publishers of Florida Politics.