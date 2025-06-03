Poll: Donna Deegan much more popular than Jacksonville City Council

In a positive sign for her re-election, a new survey from the University of North Florida shows Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan has much higher favorable numbers than the Jacksonville City Council that has thwarted her for two years.

And it’s not even close.

Deegan, a Democrat, enjoys 62% approval against 37% disapproval. Only 2% of respondents don’t know how they feel about her, suggesting that she is increasingly well-defined.

While the first female Mayor in Jacksonville history is flying high, the supermajority Republican City Council is underwater, with 42% approval against 52% disapproval.

Interestingly, the mostly male Council performs worse with Republicans than with Democrats. While 51% of Democrats approve of the Council, only 41% of Republicans feel the same.

This could be bad news for a member of the Council who mounts a challenge to Deegan ahead of the 2027 election cycle.

Deegan is more popular than the City Council among both major genders, all races and all age groups, including the voters aged 50 and up who represent a disproportionate amount of the turnout in most city elections.

The Mayor is also much more popular than the Council in all state House districts, including those drawn to ensure a Republican wins the General Election.

“City Council is the notable exception to otherwise high approvals across the board,” pollster Michael Binder said. “Maybe voters are tired of the petty partisan squabbling we’ve seen recently.”

The UNF PORL Jax Speaks Summer Survey consists of 742 registered voters in Duval County, and was conducted from May 22 through May 30 by the Public Opinion Research Lab at UNF.